LONDON, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A year ago, Wimbledon removed avocados from its menu for 24 hours over misplaced sustainability questions. The World Avocado Organisation (WAO) quickly addressed the issue and proved Wimbledon's organisation to be totally wrong.

Indeed, avocados are not only a superfood boosting health benefits for all and supporting athletes' performances; they do so while being one of the most sustainable crops out there, needing similar amounts of water as growing apples or bananas and less so than cherries, peaches, dates, figs, chocolate beans and coffee beans among others. They are more sustainable than producing eggs, nuts or rice.

This year not only saw Jannik Sinner and Linda Nosková win the tournament but also again put avocado in the spotlight, with a promotional food truck and the endorsement of one of tennis's fastest-rising stars showing why it remains a favourite among athletes.

Italian ATP star Luciano Darderi, ranked 16th on the ATP list, has built on discipline, consistency and attention to every detail of professional preparation, including nutrition. He is a real advocate for avocado and is a WAO ambassador.

For Darderi, avocado is not a passing trend. It has become part of his everyday routine, supporting his approach to training, recovery and maintaining the high standards required to compete at the highest level.

At the age of 24, Darderi embodies a new generation of athletes who understand that success stems from the details. In addition to training and recovery, nutrition has become a crucial aspect of modern sports preparation.

Naturally rich in mono-unsaturated fats, fibre and a source of potassium, avocados are a versatile addition to a balanced diet. Their combination of healthy fats and fibre helps provide lasting energy and support feelings of fullness, while potassium contributes to normal muscle function. They also provide a range of vitamins, minerals and antioxidants, making them a practical choice for athletes and anyone with an active lifestyle.

For sportspeople, avocado's versatility is one of its biggest strengths. It can be easily incorporated into meals throughout the day, from breakfast staples such as avocado on toast to salads, sandwiches and post-training meals.

Research shows avocados have a carbon footprint comparable to many fruits commonly consumed in the UK. Most avocados imported into Britain are transported by sea rather than air freight, helping reduce transport emissions, while avocado trees naturally capture and store carbon throughout their lifetime.

Beyond sustainability, avocado farming supports thousands of farming communities across producing regions including Peru, Colombia, Kenya and South Africa, with the industry continuing to invest in responsible practices and improved resource management.

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