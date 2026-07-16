Financial Conduct Authority: Notice of Admission to the Official List

DJ Official List Notice

Financial Conduct Authority (-) Official List Notice 16-Jul-2026 / 08:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 16/07/2026, 08:00 The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from the time and date of this notice:- Security Description Listing Category ISIN Issuer Name: TOYOTA MOTOR FINANCE (NETHERLANDS) B.V. 3.218% Notes due 16/07/2030; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of Debt and SEK2,000,000 each) debt-like XS3425428XXX -- securities Issuer Name: South West Water Finance PLC 3.806% RPI-Linked Guaranteed Notes due 16/07/2041; fully paid; (Represented by notes Debt and to bearer of GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess thereof up debt-like XS3441669XXX -- to and including GBP199,000) securities 6.000% Guaranteed Notes due 16/07/2035; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer Debt and of GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess thereof up to and debt-like XS3433852XXX -- including GBP199,000) securities Issuer Name: Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank Preference Share Linked Notes due 15/07/2033; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and bearer of GBP1,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1.00 in excess thereof up to and debt-like XS3317213XXX -- including GBP1,999) securities Issuer Name: NewDay Funding Master Issuer Plc Series 2026-1 Class A Asset-Backed Floating Rate Notes due 15/07/2029; fully paid; Debt and (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each) (Rule 144A) debt-like XS3375173XXX -- securities Series 2026-1 Class A Asset-Backed Floating Rate Notes due 15/07/2029; fully paid; Debt and (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each) (Regulation S) debt-like XS3375173XXX -- securities Series 2026-1 Class B Asset-Backed Floating Rate Notes due 15/07/2029; fully paid; Debt and (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each) (Rule 144A) debt-like XS3375173XXX -- securities Series 2026-1 Class B Asset-Backed Floating Rate Notes due 15/07/2029; fully paid; Debt and (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each) (Regulation S) debt-like XS3375173XXX -- securities Series 2026-1 Class C Asset-Backed Floating Rate Notes due 15/07/2029; fully paid; Debt and (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each) (Rule 144A) debt-like XS3375174XXX -- securities Series 2026-1 Class C Asset-Backed Floating Rate Notes due 15/07/2029; fully paid; Debt and (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each) (Regulation S) debt-like XS3375174XXX -- securities Series 2026-1 Class D Asset-Backed Floating Rate Notes due 15/07/2029; fully paid; Debt and (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each) (Rule 144A) debt-like XS3375174XXX -- securities Series 2026-1 Class D Asset-Backed Floating Rate Notes due 15/07/2029; fully paid; Debt and (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each) (Regulation S) debt-like XS3375174XXX -- securities Series 2026-1 Class E Asset-Backed Floating Rate Notes due 15/07/2029; fully paid; Debt and (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each) (Rule 144A) debt-like XS3375175XXX -- securities Series 2026-1 Class E Asset-Backed Floating Rate Notes due 15/07/2029; fully paid; Debt and (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each) (Regulation S) debt-like XS3375174XXX -- securities Issuer Name: Serval 2026-1 PLC Class A Equity Release Mortgage Backed Fixed Rate Notes due 25/01/2076; fully paid; Debt and (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 in debt-like XS3225867XXX -- excess thereof) (Regulation S) securities Class B Equity Release Mortgage Backed Fixed Rate Notes due 25/01/2076; fully paid; Debt and (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 in debt-like XS3225868XXX -- excess thereof) (Regulation S) securities Class C Equity Release Mortgage Backed Fixed Rate Notes due 25/01/2076; fully paid; Debt and (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 in debt-like XS3225868XXX -- excess thereof) (Regulation S) securities Class D Equity Release Mortgage Backed Fixed Rate Notes due 25/01/2076; fully paid; Debt and (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 in debt-like XS3225868XXX -- excess thereof) (Regulation S) securities Class E Equity Release Mortgage Backed Fixed Rate Notes due 25/01/2076; fully paid; Debt and (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 in debt-like XS3225868XXX -- excess thereof) (Regulation S) securities Class A Equity Release Mortgage Backed Fixed Rate Notes due 25/01/2076; fully paid; Debt and (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 in debt-like XS3225870XXX -- excess thereof) (Rule 144A) securities Class B Equity Release Mortgage Backed Fixed Rate Notes due 25/01/2076; fully paid; Debt and (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 in debt-like XS3225873XXX -- excess thereof) (Rule 144A) securities Class C Equity Release Mortgage Backed Fixed Rate Notes due 25/01/2076; fully paid; Debt and (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 in debt-like XS3225873XXX -- excess thereof) (Rule144A) securities Class D Equity Release Mortgage Backed Fixed Rate Notes due 25/01/2076; fully paid; Debt and (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 in debt-like XS3225871XXX -- excess thereof) (Rule 144A) securities Class E Equity Release Mortgage Backed Fixed Rate Notes due 25/01/2076; fully paid; Debt and (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 in debt-like XS3225871XXX -- excess thereof) (Rule 144A) securities Issuer Name: Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited 5.31% Callable Notes due 16/07/2041; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of Debt and USD1,000,000 each) debt-like XS3444074XXX -- securities 3.791% Notes due 16/07/2029; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of Debt and HKD1,000,000 each and integral multiples of HKD500,000 thereafter up to and including debt-like XS3441753XXX -- HKD2,000,000) securities

If you have any queries relating to the above, please contact Issuer Management at the FCA on 020 7066 8352.

Notes SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their dealing notice. --Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. †Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment Exchange. Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its markets.

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Category Code: NOT TIDM: - LEI Code: 2138003EUVPJRRBEPW94 Sequence No.: 436389 EQS News ID: 2366506 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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July 16, 2026 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)