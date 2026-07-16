Lelantos Holdings, Inc.: Lelantos Holdings Highlights Airtopia Owasso's Continued Growth, Demonstrating the Evolution of the Airtopia Operating Model

The second park in the Building Airtopia series showcases how the systems first proven in San Antonio became a repeatable operating model centered on leadership, hospitality, and disciplined execution - a key proof point for platform scalability.

MCALESTER, OK / ACCESS Newswire / July 16, 2026 / Lelantos Holdings, Inc. (OTCID:LNTO) today released the third chapter of its Building Airtopia series, highlighting Airtopia Owasso and the role it played in transforming a successful first location into a scalable operating model.

Key Highlights for Investors

Revenue grew from approximately $2,768,030 in 2022 to full-year 2026 guidance of approximately $3.0 million

H1 2026 revenue of approximately $1,483,163; and Q3 2026 revenue currently estimated at approximately $672,000

Second consecutive location to validate the Airtopia operating model - a key repeatability signal supporting the Company's multi-state growth thesis

If San Antonio was the Company's first proof of concept, Owasso became the park where Airtopia demonstrated that its operating philosophy could be replicated. The location challenged the team to move beyond a single success story and begin building consistent systems capable of producing strong guest experiences across multiple markets.

Opening in 2022, Airtopia Owasso quickly became one of the Company's flagship Oklahoma locations. Management focused on refining the standards first developed in San Antonio while investing in leadership development, hospitality training, recurring memberships, birthday parties, food and beverage, operational discipline, and a guest-first culture.

The results reflected that commitment. The Owasso park generated approximately $2,768,030 in revenue during 2022. Through June 30, 2026, the location generated approximately $1,483,163 in revenue. Management currently projects approximately $672,000 in third-quarter revenue and approximately $3.0 million in revenue for full-year 2026. These figures reflect continued operational consistency while the Company invests in long-term guest experience initiatives rather than short-term optimization.

"Owasso taught us that great businesses are built through consistency," said Felix Waller, Founder of Airtopia Adventure Parks and Chief Executive Officer of Lelantos Holdings. "The systems we built in San Antonio could not depend on one building or one leader. They had to become repeatable. Owasso helped us prove that when you invest in people, standards, and culture, you can deliver the same great experience in another community."

Beyond financial growth, Owasso became an important testing ground for Airtopia's operational systems. Team training, leadership accountability, membership programs, birthday experiences, guest hospitality, and technology improvements were continually refined and documented so they could be implemented across future parks.

The park has continued to evolve with ongoing attraction enhancements, hospitality initiatives, operational improvements, and community engagement designed to increase repeat visitation and strengthen long-term relationships with local families.

"San Antonio gave us confidence," Waller said. "Owasso gave us consistency. It showed us that the principles we believed in could become an operating system rather than a one-time success story."

The Building Airtopia series will continue with Airtopia Hemet, where the Company expanded beyond Oklahoma and demonstrated how its operating philosophy could succeed in an entirely new market.

About Airtopia Adventure Parks

Airtopia Adventure Parks provides exceptional all-ages family entertainment that exceeds expectations and enriches communities through clean, fast, friendly, affordable, safe, and fun experiences.

About Lelantos Holdings, Inc.

Lelantos Holdings, Inc. (OTCID:LNTO) is a publicly traded holding company focused on acquiring, operating, and growing scalable businesses with strong operating fundamentals and long-term growth potential. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Airtopia Adventure Parks, the Company operates a growing family entertainment platform across California, Oklahoma, and Texas.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding projected revenue, future operating performance, growth initiatives, expansion, memberships, guest demand, and other future events. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Readers are encouraged to review the Company's public filings and disclosures for additional information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Investor Relations Contact

Lelantos Holdings, Inc.

Joshua Weaver

josh@lelantos.group

www.lelantosholdings.io

OTCID:LNTO

SOURCE: Lelantos Holdings, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/oil-gas-and-energy/lelantos-holdings-highlights-airtopia-owassos-continued-growth-demonstrating-the-1191820