DJ Amundi Global Aggregate Green Bond UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Global Aggregate Green Bond UCITS ETF Acc (CLIM) Amundi Global Aggregate Green Bond UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 16-Jul-2026 / 09:08 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Global Aggregate Green Bond UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 15-Jul-2026 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 49.0439 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 4875279 CODE: CLIM ISIN: LU1563454XXX =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1563454XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: CLIM LEI Code: 549300NMTL8UEBWJK406 Sequence No.: 436458 EQS News ID: 2366760 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 16, 2026 03:08 ET (07:08 GMT)