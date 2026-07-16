Edinburgh Airport Partners With Airportr To Bring Baggage-As-A-Service To One Of The UK's Fastest-Growing Travel Hubs

Service launches with easyJet as primary airline partner, extending Edinburgh's multi-year investment in passenger flow, terminal capacity, and customer experience

EDINBURGH, Scotland, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Airportr, the travel technology company that pioneered Baggage-as-a-Service, allowing checked-in passengers to have their luggage collected from their home or hotel and delivered directly to their flight, has partnered with Edinburgh Airport and easyJet to bring the Airportr service to passengers departing from one of the UK's busiest and fastest-growing airports.

Available in time for the busy summer holidays, Airportr's door-to-flight service gives easyJet customers travelling from Edinburgh the option to check in their luggage from home, skip bag drop on departure and, when travelling to Geneva, have their bags delivered from their flight to their final destination.

"Making travel as easy as possible for our customers is at the heart of everything we do, which is why we're really pleased to be introducing Airportr's services for our customers flying from Edinburgh Airport," says Kevin Doyle, easyJet's UK Country Manager. "With the summer holidays now underway, we want to make the journey as smooth as possible for our customers whether they're travelling for business or leisure."

By giving travellers the option to arrive at the airport without luggage, Edinburgh Airport can ease pressure on landside areas, reduce queue lengths at check-in, and gain greater control over passenger flow during peak, high-volume periods.

For an airport that handled a record 16.9 million passengers in 2025 (including 61,636 on a single day in July), with peak-summer days expected to repeatedly surpass last year's busiest figures throughout the 2026 season, this is a significant operational advantage.

"We're always looking at ways to make travel easier for our passengers, and this new service from easyJet and Airportr does exactly that," says Peter Barnes, Chief Operating Officer at Edinburgh Airport. "Being the first airport in Scotland to offer home luggage collection gives passengers even more choice and convenience, particularly during the busy summer period when many people are heading away on holiday."

An extension of Edinburgh's customer experience strategy

The partnership with Airportr reflects recent investments by Edinburgh Airport in passenger flow, terminal capacity, and the on-airport experience. A £5.8 million redesign of the check-in hall delivered more space and added 50 self-service kiosks ahead of the 2025 summer season. The airport also introduced technology to better analyse and manage curb-to-flight flow management, optimising passenger movement across the terminal.

Airportr extends those efforts off-airport. By moving baggage check-in from the terminal to the passenger's doorstep, the service removes one of the most space-intensive activities from the landside experience and reallocates time that passengers would otherwise spend in queues.

Airportr's research indicates that the service will address a common passenger frustration and create a better airport experience, which should lead to high adoption rates; 76% of passengers with checked baggage want to spend under 45 minutes getting to the gate, 67% of Airportr customers say the ability to avoid carrying heavy luggage through the airport was the primary reason for choosing the service, and only 9% say that not having to queue and a smoother airport experience was not a benefit of the service at all.

"Our ongoing, successful partnership with easyJet has demonstrated that door-to-flight and flight-to-door baggage service provides passengers with a level of convenience and peace of mind they find highly desirable as a part of their travel experience," said Ultan O'Brien, Chief Revenue Officer at Airportr. "Extending those benefits to easyJet customers flying from Edinburgh Airport increases the value of our service across easyJet's network and is just the latest in what we expect to be many more exciting expansions in years to come."

A blueprint for high-growth airports

Edinburgh Airport approached Airportr after observing the service's measurable impact at other major hubs. While other participating airlines will be brought into the programme in due course, easyJet, the largest airline at the airport by departure share, is the primary launch partner. easyJet operates around 288 weekly departures from Edinburgh, and the carrier already offers the Airportr service at Geneva and London Gatwick, with Zurich and Basel set to follow.

The launch also demonstrates Airportr's ability to replicate and scale its operating model at new airports quickly. The logistics infrastructure, technical integrations, and deployment processes already tested and proven at other airports, such as Frankfurt and Heathrow, were easy to replicate at Edinburgh.

The partnership between Airportr, easyJet and Edinburgh Airport shows what Baggage-as-a-Service looks like at scale, and that it can be a value-add for airports as well as airlines.

To arrange an interview with Airportr or for more information about Airportr's partnership with Edinburgh Airport and easyJet, please contact Vanessa Horwell at vhorwell@thinkinkpr.com.

About Airportr

Airportr pioneered Baggage-as-a-Service to address one of aviation's most complex and resource-intensive operational challenges: baggage handling. By enabling airlines to collect and check bags before passengers reach the airport and deliver them directly to their destination, Airportr turns baggage from a cost centre into a convenient, revenue-generating part of the travel journey. The model reduces congestion, eases peak staffing pressure, and improves predictability in constrained airport environments, while making travel easier for passengers. Airportr already handles over one million bags each year, with 92% of users reporting an improved travel experience. Airportr works with leading airlines, including Austrian Airlines, British Airways, easyJet, Lufthansa, Singapore Airlines, SWISS and Virgin Atlantic, and operates with a global network of logistics and ground-handling partners. Visit https://airlines.airportr.com/ to learn more.

About Edinburgh Airport

Edinburgh Airport is Scotland's busiest airport and welcomed almost 17 million people in 2025 - a record for any Scottish airport. It connects Scotland to major hubs in the UK, Europe, USA, and the Middle and Far East, ensuring seamless connections for travellers.

Working with 39 airlines and flying to over 160 destinations with 240 routes, the airport is a major economic driver for Scotland. A report from BiGGAR economics in 2025 found that Edinburgh Airport generated £2.7 billion Gross Value Added (GVA) and almost 44,000 jobs in the Scottish economy. The airport strives to build on that contribution and grow responsibly through its Greater Good sustainability strategy, ensuring a sustainable future for aviation in Scotland and for the airport and the people it benefits.

VINCI Airports owns a 50.01% stake in the airport, with Global Infrastructure Partners managing the remaining 49.99%

About easyJet

easyJet is one of Europe's largest airlines, offering a unique and winning combination of the best route network connecting Europe's primary airports, great value fares, and friendly service.

easyJet flies on more of Europe's most popular routes than any other airline and carried 100 million passengers in 2025. The airline has over 350 aircraft flying on over 1,200 routes to more than 160 airports across 35 countries. Over 300 million Europeans live within one hour's drive of an easyJet airport.

easyJet aims to be a good corporate citizen, employing people on local contracts in nine countries across Europe in full compliance with national laws and recognising their trade unions. The airline supports several local charities and has a corporate partnership with UNICEF which has raised over £17m for the most vulnerable children since it was established in 2012.

In 2022, easyJet published its roadmap to net zero by 2050. The roadmap, which also features a combination of fleet renewal, operational efficiencies, airspace modernisation, Sustainable Aviation Fuel and carbon removal technology, has set an ambitious interim carbon emissions intensity reduction target of 35% by 2035, validated by the Science-based targets initiative (SBTi). The airline's ultimate aim is to fully transition its fleet to zero-carbon-emission technology, which it will achieve through a number of strategic partnerships, including with Airbus, Rolls-Royce and GKN Aerospace Solutions. Since 2000, the airline has successfully reduced its carbon emissions per passenger, per kilometre by one-third and is the number 1 ESG rated airline in Europe by Sustainalytics, MSCI and CDP.

Innovation is in easyJet's DNA - since launching over 30 years ago, easyJet changed the way people fly to the present day where the airline leads the industry in digital and operational innovations to make travel more easy and affordable for its passengers. In 2023, easyJet was named by TIME as one of the World's Best Companies and, in 2024, as a Leader in Diversity by The Financial Times.

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