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PR Newswire
16.07.2026 09:06 Uhr
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POLYTECH Health & Aesthetics GmbH: POLYTECH Announces the approval of updated process for Microthane*

An updated and proprietary manufacturing process marks the 40th anniversary of the German manufacturer

DIEBURG, Germany, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- POLYTECH Health & Aesthetics today announced the phased introduction of Microthane*, representing the latest update in one of the company's most established technologies for breast implant surgery.

Continuous Innovation Built on Experience

Throughout its history, POLYTECH has continuously invested in the development of breast implant technologies, combining clinical experience with in-house research, manufacturing expertise and close collaboration with the surgical community.

Microthane* builds on this philosophy. It represents the continuous refinement of an established product through a unique and proprietary manufacturing process.

The updated manufacturing process is the subject of European patent application EP26184379.1 of 10 June 2026, reinforcing POLYTECH's ongoing commitment to innovation and intellectual property.

"Innovation at POLYTECH is built on continuous research," stated Prof. Dr. Karsten Hemmrich, POLYTECH's CEO. "Microthane* reflects our long-term commitment to polyurethane technology, manufacturing excellence and supporting surgeons with solutions that continue to evolve alongside clinical practice."

Developed for the Next Chapter

Developed through an updated manufacturing process, Microthane* maintains the clinical characteristics that have made it an established option in aesthetic and reconstructive breast surgery.

The updated process results in a flat, patch-free posterior surface and smooth edges.

Phased Market Introduction

The phased introduction has begun in selected markets and will continue regionally in line with manufacturing capacity and applicable regulatory requirements.

Healthcare professionals are encouraged to contact their local POLYTECH representative for information regarding product availability in their respective market.

About POLYTECH Health & Aesthetics

POLYTECH Health & Aesthetics GmbH is a Germany-based medical technology company specialising in breast aesthetics, reconstruction, and body contouring. With a global footprint in over 90 countries and with 40 years of manufacturing experience, the company is trusted by surgeons and patients worldwide. POLYTECH combines in-house research and development, manufacturing expertise and professional education to support clinical practice in aesthetic and reconstructive surgery. The company develops and manufactures all breast implants at its headquarters in Dieburg, Germany.

*Microthane implants are manufactured according to the process described under European patent application EP26184379.1 of 10 June 2026.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/polytech-announces-the-approval-of-updated-process-for-microthane-302827308.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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