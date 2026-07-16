Yanolja Research: European Cities Secure Strong Upper-Tier Presence in 2026 'Global Tourism City Attractiveness Index', Led by Paris at No. 2

SEOUL, South Korea, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Yanolja Research, a global research institute specializing in travel and tourism, today announced the 2026 results of the 'Yanolja Attractiveness Index', officially titled the 'Global Tourism City Attractiveness Index'. Developed jointly by Yanolja Research, Purdue University's CHRIBA Institute in the United States, and Kyung Hee University's H&T Analytics Center in Seoul, the index measures how major tourism cities capture global traveler attention and emotional appeal.

Using global social media data across 14 languages provided by Brandwatch, the 2026 index expanded its evaluation universe to 261 cities and released the top 200 rankings, capturing what travelers discuss, remember, and emotionally value beyond conventional supply-side metrics.

While New York secured the global No. 1 spot, European destinations delivered a strong upper-tier performance. Paris ranked No. 2 overall, followed by London at No. 6 and Rome at No. 7. Europe placed three cities in the global top seven, reinforcing its strength as a global center of culture, heritage, urban lifestyle, and emotionally resonant travel experiences.

European Depth and Demand-Side Trends

The 2026 Yanolja Attractiveness Index highlights Europe's broad appeal across historic capitals, cultural centers, coastal destinations, and lifestyle cities. Beyond the top ten, European cities showed competitive depth, including Madrid (No. 17), Milan (No. 33), Barcelona (No. 35), Nice (No. 37), Berlin (No. 41), and Venice (No. 49). In total, nine European cities entered the global Top 50, and 28 ranked within the Top 100, showing that Europe's tourism strength is distributed across a diversified regional portfolio.

Europe's leading cities also converted long-established cultural recognition into contemporary visitor value. Paris ranked No. 2 in awareness and No. 5 in attractiveness, London No. 3 and No. 6, and Rome No. 4 and No. 7, respectively. These results suggest that Europe's most visible cities remain widely known while also generating strong emotional satisfaction among global travelers.

"The 2026 Yanolja Attractiveness Index shows that tourism competitiveness now depends on converting global awareness into meaningful visitor experiences," said Dr. SooCheong Jang, Professor at Purdue University and Director of Yanolja Research. "Europe's strong performance, led by Paris at No. 2, confirms its enduring global appeal."

The complete analysis and rankings for the top 200 cities can be accessed on the official Yanolja Research website.

https://www.yanolja-research.com/brand/attractiveness/ranking/overall?lang=en

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