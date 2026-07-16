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Dow Jones News
16.07.2026 09:33 Uhr
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Financial Conduct Authority: Notice of Admission to the Official List

DJ Official List Notice 

Financial Conduct Authority (-) 
Official List Notice 
16-Jul-2026 / 08:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 
 
16/07/2026, 08:00 
 
The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from 
the time and date of this notice:- 
 
Security Description                                 Listing Category ISIN 
 
Issuer Name: TOYOTA MOTOR FINANCE (NETHERLANDS) B.V. 
 
3.218% Notes due 16/07/2030; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of      Debt and 
SEK2,000,000 each)                                  debt-like     XS3425428XXX   --  
                                           securities 

Issuer Name: South West Water Finance PLC 
 
3.806% RPI-Linked Guaranteed Notes due 16/07/2041; fully paid; (Represented by notes Debt and 
to bearer of GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess thereof up debt-like     XS3441669XXX   --  
to and including GBP199,000)                             securities 
 
 
6.000% Guaranteed Notes due 16/07/2035; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer  Debt and 
of GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess thereof up to and   debt-like     XS3433852XXX   --  
including GBP199,000)                                 securities 

Issuer Name: Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank 
 
Preference Share Linked Notes due 15/07/2033; fully paid; (Represented by notes to  Debt and 
bearer of GBP1,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1.00 in excess thereof up to and debt-like     XS3317213XXX   --  
including GBP1,999)                                  securities 

Issuer Name: NewDay Funding Master Issuer Plc 
 
Series 2026-1 Class A Asset-Backed Floating Rate Notes due 15/07/2029; fully paid;  Debt and 
(Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each) (Rule 144A)             debt-like     XS3375173XXX   --  
                                           securities 
 
 
Series 2026-1 Class A Asset-Backed Floating Rate Notes due 15/07/2029; fully paid;  Debt and 
(Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each) (Regulation S)            debt-like     XS3375173XXX   --  
                                           securities 
 
 
Series 2026-1 Class B Asset-Backed Floating Rate Notes due 15/07/2029; fully paid;  Debt and 
(Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each) (Rule 144A)             debt-like     XS3375173XXX   --  
                                           securities 
 
 
Series 2026-1 Class B Asset-Backed Floating Rate Notes due 15/07/2029; fully paid;  Debt and 
(Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each) (Regulation S)            debt-like     XS3375173XXX   --  
                                           securities 
 
 
Series 2026-1 Class C Asset-Backed Floating Rate Notes due 15/07/2029; fully paid;  Debt and 
(Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each) (Rule 144A)             debt-like     XS3375174XXX   --  
                                           securities 
 
 
Series 2026-1 Class C Asset-Backed Floating Rate Notes due 15/07/2029; fully paid;  Debt and 
(Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each) (Regulation S)            debt-like     XS3375174XXX   --  
                                           securities 
 
 
Series 2026-1 Class D Asset-Backed Floating Rate Notes due 15/07/2029; fully paid;  Debt and 
(Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each) (Rule 144A)             debt-like     XS3375174XXX   --  
                                           securities 
 
 
Series 2026-1 Class D Asset-Backed Floating Rate Notes due 15/07/2029; fully paid;  Debt and 
(Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each) (Regulation S)            debt-like     XS3375174XXX   --  
                                           securities 
 
 
Series 2026-1 Class E Asset-Backed Floating Rate Notes due 15/07/2029; fully paid;  Debt and 
(Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each) (Rule 144A)             debt-like     XS3375175XXX   --  
                                           securities 
 
 
Series 2026-1 Class E Asset-Backed Floating Rate Notes due 15/07/2029; fully paid;  Debt and 
(Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each) (Regulation S)            debt-like     XS3375174XXX   --  
                                           securities 

Issuer Name: Serval 2026-1 PLC 
 
Class A Equity Release Mortgage Backed Fixed Rate Notes due 25/01/2076; fully paid;  Debt and 
(Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 in debt-like     XS3225867XXX   --  
excess thereof) (Regulation S)                            securities 
 
 
Class B Equity Release Mortgage Backed Fixed Rate Notes due 25/01/2076; fully paid;  Debt and 
(Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 in debt-like     XS3225868XXX   --  
excess thereof) (Regulation S)                            securities 
 
 
Class C Equity Release Mortgage Backed Fixed Rate Notes due 25/01/2076; fully paid;  Debt and 
(Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 in debt-like     XS3225868XXX   --  
excess thereof) (Regulation S)                            securities 
 
 
Class D Equity Release Mortgage Backed Fixed Rate Notes due 25/01/2076; fully paid;  Debt and 
(Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 in debt-like     XS3225868XXX   --  
excess thereof) (Regulation S)                            securities 
 
 
Class E Equity Release Mortgage Backed Fixed Rate Notes due 25/01/2076; fully paid;  Debt and 
(Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 in debt-like     XS3225868XXX   --  
excess thereof) (Regulation S)                            securities 
 
 
Class A Equity Release Mortgage Backed Fixed Rate Notes due 25/01/2076; fully paid;  Debt and 
(Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 in debt-like     XS3225870XXX   --  
excess thereof) (Rule 144A)                              securities 
 
 
Class B Equity Release Mortgage Backed Fixed Rate Notes due 25/01/2076; fully paid;  Debt and 
(Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 in debt-like     XS3225873XXX   --  
excess thereof) (Rule 144A)                              securities 
 
 
Class C Equity Release Mortgage Backed Fixed Rate Notes due 25/01/2076; fully paid;  Debt and 
(Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 in debt-like     XS3225873XXX   --  
excess thereof) (Rule144A)                              securities 
 
 
Class D Equity Release Mortgage Backed Fixed Rate Notes due 25/01/2076; fully paid;  Debt and 
(Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 in debt-like     XS3225871XXX   --  
excess thereof) (Rule 144A)                              securities 
 
 
Class E Equity Release Mortgage Backed Fixed Rate Notes due 25/01/2076; fully paid;  Debt and 
(Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 in debt-like     XS3225871XXX   --  
excess thereof) (Rule 144A)                              securities 

Issuer Name: Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited 
 
5.31% Callable Notes due 16/07/2041; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of  Debt and 
USD1,000,000 each)                                  debt-like     XS3444074XXX   --  
                                           securities 
 
 
3.791% Notes due 16/07/2029; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of      Debt and 
HKD1,000,000 each and integral multiples of HKD500,000 thereafter up to and including debt-like     XS3441753XXX   --  
HKD2,000,000)                                     securities

If you have any queries relating to the above, please contact Issuer Management at the FCA on 020 7066 8352. 

Notes 
 
SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their 
dealing notice. 
  --Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
†Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment 
Exchange. 
Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with 
notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its 
markets.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Category Code: NOT 
TIDM:     - 
LEI Code:   2138003EUVPJRRBEPW94 
Sequence No.: 436389 
EQS News ID:  2366506 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2366506&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 16, 2026 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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