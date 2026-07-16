From check-in to match point, World of Hyatt is enhancing the Laver Cup experience with elevated stays, exclusive access, and unforgettable moments, delivering luxury hospitality that matches the energy and prestige of the competition

World of Hyatt is taking its place courtside as the official hotel sponsor of Laver Cup London 2026, bringing World of Hyatt members and tennis fans elevated luxurious stays, unforgettable experiences, and exclusive access to one of the most electrifying events in professional tennis. Hosted in London in 2026, World of Hyatt will help fans experience every moment more deeply, from arrival to match point.

Whether traveling across the globe to cheer from the stands or turning a tournament weekend into an unforgettable getaway, World of Hyatt members, and fans who become World of Hyatt members when booking Laver Cup accommodation can enjoy complimentary breakfast, up to 20% off food and beverage purchases, and a special welcome amenity at participating Hyatt hotels including Park Hyatt London River Thames, Andaz London Liverpool Street, and Hyatt Regency London The Churchill when booked at www.hyatt.com/LaverCup2026. Members will also be able to redeem World of Hyatt points for select Laver Cup tickets and bespoke experiences.

As travelers increasingly seek access to major sporting events as part of their journeys, the Laver Cup offers a powerful platform to connect hospitality with one of the most dynamic events in professional tennis. The collaboration also supports Hyatt's continued growth across the U.K. and Europe, while creating opportunities to attract new World of Hyatt members, reward existing loyalists, and showcase the value of the brand's expanding experiences portfolio.

"We are delighted to welcome World of Hyatt as official hotel sponsor," said Laver Cup CEO Steve Zacks. "Through World of Hyatt, fans will gain priority access, premium accommodation and exclusive ways to engage with the Laver Cup, extending the event experience well beyond the court."

The collaboration unites two brands that understand the power of exceptional experiences. Just as the Laver Cup has reimagined the traditional tennis tournament, World of Hyatt continues to redefine hospitality loyalty through meaningful travel experiences that inspire connection, discovery, and unforgettable memories.

"The Laver Cup has become one of the most exciting events in global tennis, bringing together world-class competition, passionate fans, and iconic destinations," said Laurie Blair, senior vice president of global marketing and loyalty, Hyatt. "As Official Hotel Sponsor, we're excited to help create experiences that extend beyond the court. Our World of Hyatt members are looking for opportunities to connect with the moments and passions that matter most to them, and this collaboration gives them a new way to experience the game they love."

The Laver Cup brings together six of Europe's top men's tennis players to face six leading players from the rest of the world in a high-stakes, three-day competition named after Australian tennis legend Rod Laver. Played on a striking black court, the tournament alternates host cities between Europe and the rest of the world each year.

The teams are captained by legends of the sport, with this year's rosters currently featuring 10 players within the ATP Ranking's Top-25.

Tickets are on sale via AXS, the official ticketing partner of The O2. For more information visit lavercup.com. Fans are encouraged to register as a 'Laver Cup Insider' at lavercup.com for player announcements and event updates.

World of Hyatt members can earn points at participating Hyatt hotels and resorts around the world and redeem them for stays, dining, wellbeing experiences, and more. Additional details on member experiences and activations will be announced ahead of Laver Cup 2026. For more information about World of Hyatt, visit world.hyatt.com.

The term "Hyatt" is used in this release for convenience to refer to Hyatt Hotels Corporation and/or one or more of its affiliates

About World of Hyatt

World of Hyatt is Hyatt's award-winning guest loyalty program uniting participating locations in Hyatt's Luxury Portfolio, including Park Hyatt, Alila, Miraval, Impression by Secrets, and The Unbound Collection by Hyatt; the Lifestyle Portfolio, including Andaz, Thompson Hotels, The Standard, Dream Hotels, The StandardX, Breathless Resorts Spas, JdV by Hyatt, Bunkhouse Hotels, and Me and All Hotels; the Inclusive Collection, including Zoëtry Wellness Spa Resorts, Hyatt Ziva, Hyatt Zilara, Secrets Resorts Spas, Dreams Resorts Spas, Hyatt Vivid Hotels Resorts, Bahia Principle Hotels Resorts, Alua Hotels Resorts, and Sunscape Resorts Spasthe Classics Portfolio, including Grand Hyatt, Hyatt Regency, Destination by Hyatt, Hyatt Centric, Hyatt Vacation Club, and Hyatt; and the Essentials Portfolio, including Caption by Hyatt, Unscripted by Hyatt, Hyatt Place, Hyatt House, Hyatt Studios, Hyatt Select, and UrCove. Members who book directly through Hyatt channels can enjoy personalized care and access to distinct benefits including Guest of Honor, confirmed suite upgrades at time of booking, diverse wellbeing offerings, digital key, and exclusive member rates. With 66 million members and counting, World of Hyatt offers a variety of ways to earn and redeem points for hotel stays, dining and spa services, wellbeing focused experiences through the World of Hyatt FIND experiences platform; as well as the benefits of Hyatt's strategic loyalty collaboration with American Airlines AAdvantage. Travelers can enroll for free at hyatt.com, download the World of Hyatt app for android and IOS devices and connect with World of Hyatt on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and X.

About Laver Cup:

The Laver Cup is a joint initiative between TEAM8, Tennis Australia, the USTA and Jorge Paulo Lemann and is an official event on the ATP Tour calendar, with results recorded on player records.

The Laver Cup is supported by Founding Partner Rolex and Global Partners UBS, Mercedes-Benz and Alipay+.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260716540648/en/

Contacts:

Media Contacts:

Emily Mekstan

Emily.mekstan@hyatt.com

Emily Wright

Emily.wright@lavercup.com or media@lavercup.com