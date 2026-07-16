Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 16.07.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Wenn nationale Sicherheit in den Vorstandsetagen ankommt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
16.07.2026 12:06 Uhr
133 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

KuCoin Brings the Official Tomorrowland Belgium 2026 Livestream to the KuCoin App

Fans worldwide can watch the Mainstage and Freedom Stage live across both festival weekends

PROVIDENCIALES, Turks and Caicos Islands, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KuCoin, a leading global crypto platform built on trust, today announced that the official livestream of Tomorrowland Belgium 2026 will be available directly on the KuCoin App, giving audiences worldwide access to live performances from one of the world's most iconic electronic music festivals.

As Tomorrowland's Official Exclusive Crypto Exchange and Crypto Payments Partner, KuCoin will stream performances from both the Mainstage and Freedom Stage across all six festival days on July 17-19 and July 24-26. The livestream will feature some of the biggest names in electronic music, including David Guetta, Martin Garrix, Calvin Harris, Hardwell, Armin van Buuren, Alok, Sebastian Ingrosso, The Chainsmokers, and many more.

Users can access the official livestream through the dedicated Tomorrowland page on the KuCoin App.

The livestream schedule is as follows, with all times listed in UTC:

  • July 17: 14:00-01:00
  • July 18: 14:00-01:00
  • July 19: 14:00-00:00
  • July 24: 14:00-01:00
  • July 25: 14:00-01:00
  • July 26: 14:00-00:00

"Tomorrowland brings people together through music, creativity and shared experiences," said BC Wong, CEO of KuCoin. "By bringing the official livestream to the KuCoin App, we are making that experience accessible to our global community, wherever they are. This is another meaningful step in our partnership and a reflection of how trusted technology can create stronger connections between people and culture."

The livestream is part of KuCoin's multi-year partnership with Tomorrowland, which also includes the debut of the Celestia Stage, the return of the KuCoin Guardians, and special activations celebrating KuCoin's ninth anniversary on July 24. Together, these experiences reflect the shared vision of KuCoin and Tomorrowland to bring people together through music, innovation and meaningful connections.

By bringing the official Tomorrowland Belgium 2026 livestream to the KuCoin App, KuCoin is making one of the world's most iconic music festivals more accessible to its global community. Whether attending the festival in person or watching from anywhere in the world, fans can come together to experience the music, creativity and energy that define Tomorrowland.

About KuCoin

Founded in 2017, KuCoin is a leading global crypto platform built on trust and security, serving over 40 million users across 200+ countries and regions. Known for its reliability and user-first approach, the platform combines advanced technology, deep liquidity, and strong security safeguards to deliver a seamless trading experience. KuCoin provides access to 1,500+ digital assets through a broad product suite and remains committed to building transparent, compliant, and user-centric digital asset infrastructure for the future of finance, backed by SOC 2 Type II, ISO/IEC 27001:2022, and ISO/IEC 27701:2019 Certifications. In recent years, we have built a strong global compliance foundation, marked by key milestones including AUSTRAC registration in Australia, a MiCA license in Europe, and regulatory progress in other markets.

Learn more at www.kucoin.com.

About Tomorrowland

Founded 20 years ago by Belgian brothers Manu and Michiel Beers, Tomorrowland remains a family-owned business driven by a creative and passionate team. Over the years, Tomorrowland has evolved into a global entertainment brand.

The WEAREONE.world group consists of several business units, including Festival & Events, Music, Experiences, Leisure, Products and Fiction. Today, more than 350 team members create magic from the company's headquarters in Antwerp, Belgium, as well as local offices in Brazil, France, Ibiza and Thailand.

Known for bringing people together through music, creativity and storytelling, Tomorrowland has become one of the world's most recognized and influential festival brands, inspiring millions through unforgettable experiences and a shared vision of connection.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/3006157/image1.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2785613/KuCoin_new_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/kucoin-brings-the-official-tomorrowland-belgium-2026-livestream-to-the-kucoin-app-302826308.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Markt die versteckten Gewinner entdeckt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.