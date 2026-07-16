DJ Amundi MSCI World Swap UCITS ETF USD Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI World Swap UCITS ETF USD Acc (CW8G) Amundi MSCI World Swap UCITS ETF USD Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 16-Jul-2026 / 09:07 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI World Swap UCITS ETF USD Acc DEALING DATE: 15-Jul-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 786.7132 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 110099 CODE: CW8G ISIN: LU1681043XXX =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1681043XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: CW8G LEI Code: 5493003BFED2MWDBYH64 Sequence No.: 436482 EQS News ID: 2366808 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 16, 2026 03:07 ET (07:07 GMT)