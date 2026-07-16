The connection of renewable energy projects to France's electricity grid has accelerated sharply in recent years, with 6.6 GW of new capacity connected to the distribution network of Enedis in 2025, up from 5.5 GW in 2024 and 4.2 GW in 2023. The growth has been driven largely by solar installations. "We are seeing development primarily in photovoltaics, mostly in rural areas," said Cédric Boissier, Enedis' director of grid connections, during a joint press briefing with French transmission system operator RTE. Rural areas, where electricity consumption is often lower than in urban centers, have ...

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