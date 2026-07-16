Hoymiles Power Electronics Inc., a provider of module-level power electronics, launched its HiFlow Pro plug-in microinverter for the U.S. residential solar market. The product is designed specifically for plug-in photovoltaic systems, which allow homeowners and renters to generate solar power from highly constrained residential spaces such as balconies, patios, and compact rooftops. The microinverter is the first of its kind in the United States to comply with the UL 3700 safety standard, which was recently introduced as the first dedicated North American safety framework for plug-in solar applications. ...

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