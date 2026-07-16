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WKN: A0LEKM | ISIN: US3364331070 | Ticker-Symbol: F3A
Stuttgart
16.07.26 | 09:14
195,20 Euro
-0,31 % -0,60
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Erneuerbare Energien
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RENIXX
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FIRST SOLAR INC Chart 1 Jahr
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194,00195,0010:08
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PR Newswire
16.07.2026 10:00 Uhr
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Tuningsupply: Students Solar Team Eindhoven Announce Stella Juva: The World's First Solar-Powered Ambulance

EINDHOVEN, Netherlands, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dutch student team Solar Team Eindhoven has announced a new concept for sustainable medical mobility: Stella Juva. The team aims to make medical care accessible in regions where infrastructure and fuel supply are limited.

Care without borders or fuel

Stella Juva is the world's first ambulance designed to run entirely on solar energy while also powering all onboard medical equipment. The vehicle is officially presented on 21 July 2026. The concept offers a direct alternative for regions where fuel or electricity shortages currently restrict access to healthcare. A full project overview, including photography, is available on the Tuningsupply project page.

Proven technology from Eindhoven

The team builds on a strong innovation record: the students from Eindhoven have won the Cruiser Class of the Bridgestone World Solar Challenge four consecutive times in Australia. The expertise for Stella Juva also draws on projects such as Stella Terra, the world's first off-road solar vehicle, which completed more than 1,000 km across Morocco.

"What makes this project strong is that we can build on existing expertise from European specialists," says Steven Swinkels, Technical & Event Manager at Solar Team Eindhoven. "We work with local specialist partners, including the Dutch company Tuningsupply, which is responsible for supplying critical Wilwood braking and vehicle-control components. This allows us to develop technology that is ready for practical deployment."

Field tests at humanitarian organizations

In August 2026, the team will test the solar ambulance in practice by visiting planned field sites of local NGOs. The tests will demonstrate how Stella Juva can support patient care and safely charge and operate medical equipment in locations that are difficult to reach with conventional emergency services.

About Solar Team Eindhoven

Solar Team Eindhoven is a multidisciplinary student team at Eindhoven University of Technology that develops innovative solar-powered mobility solutions.

About Tuningsupply

Tuningsupply is a Netherlands-based supplier of specialist automotive components, serving engineering teams and automotive professionals across Europe.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/students-solar-team-eindhoven-announce-stella-juva-the-worlds-first-solar-powered-ambulance-302824776.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
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