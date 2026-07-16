Chinese storage system provider Sigenergy has launched SigenMate 2700 Ultra, an AI-driven, plug-and-play energy storage system designed for households and outdoor applications. Unveiled at the company's Consumer Product Launch in Düsseldorf, Germany, the system is claimed to be a fully seamless retrofit solution for existing PV installations, enabling homeowners to store excess solar energy without replacing existing panels or microinverters. The system supports a maximum PV input power of 4,000 W and includes four MPPT trackers, each supporting up to two strings, to optimize energy harvesting ...

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