Home BancShares, Inc.: Record Revenue and Successful Mountain Commerce Bancorp Acquisition Drive Strong Second Quarter Results for HOMB

CONWAY, Ark., July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Home BancShares, Inc. (NYSE: HOMB) ("Home" or the "Company"), parent company of Centennial Bank, released quarterly earnings today.

Quarterly Highlights

Metric Q2 2026 Q1 2026 Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Net income $119.3 million $118.2 million $118.2 million $123.6 million $118.4 million Net income, as adjusted (non-GAAP)(1) $128.1 million $118.2 million $117.9 million $119.7 million $114.6 million Total revenue (net) $295.1 million $266.7 million $282.1 million $277.7 million $271.0 million Income before income taxes $154.4 million $152.2 million $153.3 million $159.3 million $152.0 million Pre-tax, pre-provision, net income (PPNR) (non-GAAP)(1) $159.6 million $152.7 million $167.7 million $162.8 million $155.0 million PPNR, as adjusted (non-GAAP)(1) $171.2 million $152.7 million $167.1 million $157.7 million $150.4 million Pre-tax net income to total revenue (net) 52.32% 57.08% 54.35% 57.38% 56.08% Pre-tax net income, as adjusted, to total revenue (net) (non-GAAP)(1) 56.27% 57.06% 54.14% 55.53% 54.39% P5 NR (Pre-tax, pre-provision, profit percentage) (PPNR to total revenue (net)) (non-GAAP)(1) 54.08% 57.27% 59.46% 58.64% 57.19% P5 NR , as adjusted (non-GAAP)(1) 58.03% 57.25% 59.25% 56.80% 55.49% ROA 1.95% 2.09% 2.06% 2.17% 2.08% ROA, as adjusted (non-GAAP)(1) 2.09% 2.09% 2.05% 2.10% 2.02% NIM 4.51% 4.51% 4.61% 4.56% 4.44% Purchase accounting accretion $3.6 million $1.1 million $1.3 million $1.3 million $1.2 million ROE 10.55% 11.09% 11.04% 11.91% 11.77% ROE, as adjusted (non-GAAP)(1) 11.32% 11.08% 11.01% 11.54% 11.39% ROTCE (non-GAAP)(1) 15.67% 16.56% 16.65% 18.28% 18.26% ROTCE, as adjusted (non-GAAP)(1) 16.82% 16.55% 16.60% 17.70% 17.68% Diluted earnings per share $0.59 $0.60 $0.60 $0.63 $0.60 Diluted earnings per share, as adjusted (non-GAAP)(1) $0.64 $0.60 $0.60 $0.61 $0.58 Non-performing assets to total assets 0.93% 0.97% 0.55% 0.56% 0.60% Common equity tier 1 capital 16.4% 16.7% 16.3% 16.1% 15.6% Leverage 14.0% 14.3% 14.1% 13.8% 13.4% Tier 1 capital 16.4% 16.7% 16.3% 16.1% 15.6% Total risk-based capital 19.0% 19.5% 19.1% 18.9% 19.3% Allowance for credit losses to total loans 1.92% 1.90% 1.90% 1.87% 1.86% Book value per share $22.68 $22.15 $21.88 $21.41 $20.71 Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)(1) $15.32 $14.87 $14.60 $14.13 $13.44 Dividends per share $0.21 $0.21 $0.21 $0.20 $0.20 Shareholder buyback yield(2) 0.77% 0.25% 0.27% 0.18% 0.49%

(1) Calculation of this metric and the reconciliation to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.

(2) Calculation of this metric is included in the schedules accompanying this release.

"Home BancShares delivered another quarter of strong profitability and balance sheet expansion in the second quarter. Highlights include a record PPNR, as adjusted, of $171.2 million, a record total net revenue of $295.1 million, smart loan growth, increase to book value and maintaining a stable margin, while returning capital through meaningful share repurchases and adjusted EPS of $0.64," said John Allison, Chairman.

"Our legacy franchise produced loan growth during the quarter, while Mountain Commerce contributed meaningful deposit growth almost immediately following the acquisition-demonstrating exactly why we pursued the transaction. Even after absorbing approximately $12.7 million of merger-related expenses, we generated record adjusted earnings of $128.1 million, maintained a strong net interest margin of 4.51%, and continued to grow tangible book value per share. We believe these results underscore both the strength of our existing markets and the value of disciplined acquisitions that enhance our franchise," continued Allison.

Quarterly Financial Performance Trends Net income totaled $119.3 million for the second quarter of 2026, compared to $118.4 million for the second quarter of 2025. The Company completed its acquisition of Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. ("Mountain Commerce") during the quarter and recognized $12.7 million in merger-related expenses. Net income, as adjusted (non-GAAP)(1), which excludes merger expenses and certain other items, reached a Company-record $128.1 million, an increase of 8.4% from $118.2 million in the prior quarter.

Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) (non-GAAP)(1) totaled $159.6 million for the second quarter of 2026, compared to $152.7 million in the first quarter of 2026. The Company completed its acquisition of Mountain Commerce during the quarter and incurred $12.7 million in merger-related expenses. Excluding merger expenses and certain other non-fundamental adjustments, PPNR, as adjusted (Non-GAAP)(1) increased to a Company-record $171.2 million, compared to $152.7 million in the prior quarter, reflecting revenue growth, including the impact of the Mountain Commerce acquisition, and continued operating performance. Dollar amounts presented below in thousands.



Net interest income after credit loss expense totaled $236.4 million for the second quarter of 2026, compared to $223.4 million in the first quarter of 2026, an increase of 5.8%. The increase was driven by continued growth in earning assets, including the impact of the Mountain Commerce acquisition completed during the quarter, as well as favorable net interest margin performance. Non-interest income totaled $53.5 million for the second quarter of 2026, compared to $42.8 million in the first quarter of 2026, an increase of 24.9%. The increase was primarily driven by higher other service charges and fees, a favorable fair value adjustment on marketable securities, and growth in other income, with additional contributions from the completed acquisition of Mountain Commerce.





Total revenue (net) reached a Company-record $295.1 million for the second quarter of 2026, increasing 10.6% from $266.7 million in the prior quarter. The increase was driven by strong growth in net interest income, including the contribution from the Mountain Commerce acquisition completed during the quarter. The acquisition further enhances the Company's earnings capacity and positions it well for continued revenue growth and earnings accretion in future periods.

Total expenses increased during the second quarter of 2026, reflecting the completed acquisition of Mountain Commerce. Interest expense increased to $95.2 million from $87.1 million in the prior quarter, primarily due to higher interest on deposits resulting from a $921.3 million increase in interest-bearing deposits. Non-interest expense increased to $135.5 million from $114.0 million in the first quarter of 2026, driven primarily by $12.7 million of merger-related expenses incurred during the quarter.



