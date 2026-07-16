Tallinn, Estonia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 16, 2026) - Today, WAPI, a fulfillment and logistics provider for ecommerce sellers, released a new report examining cash on delivery in Europe and Mexico. The full report is available at https://wapi.com/cash-on-delivery/.
The report compiles order and delivery data collected across WAPI's fulfillment network in 19 markets, centered on buyout rate, the share of cash-on-delivery orders that customers accept and pay for at the door, as a measure of checkout performance by country. Romania, Slovakia, Spain, Hungary, and Italy are among the markets covered in detail.
According to the report, buyout rates across WAPI's top-performing markets average roughly 80 percent, with Romania recording the highest figure among the markets reviewed at 85 percent. The report frames buyout rate as a central variable in checkout performance, alongside order volume, and notes that results vary by product category, traffic source, and local delivery conditions.
The full dataset, including market-by-market figures and methodology notes, is available for review at https://wapi.com/cash-on-delivery/.
About WAPI
WAPI is a fulfillment and logistics provider for ecommerce sellers expanding across Europe and Mexico. The company operates 16+ warehouses and supports COD collection in 19 markets. More information is available at wapi.com.
Media Contact
Contact: Vladislava Skrebnova
Title: Acquisition Team Lead
Company: WAPI
Email: info@wapi.com
Phone: +371 29 284 924
Address: Tallinn, Estonia
Website: wapi.com
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/304216
Source: AMRYTT MEDIA