Panama will launch two new capacity and energy tenders in 2027 that will include significant participation from battery energy storage systems (BESS), according to National Energy Secretariat (SNE) Secretary Rodrigo Rodríguez J., who made the announcement during the opening of Energyear Central America 2026 in Panama City on Tuesday. "Battery storage systems will have an important participation in the upcoming tenders," Rodríguez said. The SNE is currently reviewing the country's procurement program and expects to present, by November or December at the latest, the capacities to be contracted ...

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