The efficiency ratio was 44.54% for the second quarter of 2026, compared to 41.59% in the prior quarter, primarily reflecting $12.7 million of merger-related expenses associated with the completed acquisition of Mountain Commerce. Excluding merger-related expenses and certain other non-GAAP adjustments, the efficiency ratio, as adjusted, (non-GAAP)(1) improved to 40.46%, highlighting continued operating discipline while integrating the acquisition. Return on average assets (ROA) was 1.95% for the second quarter of 2026, compared to 2.09% in the prior quarter. The decline was primarily attributable to $12.7 million of merger-related expenses associated with the completed acquisition of Mountain Commerce. Excluding merger-related expenses and certain other non-GAAP adjustments, ROA, as adjusted, (non-GAAP)(1) remained strong at 2.09%, reflecting the Company's continued earnings strength and operating performance.





The tables below present additional key financial metrics over the past five quarters, including net interest margin (NIM), yield on interest-earning assets, rate on interest-bearing liabilities, and net interest spread. These metrics are fundamental indicators of the Company's profitability and operational efficiency.



Book value per share increased to $22.68 at June 30, 2026, from $22.15 at March 31, 2026, while tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)(1) increased to $15.32 from $14.87. The linked-quarter growth reflects strong earnings generation and the successful completion of the Mountain Commerce acquisition, which contributed to continued growth in shareholder value despite the impact of merger-related expenses incurred during the quarter.

Operating Highlights

Net income for the three-month period ended June 30, 2026 was $119.3 million, or $0.59 diluted earnings per share. When adjusting for non-fundamental items, net income and diluted earnings per share on an as-adjusted basis (non-GAAP), were $128.1 million(1) and $0.64 per share(1), respectively, for the three months ended June 30, 2026.

Our net interest margin was 4.51% for both of the three-month periods ended June 30, 2026 and March 31, 2026. The yield on loans was 7.00% and 7.08% for the three months ended June 30, 2026 and March 31, 2026, respectively, as average loans increased from $15.68 billion to $17.08 billion. The rate on interest bearing deposits increased to 2.39% as of June 30, 2026, from 2.35% as of March 31, 2026, while average interest-bearing deposits increased from $13.66 billion to $14.69 billion. The increase in average loans and deposits was primarily due to the acquisition of Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. ("MCBI" or"Mountain Commerce") which was completed during the second quarter of 2026.

During the second quarter of 2026, there was $1.7 million of event interest income compared to no event interest income for the first quarter of 2026. The increase in event income was accretive to the net interest margin by four basis points. Purchase accounting accretion on acquired loans was $3.6 million and $1.1 million for the three-month periods ended June 30, 2026 and March 31, 2026, respectively, and average purchase accounting loan discounts were $42.0 million and $12.5 million for the three-month periods ended June 30, 2026 and March 31, 2026, respectively. The increase in accretion income along with the increase in the purchase accounting loan discounts, both of which resulted from the acquisition of Mountain Commerce, increased the net interest margin by six basis points for the three-month period ended June 30, 2026.

Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis was $244.3 million for the three-month period ended June 30, 2026, compared to $226.6 million for the three-month period ended March 31, 2026. This increase in net interest income for the three-month period ended June 30, 2026, was the result of a $25.8 million increase in interest income, which was partially offset by an $8.1 million increase in interest expense. The $25.8 million increase in interest income was primarily the result of a $24.6 million increase in loan income and a $1.0 million increase in income from investments. The $8.1 million increase in interest expense was due to an $8.3 million increase in interest expense on deposits, which was partially offset by a $346,000 decrease in interest expense on FHLB and other borrowed funds.

The Company reported $53.5 million of non-interest income for the second quarter of 2026. The most important components of non-interest income were $13.1 million from other income, $13.0 million from other service charges and fees, $10.0 million from service charges on deposit accounts, $6.1 million from trust fees, $5.1 million in mortgage lending income, $2.8 million from dividends from FHLB, FRB, FNBB and other, $1.6 million from the increase in cash value of life insurance, $817,000 in income from the fair value adjustment for marketable securities and $578,000 in insurance commissions. Included within other income was $274,000 in bank-owned life insurance death benefit income.

Non-interest expense for the second quarter of 2026 was $135.5 million. The most important components of non-interest expense were $68.7 million of salaries and employee benefits expense, $28.9 million in other operating expense, $15.8 million in occupancy and equipment expenses, $12.7 million in merger and acquisition expenses and $9.3 million in data processing expenses. For the second quarter of 2026, our efficiency ratio was 44.54%, and our efficiency ratio, as adjusted (non-GAAP), was 40.46%(1) -

Financial Condition

Total loans receivable were $17.13 billion at June 30, 2026, compared to $15.63 billion at March 31, 2026. Total deposits were $19.11 billion at June 30, 2026, compared to $17.74 billion at March 31, 2026. Total assets were $24.71 billion at June 30, 2026, compared to $23.20 billion at March 31, 2026.

During the second quarter of 2026, the Company had a $1.49 billion increase in loans. During the quarter, we acquired $1.47 billion in loans, net of purchase accounting discounts, from MCBI. Our community banking footprint experienced $46.4 million in organic loan growth during the quarter ended June 30, 2026, while Centennial CFG experienced $22.6 million of organic loan decline in the second quarter, with $2.04 billion of loans outstanding at June 30, 2026.

Non-performing loans to total loans were 1.08% and 1.16% at June 30, 2026 and March 31, 2026, respectively. Non-performing assets to total assets were 0.93% and 0.97% at June 30, 2026 and March 31, 2026, respectively. Net loans charged-off were $5.8 million and $1.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2026 and March 31, 2026, respectively. The charge-off detail by region for the quarters ended June 30, 2026 and March 31, 2026 can be seen below.

For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2026 (in thousands) Texas Arkansas Centennial CFG

Shore Premier Finance Florida Tennessee

Alabama Total Charge-offs - 1,708 - 2,605 - - - 1,896 - 286 - 11 - 14 - 6,520 Recoveries (249 - (324 - - (5 - (142 - - (2 - (722 - Net charge-offs (recoveries) - 1,459 - 2,281 - - - 1,891 - 144 - 11 - 12 - 5,798

For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2026 (in thousands) Texas Arkansas Centennial CFG

Shore Premier Finance Florida Alabama Total Charge-offs - 1,720 - 982 - - - - - 137 - 10 - 2,849 Recoveries (788 - (278 - - (277 - (54 - (3 - (1,400 - Net charge-offs (recoveries) - 932 - 704 - - - (277 - - 83 - 7 - 1,449

At June 30, 2026, non-performing loans were $185.3 million, and non-performing assets were $228.6 million. At March 31, 2026, non-performing loans were $182.1 million, and non-performing assets were $224.1 million.

