A groundbreaking ceremony has taken place for a 105 MW solar project in Kosovo. The project will be built in Kramovik, within the Rahovec municipality of western Kosovo. It was awarded in Kosovo's first solar auction to a consortia led by Swiss construction group Orllati in April 2024 from a shortlisted six bidders. The winning group, which also included Kosovan solar company Jaha, Swiss energy company Holdigaz and German developer ZPV, placed a bid of €0.0488 ($0.056)/kWh. The consortia have since set up a special purpose vehicle, Lindja Solar, which is responsible for the construction of the ...

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