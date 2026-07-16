DJ Amundi MSCI Emerging Ex China UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Emerging Ex China UCITS ETF Acc (EMXC) Amundi MSCI Emerging Ex China UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 16-Jul-2026 / 09:08 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Emerging Ex China UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 15-Jul-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 46.523 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 114425919 CODE: EMXC ISIN: LU2009202XXX =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2009202XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: EMXC LEI Code: 54930057GPC45FBFHH48 Sequence No.: 436444 EQS News ID: 2366732 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2366732&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 16, 2026 03:08 ET (07:08 GMT)