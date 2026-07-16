Germany's Federal Network Agency (Bundesnetzagentur) awarded 208 MW of PV capacity spread across 108 projects in its latest auction for PV systems on buildings and noise barriers. A total of 125 bids totaling 238 MW were submitted. The agency excluded 17 bids from the award process, although it did not disclose the specific reasons. According to the authority's website, unsuccessful bidders will be informed directly about the reasons their bids were rejected. All remaining bids received contracts, although the 296 MW tender volume was once again undersubscribed. Nevertheless, the submitted capacity ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...