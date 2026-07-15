Kish Bancorp, Inc. Reports Net Income of $5.3 Million, or $1.77 Per Share, for the Second Quarter of 2026

STATE COLLEGE, Pa., July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kish Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX: KISB) ("Kish" or the "Company"), parent company of Kish Bank, reported net income of $5.3 million, or $1.77 per share, for the second quarter of 2026, compared to $5.3 million, or $1.76 per share, for the first quarter of 2026, and $3.8 million, or $1.28 per share, for the second quarter of 2025. Results for the second quarter of 2026 included a $982 thousand provision for credit losses, compared to an $845 thousand provision expense in the first quarter of 2026, and a $470 thousand provision expense in the second quarter of 2025. For the first six months of 2026, net income was $10.6 million, or $3.51 per share, compared to $7.4 million, or $2.50 per share, for the six-month period in 2025. All results are unaudited.

"Earnings momentum carried into the second quarter based on sustained loan and deposit growth, and the continued success of our growth strategy," stated William P. Hayes, Executive Chairman. "Second quarter earnings rose 38.5% compared to the same period last year, bringing year-to-date earnings up 42.4% over the first six months of 2025. That performance reflects diversified revenue expansion across all business units and steady attention to expense management and deposit pricing in an environment that continues to present both opportunity and uncertainty."

"Crossing the $2 billion asset mark this quarter is a significant milestone for our organization that is worthy of note, as it reflects sustained focus on expansion into new markets while maintaining a disciplined focus on client acquisition and profitability fundamentals," said Gregory T. Hayes, President and CEO. "We have worked hard at modernizing our operating platform, making it faster, more intuitive, and more digitally capable, without losing sight of the community banking personal service our clients value. Those investments are now paying off. Efficiency gains are showing up directly in our results, and our push into new markets is diversifying and strengthening our earnings base."

Second Quarter 2026 Financial Highlights:

Net income increased 38.5% to $5.3 million, or $1.77 per share, for the second quarter of 2026, compared to $3.8 million, or $1.28 per share, for the second quarter of 2025.

Total assets increased $250.2 million, or 13.6%, to $2.08 billion at June 30, 2026, compared to $1.83 billion a year ago.

Total loans grew by $223.8 million year over year, or 14.4%, to $1.78 billion, compared to $1.55 billion a year ago.

Total deposits increased $150.4 million year over year, or 11.1%, to $1.51 billion.

Second quarter net interest income, before provision, increased $2.4 million, or 17.0%, compared to the second quarter a year ago, as the second quarter net interest margin expanded to 3.46%, up 10 basis points from the second quarter a year ago.

Second quarter provision for credit losses increased to $982 thousand, compared to $470 thousand in the second quarter a year ago.

Noninterest income increased $533 thousand, or 17.2%, compared to the year-ago quarter.

Continued strong second quarterly ROE of 14.94% was accompanied by a quarterly ROA of 1.05%.

Tangible book value per share increased 16.8% to $42.59, compared to $36.45 a year ago.

Quarterly cash dividend was increased by $0.04 from the prior quarter to $0.44 per share, payable July 31, 2026, to shareholders of record on July 15, 2026-the 11 th consecutive year of increased dividends.

consecutive year of increased dividends. At June 30, 2026, Kish Bank continued to exceed regulatory well-capitalized requirements with a Tier 1 leverage ratio of 8.92%, a Tier 1 capital ratio of 10.08%, and a Total risk-based capital ratio of 10.87%, supported by capital expansion fueled by strong growth in retained earnings.





Balance Sheet

"Loan growth strengthened during the second quarter, with linked-quarter growth of 4.0%, as payoff activity eased while we maintained our measured approach to pricing," said President and CEO Hayes. "Year-over-year, total loans outstanding climbed $223.8 million, or 14.4%, reflecting the sustained momentum the Bank has carried throughout the past 12 months. Growth was diversified across loan categories, with multiple segments driving meaningful gains in the portfolio. The most notable contributions were from 1-4 family residential loans, which expanded by $80.0 million, or 19.9%; multifamily loans, which increased by $48.9 million, or 18.9%; commercial and industrial loans, which increased by $41.5 million, or 27.6%; and non-farm non-residential loans, which grew by $93.7 million, or 25.1%, compared to a year ago. We continue to seek growth opportunities in sectors that exhibit strong credit metrics based on balanced supply and demand."