The table below shows the non-performing loans and non-performing assets by region as of June 30, 2026:

(in thousands) Texas

Arkansas

Centennial CFG

Shore Premier Finance

Florida

Tennessee

Alabama

Total

Non-accrual loans - 123,170 - 19,529 - - - 11,886 - 24,235 - 4,335 - 44 - 183,199 Loans 90+ days past due 690 238 - - 282 916 - 2,126 Total non-performing loans 123,860 19,767 - 11,886 24,517 5,251 44 185,325 Foreclosed assets held for sale 15,647 2,028 22,812 - 260 1,392 - 42,139 Other non-performing assets - - - 1,140 - - - 1,140 Total other non-performing assets 15,647 2,028 22,812 1,140 260 1,392 - 43,279 Total non-performing assets - 139,507 - 21,795 - 22,812 - 13,026 - 24,777 - 6,643 - 44 - 228,604

The table below shows the non-performing loans and non-performing assets by region as of March 31, 2026:

(in thousands) Texas

Arkansas

Centennial CFG

Shore Premier Finance

Florida

Alabama

Total

Non-accrual loans - 119,333 - 21,833 - 787 - 12,131 - 25,532 - 23 - 179,639 Loans 90+ days past due 1,077 36 - - 1,368 - 2,481 Total non-performing loans 120,410 21,869 787 12,131 26,900 23 182,120 Foreclosed assets held for sale 16,164 1,638 22,812 - 260 - 40,874 Other non-performing assets - - - 1,140 - - 1,140 Total other non-performing assets 16,164 1,638 22,812 1,140 260 - 42,014 Total non-performing assets - 136,574 - 23,507 - 23,599 - 13,271 - 27,160 - 23 - 224,134

The Company's allowance for credit losses on loans was $328.4 million, or 1.92% of total loans, at June 30, 2026 compared to $297.6 million, or 1.90% of total loans, at March 31, 2026. As of June 30, 2026 and March 31, 2026, the Company's allowance for credit losses on loans was 177.19% and 163.43% of its total non-performing loans, respectively.

Shareholders' equity was $4.55 billion at June 30, 2026, which increased approximately $197.9 million from March 31, 2026. The net increase in shareholders' equity is primarily associated with the $146.0 million of common stock issued to the Mountain Commerce shareholders, the $77.1 million increase in retained earnings and the $10.4 million increase in accumulated other comprehensive income, which was partially offset by the $42.3 million in dividends paid during the quarter and the $40.5 million in stock repurchases for the quarter. Book value per common share was $22.68 at June 30, 2026, compared to $22.15 at March 31, 2026. Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) was $15.32(1) at June 30, 2026, compared to $14.87(1) at March 31, 2026. Book value per common share and tangible book value per common share, as of June 30, 2026, were both records for the Company.

Stock Repurchases and Dividends

During the three-month period ended June 30, 2026, the Company repurchased 1.5 million shares of common stock, which equated to a shareholder buyback yield of 0.77%(2). In comparison, during the three-month period ended March 31, 2026, the Company repurchased 507,622 shares of common stock, which equated to a shareholder buyback yield of 0.25%(2). The Company defines shareholder buyback yield as the percentage of the Company's market capitalization spent on share repurchases. It reflects how much the Company is returning to the shareholders by reducing the number of outstanding shares, and it is calculated by dividing the Company's total share repurchase cost for the period by the Company's total market capitalization at the beginning of the period.

In addition, during the quarter ended June 30, 2026, the Company paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This cash dividend was consistent with the dividend paid during the first quarter of 2026.

Branches

The Company currently has 75 branches in Arkansas, 78 branches in Florida, 60 branches in Texas, 8 branches in Tennessee, 5 branches in Alabama and one branch in New York City.

Conference Call

Management will conduct a conference call to review this information at 1:00 p.m. CT (2:00 p.m. ET) on Thursday, July 16, 2026. We strongly encourage all participants to pre-register for the conference call webcast or the live call using one of the following links. First, participants can pre-register for the conference call webcast using the following link: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/346859709 . Participants who pre-register will be given a unique webcast link to gain immediate access to the conference call webcast. Second, participants can pre-register for the live call using the following link: https://events.q4inc.com/analyst/346859709?pwd=sU182NPD . Participants who pre-register will be given the phone number and unique access codes to gain immediate access to the live call. Participants may pre-register now, or at any time prior to the call, and will immediately receive simple instructions via email. The Home BancShares conference call will also be scheduled as an event in your Outlook calendar.

Those without internet access or unable to pre-register may dial in and listen to the live call by calling 1-833-461-5787, Passcode: 346859709. A replay of the call will be available using the following link: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/346859709 . Internet access to the call will be available live or in recorded version on the Company's website at www.homebancshares.com.

About Home BancShares

Home BancShares, Inc. is a bank holding company headquartered in Conway, Arkansas. Its wholly-owned subsidiary, Centennial Bank, provides a broad range of commercial and retail banking plus related financial services to businesses, real estate developers, investors, individuals and municipalities. Centennial Bank has branch locations in Arkansas, Florida, Texas, Tennessee, South Alabama and New York City. The Company's common stock is traded through the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "HOMB." The Company was founded in 1998. Visit www.homebancshares.com or www.my100bank.com for more information.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). The Company's management uses these non-GAAP financial measures--including net income (earnings), as adjusted; pre-tax, pre-provision, net income (PPNR); PPNR, as adjusted; pre-tax net income, as adjusted, to total revenue (net); pre-tax, pre-provision, profit percentage; pre-tax, pre-provision, profit percentage, as adjusted; diluted earnings per common share, as adjusted; return on average assets, as adjusted; return on average assets excluding intangible amortization; return on average assets, as adjusted, excluding intangible amortization; return on average common equity, as adjusted; return on average tangible common equity; return on average tangible common equity, as adjusted; return on average tangible common equity excluding intangible amortization; return on average tangible common equity, as adjusted, excluding intangible amortization; efficiency ratio, as adjusted; tangible book value per common share and tangible common equity to tangible assets--to provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance. These measures typically adjust GAAP performance measures to include the tax benefit associated with revenue items that are tax-exempt, as well as adjust income and equity available to common shareholders for certain significant items or transactions that management believes are not indicative of the Company's primary business operating results. Since the presentation of these GAAP performance measures and their impact differ between companies, management believes presentations of these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the operating results of the Company's business. These non-GAAP disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the comparable GAAP financial measure, as well as the reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure, can be found in the tables of this release.

(1) Calculation of this metric and the reconciliation to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.

(2) Calculation of this metric is included in the schedules accompanying this release.

