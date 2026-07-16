DJ Amundi MSCI China Tech UCITS ETF USD: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI China Tech UCITS ETF USD (CC1U) Amundi MSCI China Tech UCITS ETF USD: Net Asset Value(s) 16-Jul-2026 / 09:06 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI China Tech UCITS ETF USD DEALING DATE: 15-Jul-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 313.1973 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 126777 CODE: CC1U ISIN: LU1681044XXX =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1681044XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: CC1U LEI Code: 549300LYZ55LWKOSOL45 Sequence No.: 436418 EQS News ID: 2366680 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 16, 2026 03:06 ET (07:06 GMT)