Total assets ended the quarter at $2.08 billion, an increase of $250.2 million, or 13.6%, compared to $1.83 billion as of June 30, 2025. Investment securities increased to $199.5 million, an increase of $33.1 million from June 30, 2025. Average earning assets increased to $1.92 billion in the second quarter of 2026, compared to $1.69 billion in the second quarter of 2025. The average yield on interest-earning assets was 5.95% in the second quarter of 2025, down 15 basis points from 6.10% in the second quarter a year ago, a decline that was more than offset by a decrease in funding costs.

Total deposits grew by $150.4 million year over year to $1.51 billion, an increase of 11.1% from $1.36 billion a year ago. At June 30, 2026, noninterest-bearing demand deposit accounts increased 14.2% compared to a year ago, while interest-bearing deposits increased 10.6% compared to a year ago. Brokered deposits decreased a marked $25.6 million from the preceding quarter to $95.8 million at June 30, 2026. The cost of total deposits improved to 2.22% in the second quarter of 2026, compared to 2.31% in the first quarter of 2026, and 2.48% in the second quarter of 2025.

Stockholders' equity increased 17.2% to $132.8 million at June 30, 2026, compared to $113.3 million a year earlier. At June 30, 2026, the Company's tangible book value increased 16.8% to $42.59 per share, compared to $36.45 at June 30, 2025.

Based on the sustained retention in retained earnings, Kish Bank continues to maintain capital levels in excess of the requirements to be categorized as "well-capitalized" with a Tier 1 leverage ratio of 8.92%, a Tier 1 capital ratio of 10.08%, and a Total capital ratio of 10.87% at June 30, 2026.

Credit Quality

Nonperforming loans decreased slightly to $10.2 million, or 0.57% of total loans, at June 30, 2026, compared to $10.2 million, or 0.60% of total loans, at March 31, 2026, and increased compared to $506 thousand, or 0.03% of total loans, a year earlier. The allowance for credit losses represented 122.1% of nonperforming loans at June 30, 2026, compared to 117.6% at March 31, 2026, and 2,010.1% a year earlier.

"As previously disclosed, nonaccrual loans increased by $9.7 million during the prior quarter, driven entirely by a single syndication loan that passed its contractual maturity due to construction delays. We remain confident in the quality of our overall portfolio and our ability to resolve this credit without material impact to earnings," said President and CEO Hayes.

Net loan charge-offs totaled $248 thousand in the second quarter of 2026, compared to net loan recoveries of $1 thousand in the first quarter of 2026 and net loan recoveries of $88 thousand in the second quarter of 2025. The allowance for credit losses was $12.4 million, or 0.70% of total loans, at June 30, 2026, compared to $12.0 million, or 0.70% of total loans, at March 31, 2026, and $10.2 million, or 0.65% of total loans, a year ago. The increase compared to the prior quarter included approximately $75 thousand of unallocated reserves.

Operating Results

Kish generated a return on average common equity of 14.94% and a return on average assets of 1.05% in the second quarter of 2026, compared to 12.18% and 0.85%, respectively, in the second quarter a year ago.

Net interest income, before the provision for credit losses, increased 17.0% to $16.6 million in the second quarter of 2026, compared to $14.2 million in the second quarter a year ago, reflecting a strong and well-managed net interest margin. The Company's net interest margin was 3.46% in the second quarter of 2026, compared to 3.43% in the preceding quarter and 3.36% in the second quarter of 2025. Kish's balance sheet strategies, particularly its hedging program, have successfully improved net interest margin and interest rate risk management while increasing overall balance sheet flexibility. Hedging execution requires the extensive use of borrowed funds from wholesale funding sources, such as the FHLB. In the first six months of the year, the net interest margin expanded 15 basis points to 3.45%, compared to 3.30% in the year-ago period.

"Total borrowings increased during the second quarter, primarily reflecting the upsizing of our subordinated debt offering in May. At the same time, we've been prudent in managing our cost of funds. As brokered deposit rates moved higher, we deliberately let some of that funding roll off, replacing it with core deposits and lower-cost borrowings. That discipline is reflected in our improved cost of funds and net interest margin this quarter," said President and CEO Hayes.

