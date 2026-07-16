New brand unveiled at Tax Tech Live 2026 as company sets out AI-powered vision to become the trusted intelligence powering modern tax

Tax Systems, a global tax and accounting software provider, today announced it is rebranding as Alphatax, aligning the company with its flagship corporation tax compliance solution and marking the next stage in its evolution as an AI-first technology business.

The rebrand reflects the company's ambition to redefine how tax professionals work through connected, AI-powered technology. As Alphatax, the business is bringing together compliance, data, governance and intelligence into a single platform, creating the foundations for the world's first tax operating system: a connected environment where tax data, decisions, approvals, filings and evidence can come together.

The new identity builds on the strong reputation of Alphatax, a market-leading corporation tax software trusted by tax professionals across the world. Bringing the company's expanding portfolio together under one master brand will provide customers with a more connected experience across corporate tax, Pillar Two, transfer pricing and tax reporting.

Bruce Martin, CEO of Alphatax, who unveiled the rebrand at the company's annual Tax Tech Live event, said: "This is another important step in the evolution of the company. For a long time, we described ourselves as a tax compliance company. That description no longer fully reflects what we are becoming. Compliance remains core to our business, but the next chapter is about trusted intelligence: helping organisations process and understand tax faster, with more context, stronger controls and greater confidence.

"Many of our customers already know us as Alphatax," he continues. "For decades, the name has been associated with trust, accuracy, rigour and helping tax professionals get the job done properly. It reflects both the foundations that built this company and the future we are creating: a more connected, intelligent and proactive way for tax teams to work."

Customers will continue to receive the same products, expertise and support throughout the transition to the Alphatax brand.

About Alphatax

Alphatax (formerly Tax Systems), a Providence Equity Partners L.L.C. ("Providence") backed business, is a multi-tax compliance SaaS provider, with market-leading solutions globally. Its solutions digitise tax processes and revolutionise compliance operations, enabling tax professionals to create better opportunities and generate valuable insights from their tax function while also mitigating risk. Translating complex, ever-changing tax legislation into intuitive solutions, customers can trust that their calculations will be right, first-time, every time.

Founded in 1991, Alphatax has over 30 years' experience and works with over 42% of the FTSE 100 and 80% of the top advisory firms; there are more than 30,000 tax professionals trained to use their solutions, filing over 200,000 submissions every year.

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