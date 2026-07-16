BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 16

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK ENERGY AND RESOURCES INCOME TRUST PLC

54930040ALEAVPMMDC31

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust PLC at close of business on 15 July 2026 were:

182.61p Capital only

182.71p Including current year income XD

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3. For the latest daily net asset value, previous month end performance statistics, asset allocation and ten largest holdings of the BlackRock managed Investment Trusts; see BLRKINDEX on Reuters or page 8800 on ICB (Topic 3).

4. On 13th May 2019 the Company changed its name to Blackrock Energy and Resources Income Trust plc and with effect from 8.00am on 14th May 2019, the Company's ticker changed to BERI(previously BRCI). The Company's ISIN and Sedol will remain unchanged.