The Company recorded a $982 thousand provision for credit losses in the second quarter of 2026, compared to a $845 thousand provision for credit losses in the first quarter of 2026, and a $470 thousand provision for credit losses in the second quarter of 2025.

Kish's first quarter noninterest income increased 17.2% to $3.6 million, compared to $3.1 million in the second quarter a year ago. The year over year increase was primarily a result of higher service fees on deposit accounts, equity securities gains, and strong results from Kish's insurance and wealth management divisions. In the first six months of the year, noninterest income increased 17.5% to $7.3 million, compared to $6.2 million in the year-ago period.

Noninterest expense increased $700 thousand, or 5.7%, to $12.9 million in the second quarter of 2026, compared to $12.2 million in the second quarter of 2025. For the first six months of the year, noninterest expense increased $1.5 million, or 6.2%, to $25.3 million, compared to $23.8 million in the same period in 2025. Salary and benefit expense remains the leading driver of noninterest expense growth, reflecting an expanding team and the inflationary pressures weighing on compensation across the industry. Higher operating costs largely stemmed from strategic technology investments designed to help the Bank scale efficiently and better serve customers.

The efficiency ratio for the second quarter of 2026 was 67.0%, compared to 66.1% for the preceding quarter and 72.5% for the second quarter of 2025. Year-to-date, the efficiency ratio was 66.5%, compared to 71.0% in the year-ago period. The efficiency ratio includes the Company's non-banking units, which operate at higher expense levels than Kish Bank.

In the second quarter of 2026, the Company recorded $1.1 million in state and federal income tax expense for an effective tax rate of 16.5%, compared to $795 thousand, or 17.2%, in the second quarter a year ago. In the first six months of 2026, the Company recorded $2.1 million in state and federal income tax expense for an effective rate of 16.6%, compared to $1.6 million, or 17.3%, in the year-ago period.

Dividend

On July 1, 2026, the Board of Directors increased its regular quarterly cash dividend by 0.04, or 10%, to $0.44 per share, compared to $0.40 per share in the first quarter of 2026. The dividend will be payable July 31, 2026, to shareholders of record on July 15, 2026. The current dividend represents an annualized yield of 2.54% based on recent market prices. Kish Bancorp has paid uninterrupted dividends since its formation in 1987, with a dividend increase in 12 of the last 13 years.

Recent Events

During the second quarter of 2026, the Company completed the private placement of $35.0 million in aggregate principal amount of 6.25% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Subordinated Unsecured notes due in 2036 to various institutional and accredited investors (the "Offering"). Strong investor demand drove the Offering from its initial $25.0 million target to $35.0 million. The Company utilized the net proceeds of the Offering to redeem its 2021 subordinated notes, to repay other borrowings at the Holding Company, and for general corporate purposes.

About Kish Bancorp, Inc.

Kish Bancorp, Inc. is a diversified financial services corporation headquartered in Belleville, PA, with executive offices in State College, PA and an Innovation Center in Reedsville, PA. Kish Bank, a subsidiary of Kish Bancorp, Inc., operates 20 locations serving Centre, Mifflin, Huntingdon, Blair, and Juniata counties in Pennsylvania, as well as northeastern Ohio. In addition to Kish Bank, other business units include: Kish Insurance, an independent property and casualty insurance agency; Kish Financial Solutions, which offers trust, fiduciary, and wealth management advisory services; Kish Benefits Consulting, which provides employee benefits consulting services; and Kish Travel, a full-service travel agency. KISB is the OTCQX stock ticker symbol for Kish Bancorp, Inc. For additional information, please visit ir.kishbancorp.com or otcmarkets.com/stock/KISB.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements regarding Kish Bancorp, Inc. set forth in this document and any related materials, as well as in related oral and written presentations, contain forward-looking information and speak only as of the date of such statement. You can identify these statements by the fact that they use words such as "will," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "project," "intend," "plan," "believe," "target," "forecast" and other words and terms of similar meaning in connection with any discussion of future operating or financial performance or business plans and prospects. This forward-looking information is subject to numerous material risks, uncertainties and assumptions, certain of which are beyond the control of Kish Bancorp, including the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, competition from other industry participants, the effect of federal, state and local regulation on financial institutions, market volatility and ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources. Readers are cautioned that the material assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and actual results, performance or achievement could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, this forward-looking information and, accordingly, no assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking information will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what benefits that Kish Bancorp will derive therefrom. Kish Bancorp disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether, because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.





