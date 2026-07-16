Franklin Lakes, New Jersey--(Newsfile Corp. - July 16, 2026) - Award-winning user experience agency UX Team has announced that its design team has completed the DHS Section 508 Accessibility Training, solidifying the firm's commitment to providing inclusive and compliant digital experiences for its enterprise and public sector clients.





UX Team Earns DHS Section 508 Accessibility Training Certification

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Section 508 specifies that federal agencies, and third parties working for them, must adhere to accessibility standards for electronic and information technology. These standards, largely based on Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), provide guidelines to eliminate barriers to people with disabilities.

In the business world, complying with accessibility standards is mandatory. Organizations can be vulnerable to legal issues, regulatory complaints, and remediation expenditures.

The volume of accessibility lawsuits is rising against corporations across industries, pressuring all companies to ensure that their websites and applications are equally accessible.

In particular, research shows that in the first half of 2025, 36% of companies sued reported annual revenue exceeding $25 million. This is up from 22% in 2024 and 27% in 2023, pressuring all companies to ensure that their websites and applications are equally accessible.



The Number of Website Accessibility Lawsuits is Rising

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"Accessibility is a legal mandate and a business requirement," states Chris Gieger, Co-Founder of UX Team.

"We take things a step further by adhering to WCAG 2.2 guidelines, which are an even higher standard than Section 508's standards. And, more importantly, we bake accessibility into all our designs from the beginning because we know it will reduce our clients' legal risks and mitigation costs, strengthen their brands, and create a richer experience for all users."

The side benefit of adhering to accessibility standards is that it will boost the usability for all users. This means better hierarchical content, straightforward navigation, proper color contrast and keyboard operation, and an intuitively designed interface - all of which will enhance the experience of disabled users and everyone else.

These principles decrease cognitive load, shorten task completion times, and drive a positive user experience.

UX Team implements accessibility into its Evident methodology by making accessibility a component of research and design, not an add-on to development. Grounded in evidence and measurables, the agency provides clients with digital products and websites that are both compliant and self-evident.

For more information about UX Team and its research-driven design approach, visit https://www.uxteam.com.

About UX Team

UX Team is a U.S.-based UX research and design consultancy specializing in evidence-based product strategy, user experience design, and accessibility. The firm partners with enterprise and public sector organizations to improve digital experiences through research, validation, and measurable outcomes.

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Source: DesignRush