DJ Amundi USD Corporate Bond Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi USD Corporate Bond Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF Dist (USIX) Amundi USD Corporate Bond Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 16-Jul-2026 / 09:09 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi USD Corporate Bond Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 15-Jul-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 94.131 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1198965 CODE: USIX ISIN: LU1285959XXX =--------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1285959XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: USIX LEI Code: 213800713AA69XKCG155 Sequence No.: 436424 EQS News ID: 2366692 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 16, 2026 03:09 ET (07:09 GMT)