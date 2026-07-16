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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
16.07.2026 14:00 Uhr
84 Leser
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Swedavia AB: Swedavia's interim report for January-June 2026: Improved operating income, more passengers and expanded routes

Continued growth in demand for air travel, despite an uncertain global environment, combined with increased commercial revenue, contributed to Swedavia's improved earnings in the second quarter.

"Despite the turbulent global situation, passenger volume increased by nearly three per cent in the second quarter compared with the same period last year. Together with higher commercial revenues, this contributed to improved operating income compared with the same period last year," says Mats Johannesson, Swedavia's President and CEO.

Second quarter in numbers
Net revenue for the second quarter was SEK 1,943 M (1,789), an increase of SEK 155 M. Operating income for the quarter amounted to SEK 222 M (178), an improvement of SEK 43 M compared with the corresponding quarter of 2025. During the second quarter of the year, around 9.2 million passengers flew via Swedavia's ten airports. This represents an increase of just under three per cent compared with the same period last year.

The number of international passengers increased by nearly four per cent, while domestic travel decreased by around one per cent compared with the same period last year. The range of routes and destinations continued to expand, both through Swedavia's international and regional airports.

Swedavia AB (publ) is required to disclose the information in this Interim Report under the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Market Act. The information was provided by the contact person below for publication on July 16 at 2:00 p.m. CEST.

For more information, contact Ellen Laurin, Head of Strategic Media Communications and Media Relations at Swedavia, ellen.laurin@swedavia.se or press@swedavia.se, +46 (0)10-109 01 00.

The Swedavia Group owns, operates and is developing 10 airports throughout Sweden. Our role is to create the connectivity Sweden needs to facilitate travel, business and meetings. Safe, satisfied passengers are the foundation of Swedavia's business. Swedavia is a world leader in developing airports with the least possible environmental impact. Since 2020, Swedavia's own airport operations have been fossil-free at all ten airports. In 2025, the group had sales of approximately SEK 6.8 billion and has approximately 2,800 employees.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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