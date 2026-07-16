Legally binding large-scale data centers to supply their own new clean energy sources of power is one of the Australian government's official approaches to artificial intelligence, which is expected to be legislated in early 2027. In an address at the University of Sydney (USyd), the Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said large data centre developments will have a legal obligation to underwrite their own new power supply, pay their full share of connection costs and reduce power when needed to strengthen the grid. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese | Image: University of Sydney ...

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