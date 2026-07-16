NTT DATA helps clients bring AI into real-world operations through edge intelligence, connectivity, robotics, simulation and managed IT/OT services

NTT DATA, a global leader in AI, digital business and technology services, has been recognized as a Market Shaper in the inaugural Gartner Emerging Market Quadrant for Physical AI Services Established Vendors. The report evaluates 27 providers in the emerging Physical AI Services (PAIS) market.

NTT DATA helps organizations deploy and manage Physical AI across manufacturing, transportation and logistics, energy and utilities, smart cities and other real-world operational environments. Its fully managed Edge AI platform, introduced in July 2024, brings AI closer to where work happens, allowing machines, sensors and other connected assets to respond in real-time.

"Physical AI is transforming how organizations operate across industries, but success depends on deploying it securely and safely," said Shahid Ahmed, Head of Edge Services, NTT DATA, Inc. "NTT DATA's comprehensive portfolio of Physical AI solutions helps clients build more intelligent operations that improve productivity, strengthen operational performance and deliver measurable business value."

"NTT DATA's Physical AI story is grounded in applied innovation," said Pietro Scarpino, Head of Applied Innovation for NTT DATA. "Our Global Innovation Center experiences showcase physical AI solutions, while production examples such as Private 5G-enabled robotics and edge AI prove how ideas move from demonstrations to real-world operations."

NTT DATA's comprehensive Physical AI services and solutions include:

Edge intelligence that brings AI closer to machines, sensors and workflows for real-time decision making.

that brings AI closer to machines, sensors and workflows for real-time decision making. Private 5G and advanced wireless connectivity to securely connect and coordinate AI-enabled systems.

to securely connect and coordinate AI-enabled systems. Simulation, robotics and digital twins to design, test and orchestrate physical AI systems.

to design, test and orchestrate physical AI systems. Lifecycle governance and observability to monitor, validate, update and continuously improve AI models and autonomous operations.

to monitor, validate, update and continuously improve AI models and autonomous operations. Enterprise-scale production and managed services spanning infrastructure, connectivity, design engineering, cybersecurity, IT/OT integration, change management and ongoing operations to help clients scale to production while reducing complexity, risk and cost.

NTT DATA is already applying these capabilities across client environments. Examples include Private 5G-connected autonomous vehicles, machines and robots; quadruped robots for industrial inspections; AI-powered real-time anomaly detection; digital twin-based crack detection; and shop-floor task verification to improve operational efficiency and quality.

The company also works with a broad ecosystem of global technology providers and innovative startups to help clients deploy Physical AI at scale.

Most recently, NTT DATA and Hyster-Yale Materials Handling announced a breakthrough physical AI solution that embeds intelligence directly into manufacturing to enhance quality assurance, improve efficiency and deliver measurable impact on the factory floor.

Visit our website here to learn more about NTT DATA's Physical AI initiatives

The full report is available here.

Gartner Disclaimer

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner, Emerging Market Quadrant for Physical AI Services Established Vendors, By Katie Gove et. al, 8 June 2026

Gartner does not endorse any company, vendor, product or service depicted in its publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's business and technology insights organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this publication, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About NTT DATA

NTT DATA is a $30+ billion business and technology services leader, serving 75% of the Fortune Global 100. We are committed to accelerating client success and positively impacting society through responsible innovation. We are one of the world's leading AI and digital infrastructure providers, with unmatched capabilities in enterprise-scale AI, cloud, security, connectivity, data centers and application services. Our consulting and industry solutions help organizations and society move confidently and sustainably into the digital future. As a Global Top Employer, we have experts in more than 70 countries. We also offer clients access to a robust ecosystem of innovation centers as well as established and start-up partners. NTT DATA is part of NTT Group, which invests over $3 billion each year in R&D.

Visit us at nttdata.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260716029040/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

Lori.Bosio@nttdata.com

NTT DATA Group Corporation

Global Innovation Headquarters

Applied Innovation Global AI Office

Naoyuki Shibuya, Ellen Hassett

GAO_Global_Marketing@hml.nttdata.co.jp

Global Marketing Communications Headquarters

NTT DATA Group Corporation

global-marketing@kits.nttdata.co.jp