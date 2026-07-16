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PR Newswire
16.07.2026 08:36 Uhr
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LONGi Green Energy Technology Co., Ltd.: 35.5%! LONGi Once Again Breaks World Record for Crystalline Silicon-Perovskite Tandem Solar Cell Efficiency

SHANGHAI, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At the 2026 Solar and Energy Storage Innovation Conference, LONGi officially announced that its independently developed crystalline silicon-perovskite tandem solar cell has achieved a conversion efficiency of 35.5%, certified by the European Solar Test Installation (ESTI), once again setting a new world record.

Crystalline silicon-perovskite tandem solar cells represent the mainstream technology route for next-generation ultra-high-efficiency solar cells, with a theoretical efficiency limit of up to 43% - far exceeding the Shockley-Queisser limit of 33.7% for single-junction cells. Through sustained technological breakthroughs, LONGi's tandem cell team lifted the efficiency to 33.9% in November 2023 and further to 34.6% in June 2024. In less than a year since then, the team has achieved a series of successive advances, moving from 34.85% to 35.2%, and now to 35.5%, clearly demonstrating the R&D strength and spirit of exploration at LONGi's Central Research Institute.

In May this year, LONGi's independently developed two-terminal crystalline silicon-perovskite tandem cell efficiency (35.2%) was included in the 68th edition of the Solar Cell Efficiency Tables published by the team led by Professor Martin Green at the University of New South Wales, Australia, marking a representative high-level achievement for this technology route at the time. Meanwhile, under conditions closer to industrial-scale dimensions, LONGi achieved conversion efficiencies of 34.3% (261 cm²) and 32.2% (274 cm²), highlighting the promising industrialization prospects of tandem technology. Furthermore, LONGi's tandem modules delivered conversion efficiencies of 31.4% and 29.4%, both independently certified by authoritative international institutions and included in the efficiency tables, further strengthening the foundation for moving crystalline silicon-perovskite tandem technology from the lab to industrial application.

Driven by its leading technological innovation capabilities, LONGi has established a tiered R&D system of "one generation in mass production, one in development, and one in reserve," continuously advancing technological breakthroughs and high-quality development in clean energy. Looking ahead, LONGi will remain focused on technological leadership, delivering iterative breakthroughs to contribute the innovative strength of a Chinese enterprise to the global energy transition.

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Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/35-5-longi-once-again-breaks-world-record-for-crystalline-silicon-perovskite-tandem-solar-cell-efficiency-302827281.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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