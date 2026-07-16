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PR Newswire
16.07.2026 08:06 Uhr
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Fair Oaks Capital ETFs - Dividend Declaration

Fair Oaks Capital ETFs - Dividend Declaration

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 16

Fair Oaks Capital ETFs - Dividend Declaration

Fund nameShare class nameISINCurrencyTIDMEx dateRecord DatePayment dateDividend typePer share rate
Fair Oaks AAA CLO Fund UCITS ETF EUR Dist. LU2785470XXX EUR FAAA 23/07/2026 24/07/2026 28/07/2026 Quarterly 8.19
Fair Oaks AAA CLO Fund UCITS ETF EUR Dist. LU2785470XXX EUR AAAG 23/07/2026 24/07/2026 28/07/2026 Quarterly 8.19

Fair Oaks AAA CLO Fund is a sub-fund of Alpha UCITS SICAV.

Please note that the above dates are in respect of the primary market of the Fund.

All dividend proceeds are paid in the base currency of the share class. The amount that is actually received by an investor will depend on whether the investor receives the proceeds in the same currency as the base currency of the share class. If an investor will receive the proceeds in a currency other than the base currency of the share class, then the amount the investor will receive will be affected by the FX rate at which the investor's broker/nominee converts the proceeds.

If you purchased your investment on the secondary market (for example, on a stock exchange), please liaise with your broker/nominee. It is up to the relevant brokers/nominees to ensure that the proceeds are distributed to their underlying investor clients in accordance with the contractual arrangements they have in place with their clients.

Should you have any queries, please do not hesitate to contact Fair Oaks Capital.

Investor Relations
Fair Oaks Capital Ltd
Phone: +44 (0) 20 3034 0400
Email: ir@fairoakscap.com

© 2026 PR Newswire
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