Axentia Group AB (publ): Axentia Group AB (publ) Interim Report Q2 2026

CEO statement

The second quarter was characterized by continued activity across our key markets and several important initiatives that further strengthened Axentia's long-term position. At the same time, we continued to execute on major customer projects while further developing the company from an organizational, technological and financial perspective.

During the quarter, we secured new orders from, among others, Cologne (Germany), Paris (France) and Stockholm (Sweden) - markets that represent key strategic regions for Axentia today and in the future. Revenue was primarily driven by deliveries under ongoing projects in Germany and France, including Bonn, Landkreis Harz and Paris. While the timing of order intake and project installations naturally creates quarterly fluctuations, these projects continue to expand our installed base and, consequently, our recurring revenues from operations, service and support, further strengthening the stability and predictability of our business model.

We continued to strengthen our organization. During the quarter, we recruited Mr Mats Sundin as our new Head of Development. Mats will join Axentia on September 1 and become a member of the Group Management Team. With extensive experience in leading advanced product development, he will support Axentia's continued technology development and further strengthen our position as a leading provider of digital passenger information solutions for public transport. During the quarter, Axentia also achieved ISO/IEC 27001 certification, the internationally recognized standard for information security management. The certification further strengthens our internal processes and our ability to meet the increasing information security requirements of customers and the markets in which we operate.

During the quarter, we also successfully refinanced the Group's outstanding bond. The transaction attracted strong interest from both new and existing investors, and we are particularly pleased that several existing investors chose to participate in the refinancing. We view this as a strong endorsement of confidence in Axentia's business model and long-term growth strategy.

In parallel, we established a Green Finance Framework, which received the highest possible rating, Excellent, from Sustainable Fitch. The framework is not related to the refinancing but forms part of our long-term sustainability strategy. It clearly demonstrates how our energy-efficient solutions and business model contribute to more sustainable public transportation while further strengthening Axentia's market position.

During the quarter, we also published our Annual and Sustainability Report and held the Annual General Meeting, at which all Board members were re-elected.

Finally, I would like to extend my sincere thanks to our employees, customers, investors and partners for your continued trust and commitment. I wish you all an enjoyable summer and look forward to continuing Axentia's development together.

For further information, please contact

Dick Ollas, President and CEO

E-mail: do@axentia.se

Phone: +46 13-32 85 30

Johanna Klint, CFO

E-mail: jk@axentia.se

Phone: +46 76-063 24 57

This disclosure contains information that Axentia Group AB (publ) is obligated to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08:00 CET on July 16, 2026.

About Axentia

Axentia is a Swedish company and global supplier of end-to-end real-time information for public transport, uniting a cloud-native Transit Intelligence platform with ultra-low-power, battery-powered bus stop displays. We create opportunities for both society and people to move forward - with cost-effective, sustainable products and system solutions. For more information, visit www.axentia.se.