VSL PowerHive, the battery and energy storage arm of Vikram Solar, has expanded its VION portfolio with the launch of 10 kWh and 15 kWh lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery energy storage systems for residential and small commercial applications. The systems can be charged from the grid to provide backup power and can also be paired with rooftop solar installations to store excess generation for later use, reducing grid dependence. The 10 kWh battery, rated at 51.2 V and 206 Ah, has a nominal energy capacity of 10.58 kWh. It supports a standard charging current of 80 A and a standard discharge ...

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