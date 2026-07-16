Japan Go IPO Summit 2026 Expands Focus to Growth Stage Venture Capital and Secondaries

Second Annual Summit Convenes Founders, Venture and Global Growth Investors, and Advisors in Tokyo

Mapping the Playbook for Building Global Growth Champions from Japan

NEW YORK CITY, NY AND TOKYO, JAPAN / ACCESS Newswire / July 16, 2026 / As a landmark year for Japanese companies in the U.S. public markets continues to build momentum, the second annual Japan Go IPO Summit has expanded its focus to raising late-stage private capital and the role of secondaries to build a durable global champion.

Following the successful Nasdaq listing of PayPay Corporation, the conversation among Japan's most ambitious companies has shifted from whether a U.S. listing is achievable to how to build the growth capital base, the cap table, and the public-company discipline required for a global listing. The Summit will address those questions on September 16, 2026, at the Grand Hyatt, Tokyo, hosted by MarcumAsia and organized by AUM Advisors.

This year's agenda is organized around the full arc, from raising late-stage growth capital, choosing the right route to the public markets, to thriving as a listed company. Rather than treating the IPO as a finish line, the 2026 program frames it as one milestone in a longer path to global scale.

"For the first decade of Japan's startup ecosystem, the small domestic IPO was the default goal - founders were often asked to map a month-by-month plan to a modest local listing before they had built anything close to global scale," said Jordan Fisher, Venture Partner at Antler Japan and Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of Zehitomo, who will speak on the Summit's liquidity panel. "That incentive is finally changing. Secondaries, done well, are a bridge to a clean cap table - they let early investors and employees realize liquidity so that founders can go raise the larger, global rounds that build category leaders, rather than rushing to a small domestic IPO because it was the only exit anyone could imagine."

"We are honored to welcome many leading private investors active in Japan to this year's summit, including Artemis Ventures, Coral Capital, DG Ventures, General Atlantic, and Minerva Growth Partners, with many more joining as delegates and additional speakers to be announced," said Crocker Coulson, CEO of AUM Advisors. "We look forward to hearing their views on how to take Japan's innovation economy to a global scale."

To request registration to this invitation-only event, please visit https://events.marcumasia.com/view.php?id=30.

Panel Themes for 2026

Building Quality Companies for Listing

Japan's government has identified a set of strategic priority areas, including AI, robotics, quantum computing, fusion energy, and other deep technology sectors, as the foundation for the next generation of globally competitive companies. Building on that national agenda, founders and CEOs at the forefront of these fields will discuss how Japan's scientific depth and industrial expertise are producing private companies poised to compete on the global stage. The session moves past IPO mechanics to a more fundamental question: what does it take to build a business that global investors will want to own for the long term?

Raising Global Growth Capital

Leading global and Japanese fund managers will share how they evaluate Japanese opportunities, the criteria they apply before committing capital at scale, and how management teams can prepare to meet institutional investors who write large checks. The discussion will address the gap that many Japanese companies encounter as they graduate from venture rounds toward the institutional capital base required to support a credible U.S. listing.

Unlocking Liquidity: Secondaries and Cap-Table Discipline

A recurring theme of the 2026 program is that liquidity and cap-table structure are strategic tools. Panelists will examine best practices for secondary transactions, LP buyouts, and cap-table optimization that provide liquidity to early investors and employees ahead of an IPO, while giving founders the freedom to pursue larger global rounds rather than listing prematurely.

Choosing the Right Path to Public

Not every company should reach the public markets the same way. Investment bankers and advisors will compare the trade-offs among traditional IPOs, de-SPAC mergers, and direct listings, with practical guidance on selecting the structure that fits a company's stage, sector, and capital needs. The session will draw on recent cross-border transactions to illustrate when each path makes sense and the pitfalls to avoid.

Thriving as a Public Company

A listing is the beginning of public-company life, and this year's panels dedicated to investor relations, research coverage, and trading will address how newly public companies develop an institutional following through analyst coverage, non-deal roadshows, investment conferences, and disciplined disclosure. A companion session on tapping the markets will cover the follow-on tools a U.S. listing unlocks, shelf offerings, registered directs, ATMs, PIPEs, and convertibles, as well as the "toxic" structures that can destroy shareholder value.

Who Should Attend?

This year's Japan Go IPO Summit is designed for the senior management teams and board members of innovative companies seeking to raise growth capital and build global brands, as well as the venture capital and private equity firms evaluating optimal exit and growth-financing strategies for their portfolio companies. Building on last year's inaugural event, which drew more than 500 attendees, the 2026 Summit again brings together experienced issuers, global investors, and the advisors who guide companies through every stage of the path to public.

Host

MarcumAsia is an independent public accounting firm focusing on cross-border services for public and private companies, and is one of the leading providers of audit and assurance services to Asian companies listed on the U.S. stock markets, with offices in major cities across Asia, including Hong Kong, Singapore, Beijing, Tianjin, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Hangzhou, and Tokyo.

Organizer

The Summit is organized by AUM Advisors, which provides comprehensive capital markets advisory, investor relations, and media relations support to IPOs, de-SPACs, and public companies.

For sponsorship opportunities, contact:

Crocker Coulson, CEO,

AUM Advisors

crocker.coulson@aumadvisors.com

+1 (646) 652-7185 office | +1 (323) 270-8886 cell

SOURCE: Japan Go IPO Summit

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/japan-go-ipo-summit-2026-expands-focus-to-growth-stage-venture-capital-and-sec-1191426