General

This release contains forward-looking statements regarding the Company's plans, expectations, goals and outlook for the future, including future financial results. Statements in this press release that are not historical facts should be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future events, performance or results. When we use words or phrases like "may," "will," "plan," "propose," "contemplate," "anticipate," "believe," "intend," "continue," "expect," "project," "predict," "estimate," "could," "should," "would" and similar expressions, you should consider them as identifying forward-looking statements, although we may use other phrasing. Forward-looking statements of this type speak only as of the date of this news release. By nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Various factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, the following: economic conditions, credit quality, interest rates, loan demand, real estate values and unemployment, including any future impacts from inflation or changes in tariffs or trade policies; the risk that the anticipated benefits from the completed acquisition of MCBI may not be fully realized or may take longer to realize than expected, including as a result of changes in general economic and market conditions, interest and exchange rates, monetary policy, laws and regulations and their enforcement, and the degree of competition in the geographic and business areas in which Home and MCBI operate; the ability to promptly and effectively integrate the businesses of Home and MCBI; the ability to retain key employees, customers and business relationships following the acquisition; the reaction to the completed acquisition of the companies' customers, employees and counterparties; diversion of management time on integration-related issues; the possibility that the costs of integration may be greater than anticipated; the effect of any future mergers, acquisitions or other transactions to which we or our bank subsidiary may from time to time be a party, including as a result of one or more of the factors described above as they would relate to such transaction; the ability to identify, complete and successfully integrate additional acquisitions; the availability of and access to capital and liquidity on terms acceptable to us; legislative and regulatory changes and risks and expenses associated with current and future legislation and regulations; technological changes and cybersecurity risks and incidents; the effects of changes in accounting policies and practices; changes in governmental monetary and fiscal policies; the impacts of political instability, ongoing or future military conflicts and other major domestic or international events; the impacts of recent or future adverse weather events, including hurricanes, and other natural disasters; competition from other financial institutions; potential claims, expenses and other adverse effects related to current or future litigation, regulatory examinations or other government actions; potential increases in deposit insurance assessments, increased regulatory scrutiny or market disruptions resulting from financial challenges in the banking industry; disruptions, uncertainties and related effects on credit quality, liquidity and other aspects of our business and operations that may result from any future public health crises; changes in the assumptions used in making the forward-looking statements; and other factors described in reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including those factors set forth in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the SEC on February 27, 2026. Home assumes no obligation to update the information in this press release, except as otherwise required by law.

FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT:

Donna Townsell

Director of Investor Relations

Home BancShares, Inc.

(501) 328-4625

Home BancShares, Inc. Consolidated End of Period Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (In thousands) Jun. 30, 2026 Mar. 31, 2026 Dec. 31, 2025 Sep. 30, 2025 Jun. 30, 2025 ASSETS Cash and due from banks - 279,660 - 296,209 - 237,224 - 284,750 - 291,344 Interest-bearing deposits with other banks 772,859 815,714 430,113 516,170 809,729 Cash and cash equivalents 1,052,519 1,111,923 667,337 800,920 1,101,073 Federal funds sold 5,450 6,025 3,000 3,625 2,600 Investment securities - available-for-sale, net of allowance for credit losses 2,776,216 2,803,847 2,871,931 2,924,496 2,899,968 Investment securities - held-to-maturity, net of allowance for credit losses 1,254,802 1,256,635 1,259,262 1,264,200 1,265,292 Total investment securities 4,031,018 4,060,482 4,131,193 4,188,696 4,165,260 Loans receivable 17,127,208 15,633,628 15,686,209 15,285,972 15,180,624 Allowance for credit losses (328,369 - (297,634 - (297,583 - (285,649 - (281,869 - Loans receivable, net 16,798,839 15,335,994 15,388,626 15,000,323 14,898,755 Bank premises and equipment, net 437,552 374,010 369,324 374,515 379,729 Foreclosed assets held for sale 42,139 40,874 39,831 41,263 41,529 Cash value of life insurance 233,515 221,830 220,469 219,075 218,113 Accrued interest receivable 108,384 106,628 108,939 110,702 107,732 Deferred tax asset, net 153,803 143,987 148,022 155,963 174,323 Goodwill 1,410,211 1,398,253 1,398,253 1,398,253 1,398,253 Core deposit intangible 65,541 30,355 32,293 34,231 36,255 Other assets 374,277 371,318 374,592 380,236 383,400 Total assets - 24,713,248 - 23,201,679 - 22,881,879 - 22,707,802 - 22,907,022 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities Deposits: Demand and non-interest-bearing - 4,447,710 - 3,994,217 - 3,868,405 - 3,880,101 - 4,024,574 Savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts 12,423,361 11,971,866 11,792,828 11,500,921 11,571,949 Time deposits 2,242,034 1,772,192 1,818,724 1,946,674 1,891,909 Total deposits 19,113,105 17,738,275 17,479,957 17,327,696 17,488,432 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 158,744 157,409 155,803 145,998 140,813 FHLB and other borrowed funds 450,250 500,250 500,250 550,500 550,500 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 164,112 176,727 169,733 189,551 203,004 Subordinated debentures 279,602 279,433 279,265 279,093 438,957 Total liabilities 20,165,813 18,852,094 18,585,008 18,492,838 18,821,706 Shareholders' equity Common stock 2,005 1,964 1,964 1,969 1,972 Capital surplus 2,301,551 2,191,243 2,201,923 2,214,211 2,221,576 Retained earnings 2,412,859 2,335,787 2,258,871 2,181,911 2,097,712 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (168,980 - (179,409 - (165,887 - (183,127 - (235,944 - Total shareholders' equity 4,547,435 4,349,585 4,296,871 4,214,964 4,085,316 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity - 24,713,248 - 23,201,679 - 22,881,879 - 22,707,802 - 22,907,022

Home BancShares, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) Quarter Ended Six Months Ended (In thousands) Jun. 30, 2026

