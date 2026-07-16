Swiss satellite and payload manufacturer announces close of Series C on the back of 110% CAGR since 2022 and a total of more than $500 million in contracted orders.

SWISSto12, a leading enabler of the new space economy, today announced the close of its $70 million (€61 million) Series C. This news follows the award of $84.8 million (€73 million) from European Space Agency (ESA) Member States to the HummingSat ARTES partnership project, through which ESA supports SWISSto12 in the development and in-orbit validation of HummingSat.

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SWISSto12 will scale its manufacturing and integration capacity to meet accelerating demand from commercial and sovereign government customers.

The Series C fundraise follows a period of sustained commercial growth for the company, with revenues of $140 million (€121 million) for 2025 and total contract values now exceeding $500 million (€432 million), driving positive EBITDA in 2026.

To date, SWISSto12 has secured seven contracts for its HummingSat geostationary (GEO) small satellite with leading global satellite operators, including SES and Viasat. The company has also expanded its HummingLink multi-orbit payload and antenna solutions business into low Earth orbit (LEO) constellation customer programs and diverse missions across Europe and APAC. Over 2,000 HummingLink solutions are now deployed in orbit across active space missions.

With this new round, the company is scaling its manufacturing and integration capacity to meet accelerating demand from commercial and sovereign government customers. This demand spans HummingLink-advanced, multi-orbit payload solutions-and HummingSat, SWISSto12's GEO satellite product line.

Fredrik Gustavsson, Chief Financial and Strategy Officer of SWISSto12, said, "The financial picture at SWISSto12 is robust and primed for global growth. $140 million in revenue for 2025, more than $500 million in customer contracts, and a 110% compound annual growth rate since 2022. These are the signals of an agile business, deploying capital efficiently, and operating at scale in a fast-growing industry. This Series C accelerates us further to meet strong demand from a space, satellite and telecommunications market that's evolving and growing at pace."

Emile de Rijk, CEO and founder of SWISSto12, said, "Space is increasingly recognized as essential infrastructure for the global economy. In this expanding market, our solutions across payload and satellite lines are creating significant new opportunities for customers. Our products are supporting exciting new customer missions-from direct-to-device connectivity to media broadcasting, intersatellite data relays or sovereign communications infrastructure-many of which span multiple orbits. This Series C funding round accelerates our ability to execute on this growing demand across any payload, any platform and any orbit."

About SWISSto12 SA

SWISSto12 is a leading enabler of the new space economy, leveraging patented manufacturing and design technologies, such as 3D printing, to manufacture disruptive payloads. These can be hosted on any platform, for any mission, in any orbit-either on a third-party satellite or on its proprietary compact, geostationary platform HummingSat. SWISSto12, founded in 2011, is currently delivering payloads for several LEO constellations and seven HummingSat GEO platforms to global operators. The company reached $140 million in revenue in 2025, has over $500 million in contracted orders and has delivered 110% CAGR since 2022. For more information, please visit: https://www.swissto12.com

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Contacts:

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