Consolidated Balance Sheet

(Unaudited; in thousands)

Jun. 30, 2026 Mar. 31, 2026

Jun. 30, 2025 ASSETS Cash and due from banks - 11,706 - 14,472 - 15,915 Interest-bearing deposits with other institutions 4,875 3,628 5,382 Cash and cash equivalents 16,581 18,100 21,297 Certificates of deposit on other financial institutions - - - Investment securities available for sale 195,529 160,787 155,582 Equity securities 1,697 2,554 2,256 Investment securities held to maturity 2,227 2,722 8,501 Loans held for sale 3,566 2,486 3,422 Loans 1,777,410 1,709,280 1,553,564 Less allowance for credit losses 12,389 11,975 10,171 Net Loans 1,765,021 1,697,305 1,543,393 Premises and equipment 28,113 28,079 28,730 Goodwill 3,512 3,512 3,512 Regulatory stock 11,953 10,918 12,439 Bank-owned life insurance 25,545 25,687 25,118 Accrued interest and other assets 31,151 29,008 30,465 TOTAL ASSETS - 2,084,895 - 1,981,158 - 1,834,715 LIABILITIES Noninterest-bearing deposits 212,484 206,765 186,105 Interest-bearing deposits 1,200,915 1,184,573 1,077,758 Brokered deposits 95,788 121,546 94,880 Total Deposits 1,509,187 1,512,884 1,358,743 Borrowings 412,232 310,339 333,311 Accrued interest and other liabilities 30,696 29,376 29,383 TOTAL LIABILITIES 1,952,115 1,852,599 1,721,437 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Common stock, $0.50 per value; 8,000,000 shares authorized, 3,063,246, 3,041,986 and 3,023,690 issued 1,532 1,521 1,512 Additional paid-in capital 13,551 13,395 12,616 Retained earnings 128,605 124,500 112,103 Accumulated other comprehensive income (9,428 - (10,057 - (11,962 - Treasury stock, at cost (32,064, 20,871 and 30,781 shares) (1,480 - (800 - (991 - TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 132,780 128,559 113,278 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY - 2,084,895 - 1,981,158 - 1,834,715

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME

(Unaudited; in thousands)

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended Jun. 30, 2026

Mar. 31, 2026

Jun. 30, 2025

Jun. 30, 2026

Jun. 30, 2025 INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME Interest and fees on loans: Taxable - 26,640 - 25,867 - 24,146 - 52,507 - 46,665 Exempt from federal income tax 320 316 265 636 496 Investment securities Taxable 1,252 1,052 1,005 2,304 1,968 Exempt from federal income tax 62 61 59 123 117 Interest-bearing deposits with other institutions 32 29 49 61 108 Other dividend income 303 299 320 602 562 TOTAL INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME 28,609 27,624 25,844 56,233 49,916 INTEREST EXPENSE Deposits 8,265 8,470 8,067 16,735 16,297 Borrowings 3,729 3,197 3,573 6,926 6,365 TOTAL INTEREST EXPENSE 11,994 11,667 11,640 23,661 22,662 NET INTEREST INCOME 16,615 15,957 14,204 32,572 27,254 Provision for credit losses 982 845 470 1,827 629 NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES 15,633 15,112 13,734 30,745 26,625 NONINTEREST INCOME Service fees on deposit accounts 801 721 698 1,522 1,357 Equity securities (losses) gains, net 606 105 44 272 (35 - Gain on sale of loans, net 143 113 124 256 210 Earnings on Bank-owned life insurance 204 188 265 392 444 Insurance commissions 733 1,094 690 1,827 1,680 Travel agency commissions 26 24 41 50 49 Wealth management 761 1,013 595 1,774 1,505 Benefits consulting 205 168 157 373 327 Other 152 204 484 356 642 TOTAL NONINTEREST INCOME 3,631 3,630 3,098 7,261 6,179 NONINTEREST EXPENSE Salaries and employee benefits 7,387 7,567 7,048 14,954 13,997 Occupancy and equipment 1,166 1,175 1,161 2,341 2,252 Data processing 1,352 1,387 1,352 2,739 2,734 Professional fees 160 137 265 297 453 Advertising 192 230 147 422 292 Federal deposit insurance 396 412 378 808 756 Other 2,245 1,478 1,848 3,724 3,318 TOTAL NONINTEREST EXPENSE 12,898 12,386 12,199 25,285 23,802 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 6,366 6,356 4,633 12,721 9,002 Income taxes 1,048 1,066 795 2,114 1,555 NET INCOME - 5,317 - 5,290 - 3,838 - 10,607 - 7,447 Earnings per share - 1.77 - 1.76 - 1.28 - 3.51 - 2.50

ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION

(Dollars and shares in thousands except per share amounts)(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Jun. 30, 2026 Mar. 31, 2026 Jun. 30, 2025 Jun. 30, 2026 Jun. 30, 2025 PERFORMANCE MEASURES AND RATIOS Return on average common equity 14.94 - 15.73 - 12.18 - 15.32 - 11.93 - Return on average assets 1.05 - 1.08 - 0.85 - 1.06 - 0.85 - Efficiency ratio 66.95 - 66.09 - 72.47 - 66.53 - 71.02 - Net interest margin 3.46 - 3.43 - 3.36 - 3.45 - 3.30 - Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Jun. 30, 2026 Mar. 31, 2026 Jun. 30, 2025 Jun. 30, 2026 Jun. 30, 2025 AVERAGE BALANCES Average assets - 2,022,546 - 1,978,293 - 1,793,776 - 2,000,542 - 1,758,165 Average earning assets 1,922,893 1,883,611 1,694,455 1,903,361 1,659,250 Average total loans 1,739,005 1,710,249 1,521,284 1,724,706 1,488,219 Average deposits 1,493,183 1,486,519 1,303,120 1,489,970 1,301,428 Average common equity 137,729 133,747 121,682 135,749 120,090 Jun. 30, 2026 Mar. 31, 2026 Jun. 30, 2025 EQUITY ANALYSIS Total common equity - 139,292 - 135,688 - 122,278 Common stock outstanding 3,063,246 3,041,986 3,023,690 Book value per share - 43.94 - 42.70 - 37.46 Tangible book value per share - 42.59 - 41.35 - 36.45 ASSET QUALITY Nonaccrual loans - 10,151 - 10,187 - 506 Loans 90 days past due and still accruing - - - Total nonperforming loans - 10,151 - 10,187 - 506 Other real estate owned and other repossessed assets - - - Total nonperforming assets - 10,151 - 10,187 - 506 Nonperforming loans/portfolio loans 0.57 - 0.60 - 0.03 - Nonperforming assets/assets 0.49 - 0.51 - 0.03 - Allowance for credit losses - 12,389 - 11,975 - 10,171 Allowance for credit losses/portfolio loans 0.70 - 0.70 - 0.65 - Allowance for credit losses/nonperforming loans 122.05 - 117.55 - 2010.08 - Net loan (recoveries) charge-offs for the quarter - 248 - (1 - - (88 - Jun. 30, 2026 Mar. 31, 2026 Jun. 30, 2025 KISH BANK Tier 1 leverage ratio 8.92 - 8.88 - 8.91 - Tier 1 capital ratio 10.08 - 10.21 - 9.83 - Total capital ratio 10.87 - 10.99 - 10.53 - Jun. 30, 2026 Mar. 31, 2026 Jun. 30, 2025 INTEREST SPREAD ANALYSIS Yield on total loans 6.23 - 6.22 - 6.45 - Yield on investments 2.96 - 2.73 - 2.61 - Yield on interest earning deposits 2.67 - 2.05 - 3.96 - Yield on earning assets 5.95 - 5.93 - 6.10 - Cost of interest-bearing deposits 2.58 - 2.66 - 2.86 - Cost of total deposits 2.22 - 2.31 - 2.48 - Cost of borrowings 4.05 - 3.87 - 4.11 - Cost of interest-bearing liabilities 2.91 - 2.91 - 3.16 - Cost of funds 2.58 - 2.60 - 2.83 -

Contact: Gregory T. Hayes, President and Chief Executive Officer, 814-325-7530

