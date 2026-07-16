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PR Newswire
16.07.2026 11:42 Uhr
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World Avocado Organisation: Avocados WIN the Wimbledon Rematch

LONDON, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A year ago, Wimbledon removed avocados from its menu for 24 hours over misplaced sustainability questions. The World Avocado Organisation (WAO) quickly addressed the issue and proved Wimbledon's organisation to be totally wrong.

Indeed, avocados are not only a superfood boosting health benefits for all and supporting athletes' performances; they do so while being one of the most sustainable crops out there, needing similar amounts of water as growing apples or bananas and less so than cherries, peaches, dates, figs, chocolate beans and coffee beans among others. They are more sustainable than producing eggs, nuts or rice.

This year not only saw Jannik Sinner and Linda Nosková win the tournament but also again put avocado in the spotlight, with a promotional food truck and the endorsement of one of tennis's fastest-rising stars showing why it remains a favourite among athletes.

Italian ATP star Luciano Darderi, ranked 16th on the ATP list, has built on discipline, consistency and attention to every detail of professional preparation, including nutrition. He is a real advocate for avocado and is a WAO ambassador.

For Darderi, avocado is not a passing trend. It has become part of his everyday routine, supporting his approach to training, recovery and maintaining the high standards required to compete at the highest level.

At the age of 24, Darderi embodies a new generation of athletes who understand that success stems from the details. In addition to training and recovery, nutrition has become a crucial aspect of modern sports preparation.

Naturally rich in mono-unsaturated fats, fibre and a source of potassium, avocados are a versatile addition to a balanced diet. Their combination of healthy fats and fibre helps provide lasting energy and support feelings of fullness, while potassium contributes to normal muscle function. They also provide a range of vitamins, minerals and antioxidants, making them a practical choice for athletes and anyone with an active lifestyle.

For sportspeople, avocado's versatility is one of its biggest strengths. It can be easily incorporated into meals throughout the day, from breakfast staples such as avocado on toast to salads, sandwiches and post-training meals.

Research shows avocados have a carbon footprint comparable to many fruits commonly consumed in the UK. Most avocados imported into Britain are transported by sea rather than air freight, helping reduce transport emissions, while avocado trees naturally capture and store carbon throughout their lifetime.

Beyond sustainability, avocado farming supports thousands of farming communities across producing regions including Peru, Colombia, Kenya and South Africa, with the industry continuing to invest in responsible practices and improved resource management.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/avocados-win-the-wimbledon-rematch-302827440.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Markt die versteckten Gewinner entdeckt!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.