MustardSeed PMO - Because Execution Matters: As the UK Backs Life Sciences and Advanced Manufacturing, US PMO Firm MustardSeed Moves In to Help Deliver It

The expansion reflects growing client demand for embedded programme management support across highly regulated industries.

WEST CHESTER, PA AND MANCHESTER, UK / ACCESS Newswire / July 16, 2026 / The UK Government's 2025 Modern Industrial Strategy has put life sciences, advanced manufacturing, defence, and clean energy at the centre of Britain's growth agenda. MustardSeed, a US-based programme management and PMO consultancy, is launching UK operations to help organisations in those sectors deliver on that ambition.

The 2025 Modern Industrial Strategy names life sciences and advanced manufacturing among its eight priority sectors, alongside defence and clean energy. These are industries defined by complex, regulated, multi-stakeholder programmes where disciplined execution directly determines commercial and operational outcomes. MustardSeed, headquartered in West Chester, Pennsylvania, has built its practice around delivering that execution. The firm announced today the launch of its UK operations, led by Managing Director John Best, with active discussions already underway with more than a dozen current and prospective clients across the UK and broader European geography.

The move reflects organic demand. MustardSeed currently serves clients across biotech , pharmaceutical, medical device, defence, food, and beverage sectors with global footprints. The firm's methodology, built around integrated programme management, cross-functional coordination, and embedded PMO delivery, is purpose-built for the environments that define the UK's most ambitious sectors.

"This is the most significant milestone in MustardSeed's history," said Steve Curry, Founder and CEO of MustardSeed. "Expanding organically into the UK is the result of the entire MustardSeed team's commitment to our clients and to each other. We operate in a dozen PMOs every single day, and that breadth gives us something most firms cannot offer: hard-won lessons from live engagements across industries that go directly to work for every client we serve. The UK gives us further reach and further repetition, and our clients are the direct beneficiaries."

John Best brings deep experience in programme leadership and business development to the Managing Director role. He will be responsible for building and managing MustardSeed's UK client relationships and partnerships, with a focus on sectors where disciplined, integrated programme management can have the greatest impact.

"The timing of this expansion aligns with a genuine shift in the UK's investment and policy environment," said John Best, Managing Director (UK) of MustardSeed. "The sectors we are targeting, including life sciences, advanced manufacturing, clean energy, and defence, are all facing increased pressure to deliver faster and with greater rigour. What makes MustardSeed distinct is that our methodology is not a static playbook. It is a continuously evolving asset, refined across every PMO we operate in and brought to bear for every client we serve. British organisations will gain a partner that combines genuine programme discipline with lessons drawn from PMOs across two markets, at precisely the moment they need it most."

MustardSeed's UK presence is designed to complement and extend its existing US operations, giving clients with transatlantic programmes a single partner capable of supporting them locally on both sides. The firm will continue to serve its core verticals in life sciences, food and beverage, and high-tech engineering while expanding into new UK-specific opportunities in clean energy and defence.

For more information, visit https://www.mustardseedpmo.com .

About MustardSeed

MustardSeed is a project management and strategy consultancy that helps organisations execute complex, high-stakes work. By connecting strategy to execution, MustardSeed enables teams to move faster, reduce risk, and deliver measurable outcomes across industries including life sciences, food, integrated systems, and aerospace & defence.

PR Contact

Debbie Oster

debbie.oster@mustardseedpmo.com

SOURCE: MustardSeed PMO - Because Execution Matters

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/as-the-uk-backs-life-sciences-and-advanced-manufacturing-us-pmo-1189012