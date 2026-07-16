Enfinity Global Partners with Strioga Family Foundation to Advance 150 MW Energy Storage Project in Italy

MILAN, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Enfinity Global, a leading renewable energy company, and E Energy Invest, the investment vehicle of the Strioga Family Foundation, today announced a strategic co-investment partnership in Italy. Under the agreement, Strioga Family Foundation will acquire a 49.9% equity stake in a battery energy storage system (BESS) project located in the province of Livorno, Tuscany.

Enfinity will retain a 50.1% controlling stake and will be responsible for completing the remaining development and construction, as well as serving as the long-term asset manager.

This fully authorized 150 MW project, with a 4-hour duration and 600 MWh of capacity, is part of Enfinity's 6.7 GW BESS portfolio in Italy, supporting storage solutions that enhance grid flexibility, enable greater integration of renewable energy, and strengthen energy autonomy, and the competitiveness of electricity system prices. Enfinity's integrated solar and BESS platform, together with more than 1 GW of signed PPAs, agreements under Energy Release 2.0, and capacity awarded in FER X auctions, reinforces its leadership in Italy's energy transition.

With this transaction, Enfinity continues to attract leading equity partners to its Italian platform, having closed transactions with the sovereign wealth fund of Azerbaijan, and other undisclosed parties over the last 12 months for portfolios with a combined capacity of more than 1.1 GW. This approach is part of Enfinity's capital formation strategy to bring minority shareholders into its project portfolios, thereby recycling capital to deploy additional electricity capacity in Italy.

The transaction marks the entry of Strioga Family Foundation into the Italian energy market and reflects both parties' commitment to supporting the energy transition through investments in critical energy infrastructure. Strioga Family Foundation is a mission-driven organization established to support investments in renewable energy, battery storage, energy and climate tech, and energy efficiency projects.

The partnership brings together Enfinity's expertise in the deployment and operation of energy infrastructure, as well as in energy commercialization, with the Foundation's long-term investment approach and deep experience in energy transition projects across Europe.

"We have actively been seeking for partnerships with Europe's leading renewable energy platforms and we are very pleased to partner with the Italian market expert Enfinity Global on this BESS opportunity," said Gediminas Uloza, CEO of Strioga Family Foundation. "This is our fourth and the largest investment in BESS development to date and it brings the Foundation's commitments to European BESS projects to well over 2.5 GWh."

"We are pleased to welcome Strioga Family Foundation as a strategic partner in this project. This partnership reflects Enfinity Global's ability to connect long-term capital with the energy transformation Europe needs, leveraging its integrated energy platform to deploy critical storage infrastructure," said Carlos Domenech, CEO of Enfinity Global. "Together, we will support the delivery of new reliable power capacity at speed, reinforce the resilience of the Italian electricity system, contribute to greater energy autonomy, and help meet growing electricity demand."

"Italy is entering a new phase of its energy transition, in which battery storage will play a critical role alongside renewable generation. With more than 600 MW of authorized BESS projects and a strong track record in capital structuring, Enfinity is well positioned to support this growth and deliver the infrastructure needed to enhance energy security, energy autonomy, and long-term electricity price competitiveness," said Julio Fournier Fisas, General Manager for Europe of Enfinity Global.

Enfinity was advised on the transaction by Advant NCTM. Strioga Family Foundation was advised by Green Horse and Natural Power.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/enfinity-global-partners-with-strioga-family-foundation-to-advance-150-mw-energy-storage-project-in-italy-302826665.html