Mar. 31, 2026 Dec. 31, 2025

Sep. 30, 2025 Jun. 30, 2025 Jun. 30, 2026 Jun. 30, 2025 Interest income: Loans - 298,066 - 273,473 - 285,491 - 283,165 - 276,041 - 571,539 - 546,825 Investment securities Taxable 25,787 24,728 25,860 26,326 26,444 50,515 53,877 Tax-exempt 7,811 7,829 7,834 7,743 7,626 15,640 15,276 Deposits - other banks 5,135 4,945 4,405 6,242 8,951 10,080 15,571 Federal funds sold 37 48 41 56 53 85 108 Total interest income 336,836 311,023 323,631 323,532 319,115 647,859 631,657 Interest expense: Interest on deposits 87,432 79,145 83,739 87,962 88,489 166,577 175,275 FHLB and other borrowed funds 4,346 4,692 4,985 5,378 5,539 9,038 11,441 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 1,057 927 962 1,019 1,012 1,984 2,086 Subordinated debentures 2,358 2,355 2,359 3,007 4,123 4,713 8,247 Total interest expense 95,193 87,119 92,045 97,366 99,163 182,312 197,049 Net interest income 241,643 223,904 231,586 226,166 219,952 465,547 434,608 Provision for credit losses on loans 5,200 1,500 14,400 6,700 3,000 6,700 3,000 Recovery of credit losses on unfunded commitments - (1,000 - - (1,000 - - (1,000 - - Recovery of credit losses on investment securities - - - (2,194 - - - - Total credit loss expense 5,200 500 14,400 3,506 3,000 5,700 3,000 Net interest income after credit loss expense 236,443 223,404 217,186 222,660 216,952 459,847 431,608 Non-interest income: Service charges on deposit accounts 10,030 10,007 10,480 10,486 9,552 20,037 19,202 Other service charges and fees 12,973 9,810 11,148 12,130 12,643 22,783 23,332 Trust fees 6,109 5,482 5,121 4,600 5,234 11,591 9,994 Mortgage lending income 5,139 4,430 4,680 4,691 4,780 9,569 8,379 Insurance commissions 578 536 460 574 589 1,114 1,124 Increase in cash value of life insurance 1,553 1,368 1,400 1,404 1,415 2,921 3,257 Dividends from FHLB, FRB, FNBB & other 2,841 2,536 2,678 2,658 2,657 5,377 5,375 Gain on SBA loans - 80 308 46 - 80 288 Gain (loss) on branches, equipment and other assets, net 3 (7 - 11 (66 - 972 (4 - 809 Gain (loss) on OREO, net 332 707 203 (1 - 13 1,039 (363 - Fair value adjustment for marketable securities 817 (1,248 - 1,173 1,020 (238 - (431 - 204 Other income 13,079 9,102 12,838 13,963 13,462 22,181 24,904 Total non-interest income 53,454 42,803 50,500 51,505 51,079 96,257 96,505 Non-interest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 68,742 63,236 62,891 63,804 64,318 131,978 126,173 Occupancy and equipment 15,787 14,867 14,434 14,828 14,023 30,654 28,448 Data processing expense 9,307 8,884 8,653 8,871 8,364 18,191 16,922 Merger and acquisition expenses 12,726 394 580 - - 13,120 - Other operating expenses 28,932 26,594 27,805 27,335 29,335 55,526 57,425 Total non-interest expense 135,494 113,975 114,363 114,838 116,040 249,469 228,968 Income before income taxes 154,403 152,232 153,323 159,327 151,991 306,635 299,145 Income tax expense 35,076 34,023 35,098 35,723 33,588 69,099 65,533 Net income - 119,327 - 118,209 - 118,225 - 123,604 - 118,403 - 237,536 - 233,612

Home BancShares, Inc. Selected Financial Information (Unaudited) Quarter Ended Six Months Ended (Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data) Jun. 30, 2026 Mar. 31, 2026 Dec. 31, 2025 Sep. 30, 2025 Jun. 30, 2025 Jun. 30, 2026 Jun. 30, 2025 PER SHARE DATA Diluted earnings per common share - 0.59 - 0.60 - 0.60 - 0.63 - 0.60 - 1.19 - 1.18 Diluted earnings per common share, as adjusted (non-GAAP)(1) 0.64 0.60 0.60 0.61 0.58 1.24 1.14 Basic earnings per common share 0.59 0.60 0.60 0.63 0.60 1.19 1.18 Dividends per share - common 0.21 0.21 0.21 0.20 0.20 0.21 0.395 Shareholder buyback yield(2) 0.77 - 0.25 - 0.27 - 0.18 - 0.49 - 1.00 - 1.02 - Book value per common share - 22.68 - 22.15 - 21.88 - 21.41 - 20.71 - 22.68 - 20.71 Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)(1) 15.32 14.87 14.60 14.13 13.44 15.32 13.44 STOCK INFORMATION Average common shares outstanding 201,223 196,528 196,553 197,078 197,532 198,889 198,091 Average diluted shares outstanding 201,420 196,733 196,764 197,288 197,765 199,088 198,289 End of period common shares outstanding 200,460 196,394 196,357 196,889 197,239 200,460 197,239 ANNUALIZED PERFORMANCE METRICS Return on average assets (ROA) 1.95 - 2.09 - 2.06 - 2.17 - 2.08 - 2.02 - 2.08 - Return on average assets, as adjusted: (ROA, as adjusted) (non-GAAP)(1) 2.09 - 2.09 - 2.05 - 2.10 - 2.02 - 2.09 - 2.02 - Return on average assets excluding intangible amortization (non-GAAP)(1) 2.12 - 2.25 - 2.22 - 2.34 - 2.25 - 2.18 - 2.25 - Return on average assets, as adjusted, excluding intangible amortization (non-GAAP)(1) 2.27 - 2.25 - 2.22 - 2.27 - 2.18 - 2.26 - 2.18 - Return on average common equity (ROE) 10.55 - 11.09 - 11.04 - 11.91 - 11.77 - 10.78 - 11.76 - Return on average common equity, as adjusted: (ROE, as adjusted) (non-GAAP)(1) 11.32 - 11.08 - 11.01 - 11.54 - 11.39 - 11.18 - 11.40 - Return on average tangible common equity (ROTCE) (non-GAAP)(1) 15.67 - 16.56 - 16.65 - 18.28 - 18.26 - 16.03 - 18.33 - Return on average tangible common equity, as adjusted: (ROTCE, as adjusted) (non-GAAP)(1) 16.82 - 16.55 - 16.60 - 17.70 - 17.68 - 16.62 - 17.77 - Return on average tangible common equity excluding intangible amortization (non-GAAP)(1) 15.96 - 16.76 - 16.85 - 18.51 - 18.50 - 16.28 - 18.57 - Return on average tangible common equity, as adjusted, excluding intangible amortization (non-GAAP)(1) 17.11 - 16.76 - 16.80 - 17.93 - 17.92 - 16.87 - 18.02 - (1) Calculation of this metric and the reconciliation to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release. (2) Calculation of this metric is included in the schedules accompanying this release.

