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PR Newswire
16.07.2026 11:06 Uhr
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A Leading Global AI Hyperscaler Selects ATLANT 3D's NANOFABRICATOR Platform for Setting AI-Driven Materials Discovery Lab

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ATLANT 3D today announced that it has secured an order from a leading global AI hyperscaler for its NANOFABRICATOR LITE platform. The system will support the customer's AI-driven materials discovery lab, enabling rapid experimental fabrication and validation of AI-generated materials as well as creating experimental data for a recursive innovation process. The order reflects the growing industry demand for integrated workflows that connect computational materials design with experimental validation.

As AI accelerates the discovery of next-generation materials, one of the greatest challenges is rapidly validating AI-generated predictions experimentally. ATLANT 3D addresses this challenge through its full-stack materials innovation platform, integrating AI-enabled materials workflows, DALP OS software, atomic-scale fabrication, rapid experimental validation, and scalable A-Hub infrastructure into a seamless innovation workflow. By connecting AI-driven materials discovery with experimental validation and manufacturing scale-up, ATLANT 3D enables researchers and industry to accelerate the entire materials innovation lifecycle.

"Artificial intelligence transforms how new materials are discovered. The next frontier is turning those digital predictions into physical materials and devices. ATLANT 3D's full-stack materials innovation platform connects AI-driven design with atomic-scale processing, experimental validation, and manufacturing scale-up, helping innovators dramatically accelerate the path from computational discovery to real-world innovation." - Dr. Maksym Plakhotnyuk, CEO & Founder of ATLANT 3D

The customer's AI-driven materials discovery lab is expected to advance research across semiconductors, advanced packaging, photonics, energy technologies, quantum technologies, and other emerging applications by rapidly iterating between AI-generated material designs and experimental validation.

This order further reinforces ATLANT 3D's strategy to deliver a full-stack materials innovation platform that bridges AI-driven materials discovery, experimental validation, and scalable manufacturing.

About ATLANT 3D

ATLANT 3D is a deep-tech company enabling AI-driven advanced materials innovation and atomic scale manufacturing. The company has built an atomic-scale manufacturing platform, providing precise, programmable control of matter atom by atom to turn digital materials design into physical reality. ATLANT 3D defines a new category for Physical AI for Matter with its platform technology and infrastructure.

For more information, visit www.atlant3d.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/a-leading-global-ai-hyperscaler-selects-atlant-3ds-nanofabricator-platform-for-setting-ai-driven-materials-discovery-lab-302826316.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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