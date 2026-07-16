Tallinn, Estonia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 16, 2026) - Today, WAPI, a fulfillment and logistics provider for ecommerce sellers, released a new report examining cash on delivery in Europe and Mexico. The full report is available at https://wapi.com/cash-on-delivery/.

The report compiles order and delivery data collected across WAPI's fulfillment network in 19 markets, centered on buyout rate, the share of cash-on-delivery orders that customers accept and pay for at the door, as a measure of checkout performance by country. Romania, Slovakia, Spain, Hungary, and Italy are among the markets covered in detail.

According to the report, buyout rates across WAPI's top-performing markets average roughly 80 percent, with Romania recording the highest figure among the markets reviewed at 85 percent. The report frames buyout rate as a central variable in checkout performance, alongside order volume, and notes that results vary by product category, traffic source, and local delivery conditions.

The full dataset, including market-by-market figures and methodology notes, is available for review at https://wapi.com/cash-on-delivery/.

About WAPI

WAPI is a fulfillment and logistics provider for ecommerce sellers expanding across Europe and Mexico. The company operates 16+ warehouses and supports COD collection in 19 markets. More information is available at wapi.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/304216

Source: AMRYTT MEDIA