Home BancShares, Inc. Selected Financial Information (Unaudited) Quarter Ended Six Months Ended (Dollars in thousands) Jun. 30, 2026 Mar. 31, 2026 Dec. 31, 2025 Sep. 30, 2025 Jun. 30, 2025 Jun. 30, 2026 Jun. 30, 2025 Efficiency ratio 44.54 - 41.59 - 39.54 - 40.21 - 41.68 - 43.14 - 41.94 - Efficiency ratio, as adjusted (non-GAAP)(1) 40.46 - 41.99 - 39.53 - 40.95 - 42.01 - 41.19 - 42.42 - Net interest margin - FTE (NIM) 4.51 - 4.51 - 4.61 - 4.56 - 4.44 - 4.51 - 4.44 - Fully taxable equivalent adjustment - 2,653 - 2,661 - 2,252 - 2,916 - 2,526 - 5,314 - 5,060 Total revenue (net) 295,097 266,707 282,086 277,671 271,031 561,804 531,113 Pre-tax, pre-provision, net income (PPNR) (non-GAAP)(1) 159,603 152,732 167,723 162,833 154,991 312,335 302,145 PPNR, as adjusted (non-GAAP)(1) 171,238 152,677 167,130 157,704 150,404 323,915 293,225 Pre-tax net income to total revenue (net) 52.32 - 57.08 - 54.35 - 57.38 - 56.08 - 54.58 - 56.32 - Pre-tax net income, as adjusted, to total revenue (net) (non-GAAP)(1) 56.27 - 57.06 - 54.14 - 55.53 - 54.39 - 56.64 - 54.64 - P5 NR (Pre-tax, pre-provision, profit percentage) (PPNR to total revenue (net)) (non-GAAP)(1) 54.08 - 57.27 - 59.46 - 58.64 - 57.19 - 55.60 - 56.89 - P5 NR , as adjusted (non-GAAP)(1) 58.03 - 57.25 - 59.25 - 56.80 - 55.49 - 57.66 - 55.21 - Total purchase accounting accretion - 3,618 - 1,061 - 1,265 - 1,272 - 1,233 - 4,679 - 2,611 Average purchase accounting loan discounts 41,962 12,507 13,753 15,009 16,219 27,311 16,873 OTHER OPERATING EXPENSES Advertising - 2,214 - 2,227 - 2,114 - 2,149 - 2,054 - 4,441 - 3,982 Amortization of intangibles 2,889 1,938 1,938 2,024 2,025 4,827 4,072 Electronic banking expense 3,223 3,326 3,288 3,357 3,172 6,549 6,227 Directors' fees 416 518 388 405 431 934 883 Due from bank service charges 344 333 324 404 283 677 564 FDIC and state assessment 3,045 1,599 2,970 3,245 1,636 4,644 5,023 Insurance 1,090 1,074 1,044 1,110 1,049 2,164 2,048 Legal and accounting 1,426 914 1,362 1,061 2,360 2,340 6,001 Other professional fees 2,247 1,946 2,168 2,083 2,211 4,193 4,158 Operating supplies 769 748 759 773 711 1,517 1,422 Postage 684 543 564 538 488 1,227 991 Telephone 324 363 382 367 419 687 855 Other expense 10,261 11,065 10,504 9,819 12,496 21,326 21,199 Total other operating expenses - 28,932 - 26,594 - 27,805 - 27,335 - 29,335 - 55,526 - 57,425 (1) Calculation of this metric and the reconciliation to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.

Home BancShares, Inc. Selected Financial Information (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) Jun. 30, 2026 Mar. 31, 2026 Dec. 31, 2025 Sep. 30, 2025 Jun. 30, 2025 BALANCE SHEET RATIOS Total loans to total deposits 89.61 - 88.13 - 89.74 - 88.22 - 86.80 - Common equity to assets 18.40 - 18.75 - 18.78 - 18.56 - 17.83 - Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP)(1) 13.22 - 13.42 - 13.36 - 13.08 - 12.35 - - LOANS RECEIVABLE Real estate Commercial real estate loans Non-farm/non-residential - 5,921,829 - 5,395,529 - 5,290,112 - 5,494,492 - 5,553,182 Construction/land development 2,780,116 2,613,604 2,726,993 2,709,197 2,695,561 Agricultural 329,231 321,046 332,412 331,301 315,926 Residential real estate loans Residential 1-4 family 2,545,462 2,100,374 2,134,334 2,142,375 2,138,990 Multifamily residential 1,269,728 1,232,639 1,140,911 716,595 620,439 Total real estate 12,846,366 11,663,192 11,624,762 11,393,960 11,324,098 Consumer 1,278,008 1,254,936 1,253,746 1,233,523 1,218,834 Commercial and industrial 2,285,054 2,172,267 2,222,401 2,100,268 2,107,326 Agricultural 356,611 329,563 359,879 346,167 323,457 Other 361,169 213,670 225,421 212,054 206,909 Loans receivable - 17,127,208 - 15,633,628 - 15,686,209 - 15,285,972 - 15,180,624 ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES Balance, beginning of period - 297,634 - 297,583 - 285,649 - 281,869 - 279,944 Allowance for credit losses on acquired loans - MCBI 31,333 - - - - Loans charged off 6,520 2,849 3,063 4,651 4,071 Recoveries of loans previously charged off 722 1,400 597 1,731 2,996 Net loans charged off (recovered) 5,798 1,449 2,466 2,920 1,075 Provision for credit losses - loans 5,200 1,500 14,400 6,700 3,000 Balance, end of period - 328,369 - 297,634 - 297,583 - 285,649 - 281,869 Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average total loans 0.14 - 0.04 - 0.06 - 0.08 - 0.03 - Allowance for credit losses to total loans 1.92 - 1.90 - 1.90 - 1.87 - 1.86 - NON-PERFORMING ASSETS Non-performing loans Non-accrual loans - 183,199 - 179,639 - 78,002 - 81,087 - 89,261 Loans past due 90 days or more 2,126 2,481 6,980 4,125 7,031 Total non-performing loans 185,325 182,120 84,982 85,212 96,292 Other non-performing assets Foreclosed assets held for sale, net 42,139 40,874 39,831 41,263 41,529 Other non-performing assets 1,140 1,140 - - - Total other non-performing assets 43,279 42,014 39,831 41,263 41,529 Total non-performing assets - 228,604 - 224,134 - 124,813 - 126,475 - 137,821 Allowance for credit losses for loans to non-performing loans 177.19 - 163.43 - 350.17 - 335.22 - 292.72 - Non-performing loans to total loans 1.08 - 1.16 - 0.54 - 0.56 - 0.63 - Non-performing assets to total assets 0.93 - 0.97 - 0.55 - 0.56 - 0.60 - (1) Calculation of this metric and the reconciliation to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.

Home BancShares, Inc. Consolidated Net Interest Margin (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, 2026 March 31, 2026 (Dollars in thousands) Average Balance

Income/ Expense

Yield/ Rate Average Balance

Income/ Expense

Yield/ Rate ASSETS Earning assets Interest-bearing balances due from banks - 555,186 - 5,135 3.71 - - 557,451 - 4,945 3.60 - Federal funds sold 4,042 37 3.67 - 5,282 48 3.69 - Investment securities - taxable 2,936,008 25,787 3.52 - 2,935,901 24,728 3.42 - Investment securities - non-taxable - FTE 1,165,876 10,260 3.53 - 1,175,663 10,285 3.55 - Loans receivable - FTE 17,083,743 298,270 7.00 - 15,680,598 273,678 7.08 - Total interest-earning assets 21,744,855 339,489 6.26 - 20,354,895 313,684 6.25 - Non-earning assets 2,780,403 2,599,546 Total assets - 24,525,258 - 22,954,441 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities Interest-bearing liabilities Savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts - 12,392,404 - 68,650 2.22 - - 11,868,976 - 64,408 2.20 - Time deposits 2,301,685 18,782 3.27 - 1,795,501 14,737 3.33 - Total interest-bearing deposits 14,694,089 87,432 2.39 - 13,664,477 79,145 2.35 - Federal funds purchased 30 - - - - - - - Securities sold under agreement to repurchase 167,885 1,057 2.53 - 151,877 927 2.48 - FHLB and other borrowed funds 466,734 4,346 3.73 - 500,250 4,692 3.80 - Subordinated debentures 279,519 2,358 3.38 - 279,350 2,355 3.42 - Total interest-bearing liabilities 15,608,257 95,193 2.45 - 14,595,954 87,119 2.42 - Non-interest bearing liabilities Non-interest bearing deposits 4,222,813 3,856,492 Other liabilities 158,476 177,275 Total liabilities 19,989,546 18,629,721 Shareholders' equity 4,535,712 4,324,720 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity - 24,525,258 - 22,954,441 Net interest spread 3.81 - 3.83 - Net interest income and margin - FTE - 244,296 4.51 - - 226,565 4.51 -

