Malaysia's Ministry of Energy Transition and Water Transformation (PETRA) has announced plans for the sixth round of the country's large-scale solar program (LSS6). LSS6 will look to procure 2.5 GW of solar combined with 1.25 GW of battery energy storage systems (BESS). PETRA is planning to implement the upcoming round in three lots, a move it says is designed to enable wider participation of companies under the scheme. The first lot, covering 2.2 GW of solar and 1.1 GW of BESS, will be open to all developers. The second lot, covering 300 MW of solar and 150 MW of BESS, will be available specifically ...

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