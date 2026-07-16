DJ Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF GBP Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF GBP Dist (AMEG) Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF GBP Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 16-Jul-2026 / 09:07 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF GBP Dist DEALING DATE: 15-Jul-2026 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 61.3255 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 297522 CODE: AMEG ISIN: LU2469335XXX =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2469335XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: AMEG LEI Code: 549300GISPIIUMKTYR80 Sequence No.: 436483 EQS News ID: 2366810 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 16, 2026 03:07 ET (07:07 GMT)