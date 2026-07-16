Mercuryo and LBank Expand Stablecoin Access in Argentina with New ARS Purchase Offer

The initiative removes Mercuryo fees on USDC purchases made with Argentine pesos, expanding access to stablecoins in Argentina.

LONDON, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global payments infrastructure platform Mercuryo has launched a 0% Mercuryo fee offer for users purchasing USDC with Argentine pesos (ARS) in partnership with LBank, a leading cryptocurrency exchange.

New users purchasing USDC through Mercuryo's on-ramp infrastructure using debit or credit card payments in ARS will benefit from 0% Mercuryo fees during the campaign period. The offer is available to new users only and is capped at €100 per user. Applicable spreads and blockchain network fees continue to apply during the promotional period.

In Latin America digital tokens are increasingly being used for accessing dollar-linked value, facilitating transfers and participating in the broader digital economy. Argentina has played a notable role in the development of bitcoin and cryptocurrency adoption in the region, with digital tokens becoming an increasingly relevant part of how users access, store and transfer value.

According to recent research by Chainalysis, Argentina ranks second in Latin America in terms of overall crypto adoption, with $93.9 billion in cryptocurrency transaction volume. In addition, stablecoins accounted for more than half of ARS crypto purchases between July 2024 and June 2025, based on exchange order-book data tracked by CCData and cited by Chainalysis.

Stablecoins such as USDC have become one of the most widely used applications of digital tokens, offering users exposure to dollar-linked tokens that can be bought, held, and transferred on digital networks. In markets where users are seeking more flexible access to digital value, stablecoins have emerged as an important entry point into the wider crypto ecosystem.

Through the partnership with LBank, Mercuryo is supporting greater access to stablecoins for Argentine users while helping increase transaction activity in ARS. The 0% Mercuryo fee campaign coincides with LBank being the regional sponsor of the Argentina National Team in the FIFA World Cup 2026.

"Argentina is one of the clearest examples of how digital tokens can serve practical, everyday financial needs," said Arthur Firstov, Chief Business Officer at Mercuryo. "Stablecoins have become an important bridge between local currencies and dollar-linked value for users across Latin America. By working with LBank to remove Mercuryo fees on USDC purchases in ARS, we are helping users making the first step into stablecoins simpler and more cost-effective."

"At LBank, we believe the next phase of crypto growth will be driven by accessibility, usability, and stronger connections between digital assets and the global financial ecosystem," said Eric He, Community Angel Officer and Risk Control Adviser at LBank. "Through partnerships like Mercuryo, we are continuing to expand reliable fiat on-ramps and create a smoother experience for users entering the crypto economy. This is an important step toward accelerating mainstream adoption and making digital assets more accessible worldwide."

Beyond being the regional sponsor of the Argentina National Team, LBank hosted the Partnership Celebration Match Day on June 22, 2026, inviting VIP guests and partners to experience the passion, excitement, and immersive atmosphere of the World Cup together.

In the second quarter of 2026, LBank achieved significant business milestones, surpassing 25 million registered users and reaching $23.81 billion in daily trading volume, reflecting strong global growth and increasing market adoption. Meanwhile, LBank continued to enhance its product ecosystem with the launch of innovative products including LBank Predict, an event-driven prediction market, and LBank Card, a crypto payment solution designed to connect digital tokens with real-world use cases.

Mercuryo is a first-mover and innovator in the fast-evolving Web3 space, providing a variety of payment solutions along with seamless on-chain integration. Mercuryo's intuitive solutions are simplifying the experience for newcomers to the digital token space. Mercuryo specialises in efficient capital flow in the DeFi ecosystem and combines various payment solutions into a single interface.

* The promotional 0% Mercuryo fee offer commenced on July 14 and will run until 23:59 CET on July 28, 2026. The offer applies to Mercuryo transaction fees only. Applicable spreads and blockchain network fees continue to apply to USDC purchases during the promotional period.

About Mercuryo

Mercuryo is a leading payment infrastructure platform in the digital token space. Standing out in the decentralized ecosystem by enhancing payment use case growth and on-chain integration, Mercuryo's intuitive and robust solutions are powering the next generation of Web3 payment services. Mercuryo's innovative payment products such as Spend bridge the gap between TradFi, Web2 and Web3. Mercuryo is the proud partner of leading pillars in the digital token economy such as Trust Wallet, Ledger and MetaMask, along with Revolut, Mastercard and Visa. Driven by an evolving product suite, Mercuryo is expanding further and continuing to innovate with a diversified stack of payment services.

Learn more at: https://mercuryo.io/

About LBank

Founded in 2015, LBank is a leading global cryptocurrency exchange serving over 25 million registered users in 160 countries and regions. With a daily trading volume exceeding $23.81 billion and 10 years of operating, LBank is dedicated to providing a comprehensive and user-friendly trading experience.

Media Contact

Joe Morgan, PR Manager, Mercuryo

j.morgan@mercuryo.io

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