Dubai, United Arab Emirates--(Newsfile Corp. - July 16, 2026) - GFLO Consultancy is pleased to announce that its UAE entity has been admitted as a member of the Dubai Professional Business Group (DPBG), a leading non-profit Dubai-based network for professional and business services, a milestone that underscores the firm's expanding regional footprint.

The Dubai Professional Business Group (DPBG), an initiative of the Dubai Chamber of Commerce, brings together industry leaders, SMEs, and entrepreneurs to advance collaboration, innovation, and growth across the professional and business services sector. With a growing membership base spanning legal, financial, and advisory sectors, DPBG provides businesses with a strategic platform to succeed in Dubai's competitive market.





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Membership in the Dubai Professional Business Group connects GFLO Consultancy with a respected community of professionals and service providers operating across the emirate, opening new avenues for collaboration, knowledge exchange, and business development. The affiliation reinforces GFLO Consultancy's long-term commitment to the UAE market and its clients seeking corporate, legal, and advisory services in the region.

"We are proud to join the Dubai Professional Business Group and to deepen our roots in one of the world's most dynamic business hubs," said a Max Shelkin, General Manager at GFLO Consultancy. "This membership reflects our dedication to maintaining the highest professional standards and to expanding the value we deliver to clients establishing and growing their businesses in the UAE and beyond, and to actively contribute to the group's mission of fostering excellence across the industry."

GFLO Consultancy is an international corporate and legal services firm, known for its client-centric approach and deep regional expertise, advising clients across more than 40 jurisdictions, with a focus on company formation, licensing, tax planning, corporate banking, and legal advisory. Through its UAE entity the firm supports businesses establishing and scaling their operations across the Emirates.

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Source: NewWay Software