Rising photovoltaic generation is reshaping Italy's wholesale electricity market, increasing the frequency of zero or ultra-low price periods and widening the gap between solar captured prices and average market values. New analysis from Italian PV association Italia Solare shows that solar-heavy zones recorded significant price discounts during peak generation hours in the second quarter, raising concerns that declining solar revenues could accelerate as early as 2027 without wider deployment of storage and hybrid PV-plus-storage solutions. Data released by the association show that the impact ...

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