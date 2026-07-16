UBRIGENE BIOSCIENCES INC: uBriGene Launches uVivo Lentiviral Vector Platform to Accelerate the Development of Next-Generation In Vivo CAR-T Therapies

GERMANTOWN, MD / ACCESS Newswire / July 16, 2026 / uBriGene Biosciences, a global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) specializing in cell and gene therapies, today announced the launch of its patented uVivo Lentiviral Vector (LVV) Platform. uVivo LVV is a proven and targeted in vivo CAR-T platform that enables safer, more efficient, and commercially scalable in vivo CAR-T therapies.

CAR-T cell therapy has transformed the treatment landscape for hematologic malignancies. However, conventional autologous CAR-T manufacturing requires complex ex vivo cell collection, genetic modification, expansion, and immunodepletion, resulting in lengthy manufacturing timelines and high treatment costs.

To address these challenges, uBriGene developed the proprietary uVivo LVV Platform, an in vivo CAR-T technology that enables precise delivery of CAR payloads to T cells, allowing rapid generation of CAR-T cells in vivo.

"The promise of in vivo CAR-T lies in its ability to make transformative cell therapies simpler, faster, and more accessible," said Dr. Xiulian Sun, CTO and cofounder of uBriGene Biosciences. "Our uVivo LVV Platform combines proprietary and proven LVV engineering for precise T-cell targeting with an industry-leading manufacturing platform capable of producing thousands of doses from a single 10 L batch. By delivering both scientific innovation and manufacturing efficiency, we are helping pave the way toward safer, more affordable, and commercially viable in vivo CAR-T therapies. We are excited to make this powerful uVivo LVV Platform available for CAR-T therapeutic developers to catapult your CAR-T candidates into success."

For more information about the uVivo In Vivo CAR-T Platform, visit https://www.ubrigene.com/product-page/uvivo-lvv-platform-in-vivo-car-t/.

uVivo LVV Platform - An IND-Ready In Vivo CAR-T Technology

Dual-Engineering Strategy Enables Precise T-Cell Targeting: Detargeting & Retargeting

The platform incorporates the engineered uVivo-CocalG envelope, which has been detargeted to eliminate broad cellular tropism. Targeted delivery to T cells is achieved through a CD7 nanobody with an optimized membrane anchoring sequence.

What Enables the uVivo LVV Platform to Produce Thousands of In Vivo CAR-T Doses from a 10 L Batch?

By combining the innovative uVivo LVV Platform with uBriGene's high-productivity LVV Turbo manufacturing process, the platform can produce thousands of CAR-T doses from a single 10 L manufacturing batch.

Sequence-optimized uVivo-CocalG - 3× higher productivity increase

Optimized Ubri-CD7 T-cell binder - The engineered transmembrane domain achieves up to a 10-fold increase in productivity

GOI sequence optimization - 5x increase

Integration with the LVV Turbo manufacturing platform, featuring a high-yield suspension cell line and a closed downstream process for scalable production.

About uBriGene Biosciences

Founded in 2015, uBriGene Biosciences is a leading CDMO specializing in advanced therapy medicinal products (ATMPs). The company provides integrated CDMO and CRO services for cell therapies, viral vectors, and RNA-related products, supported by in-house QC testing and regulatory IND filing.

uBriGene's global GMP Centers of Excellence and proprietary platforms, including AAV-Turbo, LVV Turbo, Cell Product manufacturing, and iPSC reprogramming technologies, enable biotech and pharmaceutical companies to accelerate the development of next-generation therapies.

Contact

uBriGene Biosciences

Mingjuan Liu - Senior Director of Marketing

1 800 663 2528 / contact@ubrigene.com

SOURCE: uBriGene Biosciences

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/biotechnology/ubrigene-launches-uvivo-lentiviral-vector-platform-to-accelerate-the-development-of-n-1191760