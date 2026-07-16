The energy industry has seen significant change within just the past year as national energy demand has increased, due in part to data centers, crypto mining, and electric vehicles consuming more energy. This surge comes as the federal government has blocked or slowed renewable energy generation construction and prioritized fossil fuels, which account for 87 percent of carbon dioxide emissions globally. While the federal government is focused on increasing fossil fuel sources, such as the Department of Energy's $625 million effort to expand coal production, photovoltaic (PV) solar technology ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...