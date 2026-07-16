A research group at TU Graz's Institute of Electrical Measurement and Sensor Systems in Austria is seeking to revive a photovoltaic concept long considered obsolete: dual-axis solar tracking. Due to significantly higher specific yields, dual-axis tracking was once a proven approach, including for large-scale ground-mounted PV arrays until the early 2000s, when module prices were considerably higher. However, as costs declined, the additional expense of wind-resistant mechanical structures became increasingly difficult to justify against the incremental energy gains. Today, single-axis trackers, ...

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