Home BancShares, Inc. Consolidated Net Interest Margin (Unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, 2026 June 30, 2025 (Dollars in thousands) Average Balance

Income/ Expense

Yield/ Rate Average Balance

Income/ Expense

Yield/ Rate ASSETS Earning assets Interest-bearing balances due from banks - 556,312 - 10,080 3.65 - - 713,455 - 15,571 4.40 - Federal funds sold 4,658 85 3.68 - 4,984 108 4.37 - Investment securities - taxable 2,935,955 50,515 3.47 - 3,137,296 53,877 3.46 - Investment securities - non-taxable - FTE 1,170,742 20,545 3.54 - 1,124,351 20,094 3.60 - Loans receivable - FTE 16,386,047 571,948 7.04 - 14,975,109 547,067 7.37 - Total interest-earning assets 21,053,714 653,173 6.26 - 19,955,195 636,717 6.43 - Non-earning assets 2,702,912 2,718,779 Total assets - 23,756,626 - 22,673,974 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities Interest-bearing liabilities Savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts - 12,132,136 - 133,059 2.21 - - 11,472,548 - 140,713 2.47 - Time deposits 2,049,991 33,518 3.30 - 1,844,059 34,562 3.78 - Total interest-bearing deposits 14,182,127 166,577 2.37 - 13,316,607 175,275 2.65 - Federal funds purchased 15 - - - 23 - - - Securities sold under agreement to repurchase 159,925 1,984 2.50 - 149,773 2,086 2.81 - FHLB and other borrowed funds 483,399 9,038 3.77 - 583,739 11,441 3.95 - Subordinated debentures 279,435 4,713 3.40 - 439,100 8,247 3.79 - Total interest-bearing liabilities 15,104,901 182,312 2.43 - 14,489,242 197,049 2.74 - Non-interest bearing liabilities Non-interest bearing deposits 4,040,665 3,981,425 Other liabilities 167,823 196,232 Total liabilities 19,313,389 18,666,899 Shareholders' equity 4,443,237 4,007,075 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity - 23,756,626 - 22,673,974 Net interest spread 3.83 - 3.69 - Net interest income and margin - FTE - 470,861 4.51 - - 439,668 4.44 -

Home BancShares, Inc. Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Unaudited) Quarter Ended Six Months Ended (Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data) Jun. 30, 2026 Mar. 31, 2026 Dec. 31, 2025 Sep. 30, 2025 Jun. 30, 2025 Jun. 30, 2026 Jun. 30, 2025 NET INCOME (EARNINGS), AS ADJUSTED GAAP net income available to common shareholders (A) - 119,327 - 118,209 - 118,225 - 123,604 - 118,403 - 237,536 - 233,612 Pre-tax adjustments Merger and acquisition expense 12,726 394 580 - - 13,120 - Gain on retirement of subordinated debt - - - (1,882 - - - - FDIC special assessment credit - (1,697 - - - (1,516 - (1,697 - (1,516 - BOLI death benefits (274 - - - (187 - (1,243 - (274 - (1,243 - Gain on sale of premises and equipment - - - - (983 - - (983 - Fair value adjustment for marketable securities (817 - 1,248 (1,173 - (1,020 - 238 431 (204 - Special income from equity investment - - - - (3,498 - - (7,389 - Legal fee reimbursement - - - - (885 - - (885 - Legal claims expense - - - - 3,300 - 3,300 Recoveries on historic losses - - - (2,040 - - - - Total pre-tax adjustments 11,635 (55 - (593 - (5,129 - (4,587 - 11,580 (8,920 - Tax-effect of adjustments 2,901 (13 - (231 - (1,207 - (817 - 2,888 (1,876 - Total adjustments after-tax (B) 8,734 (42 - (362 - (3,922 - (3,770 - 8,692 (7,044 - Net income, as adjusted (C) - 128,061 - 118,167 - 117,863 - 119,682 - 114,633 - 246,228 - 226,568 Average diluted shares outstanding (D) 201,420 196,733 196,764 197,288 197,765 199,088 198,289 GAAP diluted earnings per share: (A/D) - 0.59 - 0.60 - 0.60 - 0.63 - 0.60 - 1.19 - 1.18 Adjustments after-tax: (B/D) 0.05 0.00 0.00 (0.02 - (0.02 - 0.05 (0.04 - Diluted earnings per common share, as adjusted: (C/D) - 0.64 - 0.60 - 0.60 - 0.61 - 0.58 - 1.24 - 1.14 ANNUALIZED RETURN ON AVERAGE ASSETS Return on average assets: (A/E) 1.95 - 2.09 - 2.06 - 2.17 - 2.08 - 2.02 - 2.08 - Return on average assets, as adjusted: (ROA, as adjusted) ((A+D)/E) 2.09 - 2.09 - 2.05 - 2.10 - 2.02 - 2.09 - 2.02 - Return on average assets excluding intangible amortization: ((A+C)/(E-F)) 2.12 - 2.25 - 2.22 - 2.34 - 2.25 - 2.18 - 2.25 - Return on average assets, as adjusted, excluding intangible amortization: ((A+C+D)/(E-F)) 2.27 - 2.25 - 2.22 - 2.27 - 2.18 - 2.26 - 2.18 - GAAP net income available to common shareholders (A) - 119,327 - 118,209 - 118,225 - 123,604 - 118,403 - 237,536 - 233,612 Amortization of intangibles (B) 2,889 1,938 1,938 2,024 2,025 4,827 4,072 Amortization of intangibles after-tax (C) 2,185 1,466 1,466 1,529 1,530 3,651 3,077 Adjustments after-tax (D) 8,734 (42 - (362 - (3,922 - (3,770 - 8,692 (7,044 - Average assets (E) 24,525,258 22,954,441 22,786,852 22,638,938 22,797,738 23,756,626 22,673,974 Average goodwill & core deposit intangible (F) 1,481,989 1,429,527 1,431,479 1,433,474 1,435,480 1,455,903 1,436,492

