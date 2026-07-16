DJ Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets Swap UCITS ETF USD Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets Swap UCITS ETF USD Acc (AUEG) Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets Swap UCITS ETF USD Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 16-Jul-2026 / 09:06 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets Swap UCITS ETF USD Acc DEALING DATE: 15-Jul-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 8.7561 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 188080157 CODE: AUEG ISIN: LU1681045XXX =---------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =---------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1681045XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: AUEG LEI Code: 5493008CVGZHOIJ55730 Sequence No.: 436421 EQS News ID: 2366686 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 16, 2026 03:06 ET (07:06 GMT)