Issued on behalf of West Point Gold Corp

Vancouver, Kelowna, and Delta, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 16, 2026) - Investorideas.com, a global news source and expert investing resource covering mining stocks, issues a news alert and update for West Point Gold Corp. (TSXV: WPG) (OTCQX: WPGCF), a company focused on gold discovery and development at four prolific Walker Lane Trend projects spanning Nevada and Arizona.





West Point Gold Corp. (WPG) - Chasing Tyro Deeper

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West Point Gold has recently issued a series of news releases on strong drill intercepts that continue to expand and upgrade the high-grade Northeast Tyro gold zone at its flagship Gold Chain Project in Arizona.

Each successive round of drilling has done more than produce another significant intercept - it has systematically reduced uncertainty around the continuity, scale, and depth potential of the Northeast Tyro system while increasing confidence ahead of the maiden resource estimate.

In a recent Exploring Mining Podcast, CEO Derek Macpherson emphasized how these deeper, high-grade hits boost confidence in delivering (or exceeding) the previously outlined exploration target, while highlighting the structural evidence for continued depth potential.

He told host Cali Van Zant, "The drill program is done - the results are not. By the end of July we should have all the drill results out."

He discussed drill results that were announced on June 23 stating, "Hole GC26-148 is one of the best holes we have drilled; 66.2 metres of 6.57 grams per tonne gold.

He continued: "What is important is where it is. It's about 250 meters of vertical depth below surface; it is one of the deepest holes we have put in on the property. That depth gives us confidence that this can go deeper."

By industry standards, this is a tier-one intercept for a junior explorer advancing toward its maiden resource. Its combination of strong grade, substantial width, and demonstrated continuity at depth is particularly valuable, as it underscores the openness of the NE Tyro zone and supports further resource growth at Gold Chain.

Every successful deep intercept has implications beyond exploration success. Because the company expects to publish its maiden resource later this year, these results help define what will likely remain outside the initial estimate. Investors often focus as much on what is left open after a maiden resource as what is included within it.

Three consecutive releases demonstrated that broad, multi-gram gold mineralization continues from approximately 250 to 350 metres below surface.

June 23 Highlights:

Hole GC26-148 returned 66.2m of 6.57 g/t Au from 219.0 to 285.2m, including 20.7m at 18.25 g/t Au, contained in a broad stockwork vein and breccia complex. It is amongst the broadest (true width) and highest-grade intercepts drilled at NE Tyro.

This hole has successfully extended previously known mineralization beyond 250m from surface, where the zone remains open to depth. There are 7 additional holes with assays pending at this depth (below 250m) at NE Tyro.

"This drill hole indicates that the high grades at NE Tyro continue to depth and this zone will remain open following the upcoming maiden resource. There are assays pending from additional holes at this depth from both NE Tyro and the Tyro Main Zone. This result, coupled with those that are pending, suggests that deeper drilling at Tyro will resume with the funded Fall 2026 to Spring 2027 drill program," stated Derek Macpherson, President and CEO.

The July 9 results reinforced that GC26-148 was not an isolated high-grade intersection. Instead, they demonstrated that comparable widths and grades persist across multiple drill sections at depths of roughly 250 metres below surface, increasing confidence that the NE Tyro zone represents a continuous mineralized system rather than a localized high-grade shoot.

July 9 Highlights:

Hole GC26-168 (RC), drilled about 20m below GC26-161, returned 56.4m of 4.24 g/t Au from 242.3m to 298.7m, including 28.9m at 7.77 g/t Au. The TW is estimated to be 30m.

"With these results and GC26-148, the apparent widening, along with the textures observed, suggests multiple gold mineralizing events with deposition over a greater vertical range than you would typically see in low sulphidation epithermal systems. These results further support the zone remaining open to depth," stated Derek Macpherson, President and CEO.

If confirmed through additional drilling, multiple mineralizing events may indicate a larger and more vertically extensive hydrothermal system than is typically seen in low-sulphidation epithermal deposits. That interpretation could have significant implications for future exploration beneath the planned maiden resource.

July 14 Highlights:

West Point Gold reported additional drill results extending the zone to approximately 350 metres below surface. Standout results include hole GC26-169 with 51.9 meters at 2.5 g/t gold, including 21.4 meters at 4.72 g/t, while other sections delivered consistent mineralization that remains open both at depth and along strike to the northeast.

Consistent mineralization at increasing depth can materially expand the potential scale of a deposit. Every successful step-out reduces geological uncertainty while increasing the potential volume available for future resource estimates.

Hole GC26-169 intersected 51.9m at 2.5 g/t Au, including 21.4m at 4.72 g/t Au, beginning approximately 300m below surface;

"Drilling at NE Tyro continues to demonstrate consistent grades and widths. This set of results also confirms consistent mineralization in multiple sections and bodes well for the pending maiden resource. As we move towards the Frisco Graben, we have been able to define the gold zone in areas with little to no surface expression. Drilling continues to validate the depth potential in this area, as we have demonstrated gold mineralization vertically over 300m at NE Tyro, supporting our view that NE Tyro remains open at depth. We remain on track to deliver the maiden resource at Tyro later this year," stated Derek Macpherson, President and CEO.

Taken together, the June and July drill campaigns suggest that West Point Gold has shifted from proving the existence of the Northeast Tyro zone to defining its scale. With drilling now extending mineralization to approximately 350 metres below surface and the system remaining open in multiple directions. Attention now shifts to two key catalysts: the remaining assay results and the company's maiden resource estimate later this year.

Looking to the future in the Exploring Mining Podcast, CEO Derek Macpherson said the next drilling program will commence September 2026-May 2027.

"Next year, we will find the limits of Tyro. The game plan is drill, results, resource, drill, results."

Sources:

June 23rd news

https://westpointgold.com/west-point-gold-intersects-66-2m-of-6-57-g-t-au-including-20-7m-of-18-25-g-t-au-expanding-the-high-grade-ne-tyro-zone-to-depth/

July 9th news

https://westpointgold.com/west-point-gold-tyro-drill-results-july-2026/

July 14th news

https://westpointgold.com/west-point-gold-extends-northeast-tyro-gold-zone-to-350m-depth-drilling-returns-51-8m-at-2-5-g-t-au-including-21-4m-at-4-72-g-t-au/

Recent Exploring Mining Podcast

West Point Gold (TSXV: WPG) High Grade Gold Continues to Depth: Breaking Down the New NE Tyro Results





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