Home BancShares, Inc. Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Unaudited) Quarter Ended Six Months Ended (Dollars in thousands) Jun. 30, 2026 Mar. 31, 2026 Dec. 31, 2025 Sep. 30, 2025 Jun. 30, 2025 Jun. 30, 2026 Jun. 30, 2025 ANNUALIZED RETURN ON AVERAGE COMMON EQUITY Return on average common equity: (A/D) 10.55 - 11.09 - 11.04 - 11.91 - 11.77 - 10.78 - 11.76 - Return on average common equity, as adjusted: (ROE, as adjusted) ((A+C)/D) 11.32 - 11.08 - 11.01 - 11.54 - 11.39 - 11.18 - 11.40 - Return on average tangible common equity: (ROTCE) (A/(D-E)) 15.67 - 16.56 - 16.65 - 18.28 - 18.26 - 16.03 - 18.33 - Return on average tangible common equity, as adjusted: (ROTCE, as adjusted) ((A+C)/(D-E)) 16.82 - 16.55 - 16.60 - 17.70 - 17.68 - 16.62 - 17.77 - Return on average tangible common equity excluding intangible amortization: (B/(D-E)) 15.96 - 16.76 - 16.85 - 18.51 - 18.50 - 16.28 - 18.57 - Return on average tangible common equity, as adjusted, excluding intangible amortization: ((B+C)/(D-E)) 17.11 - 16.76 - 16.80 - 17.93 - 17.92 - 16.87 - 18.02 - GAAP net income available to common shareholders (A) - 119,327 - 118,209 - 118,225 - 123,604 - 118,403 - 237,536 - 233,612 Earnings excluding intangible amortization (B) 121,512 119,675 119,691 125,133 119,933 241,187 236,689 Adjustments after-tax (C) 8,734 (42 - (362 - (3,922 - (3,770 - 8,692 (7,044 - Average common equity (D) 4,535,712 4,324,720 4,248,856 4,115,884 4,036,155 4,443,237 4,007,075 Average goodwill & core deposits intangible (E) 1,481,989 1,429,527 1,431,479 1,433,474 1,435,480 1,455,903 1,436,492 EFFICIENCY RATIO & P5NR Efficiency ratio: ((D-G)/(B+C+E)) 44.54 - 41.59 - 39.54 - 40.21 - 41.68 - 43.14 - 41.94 - Efficiency ratio, as adjusted: ((D-G-I)/(B+C+E-H)) 40.46 - 41.99 - 39.53 - 40.95 - 42.01 - 41.19 - 42.42 - Pre-tax net income to total revenue (net) (A/(B+C)) 52.32 - 57.08 - 54.35 - 57.38 - 56.08 - 54.58 - 56.32 - Pre-tax net income, as adjusted, to total revenue (net) ((A+F)/(B+C)) 56.27 - 57.06 - 54.14 - 55.53 - 54.39 - 56.64 - 54.64 - Pre-tax, pre-provision, net income (PPNR) (B+C-D) - 159,603 - 152,732 - 167,723 - 162,833 - 154,991 - 312,335 - 302,145 Pre-tax, pre-provision, net income, as adjusted (B+C-D+F) - 171,238 - 152,677 - 167,130 - 157,704 - 150,404 - 323,915 - 293,225 P5 NR (Pre-tax, pre-provision, profit percentage) PPNR to total revenue (net)) (B+C-D)/(B+C) 54.08 - 57.27 - 59.46 - 58.64 - 57.19 - 55.60 - 56.89 - P5 NR , as adjusted (B+C-D+F)/(B+C) 58.03 - 57.25 - 59.25 - 56.80 - 55.49 - 57.66 - 55.21 - Pre-tax net income (A) - 154,403 - 152,232 - 153,323 - 159,327 - 151,991 - 306,635 - 299,145 Net interest income (B) 241,643 223,904 231,586 226,166 219,952 465,547 434,608 Non-interest income (C) 53,454 42,803 50,500 51,505 51,079 96,257 96,505 Non-interest expense (D) 135,494 113,975 114,363 114,838 116,040 249,469 228,968 Fully taxable equivalent adjustment (E) 2,653 2,661 2,252 2,916 2,526 5,314 5,060 Total pre-tax adjustments (F) 11,635 (55 - (593 - (5,129 - (4,587 - 11,580 (8,920 - Amortization of intangibles (G) 2,889 1,938 1,938 2,024 2,025 4,827 4,072 Adjustments: Non-interest income: Gain on retirement of subordinated debt - - - - - - - 1,882 - - - - - - Fair value adjustment for marketable securities 817 (1,248 - 1,173 1,020 (238 - (431 - 204 Gain (loss) on OREO 332 707 203 (1 - 13 1,039 (363 - Gain (loss) on branches, equipment and other assets, net 3 (7 - 11 (66 - 972 (4 - 809 Special income from equity investment - - - - 3,498 - 7,389 BOLI death benefits 274 - - 187 1,243 274 1,243 Legal expense reimbursement - - - - 885 - 885 Recoveries on historic losses - - - 2,040 - - - Total non-interest income adjustments (H) - 1,426 - (548 - - 1,387 - 5,062 - 6,373 - 878 - 10,167 Non-interest expense: FDIC special assessment credit - (1,697 - - - (1,516 - (1,697 - (1,516 - Merger and acquisition expenses 12,726 394 580 - - 13,120 - Legal claims expense - - - - 3,300 - 3,300 Total non-interest expense adjustments (I) - 12,726 - (1,303 - - 580 - - - 1,784 - 11,423 - 1,784

Home BancShares, Inc. Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Unaudited) Quarter Ended Jun. 30, 2026 Mar. 31, 2026 Dec. 31, 2025 Sep. 30, 2025 Jun. 30, 2025 TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE Book value per common share: (A/B) - 22.68 - 22.15 - 21.88 - 21.41 - 20.71 Tangible book value per common share: ((A-C-D)/B) 15.32 14.87 14.60 14.13 13.44 Total shareholders' equity (A) - 4,547,435 - 4,349,585 - 4,296,871 - 4,214,964 - 4,085,316 End of period common shares outstanding (B) 200,460 196,394 196,357 196,889 197,239 Goodwill (C) 1,410,211 1,398,253 1,398,253 1,398,253 1,398,253 Core deposit and other intangibles (D) 65,541 30,355 32,293 34,231 36,255 TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY TO TANGIBLE ASSETS Equity to assets: (B/A) 18.40 - 18.75 - 18.78 - 18.56 - 17.83 - Tangible common equity to tangible assets: ((B-C-D)/(A-C-D)) 13.22 - 13.42 - 13.36 - 13.08 - 12.35 - Total assets (A) - 24,713,248 - 23,201,679 - 22,881,879 - 22,707,802 - 22,907,022 Total shareholders' equity (B) 4,547,435 4,349,585 4,296,871 4,214,964 4,085,316 Goodwill (C) 1,410,211 1,398,253 1,398,253 1,398,253 1,398,253 Core deposit and other intangibles (D) 65,541 30,355 32,293 34,231 36,255