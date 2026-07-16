Abbott Reports Second-Quarter 2026 Results and Raises Full-Year EPS Guidance

Second-quarter reported sales growth of 13.0 percent; comparable sales growth of 4.8 percent

Second-quarter GAAP diluted EPS of $0.53; adjusted diluted EPS of $1.31

Abbott reaffirms full-year 2026 comparable sales growth guidance of 6.5% to 7.5%¹

Abbott raises full-year 2026 adjusted diluted EPS guidance range to $5.45 to $5.60, compared to previous range of $5.38 to $5.58

Abbott returned $2.1 billion to shareholders in the second quarter in the form of dividends and share repurchases

ABBOTT PARK, Ill., July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Abbott (NYSE: ABT) today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026.

Second-quarter sales increased 13.0 percent on a reported basis and 4.8 percent on a comparable basis.

Second-quarter GAAP diluted EPS of $0.53 and adjusted diluted EPS of $1.31, which excludes specified items.

Abbott reaffirms full-year 2026 comparable sales growth guidance of 6.5% to 7.5% 1 .

. Abbott raises full-year 2026 adjusted diluted EPS guidance range to $5.45 to $5.60, compared to previous range of $5.38 to $5.58.

In April, Abbott completed enrollment in its TECTONIC U.S. pivotal trial. This trial is designed to evaluate Abbott's investigational Coronary Intravascular Lithotripsy (IVL) System for treating severe calcification in coronary arteries prior to stent implantation.

In April, at the Heart Rhythm Society (HRS) conference, Abbott presented new late-breaking data from four clinical trials that demonstrated strong clinical outcomes across the company's pulsed field ablation (PFA) and conduction system pacing (CSP) portfolios.

In May, Abbott announced it secured CE Mark for Libre® Duo, the world's first dual glucose-ketone biowearable sensor. By providing real-time visibility into glucose and ketone levels, this new technology helps optimize the management of diabetes by detecting rising ketone levels, which can lead to diabetic ketoacidosis, a serious health condition for people with diabetes.

In May, Abbott completed its submission to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) seeking approval for the company's Amulet 360 left atrial appendage (LAA) device.

In May, the American Cancer Society (ACS) issued updated colorectal cancer (CRC) screening guidelines that reaffirmed Cologuard® and Cologuard Plus® as preferred screening options for adults age 45 and older who are at average risk for CRC.

"Our second-quarter results reflect the momentum we are building," said Robert B. Ford, chairman and chief executive officer, Abbott. "We expect this momentum to continue and drive accelerating sales and earnings growth in the second half of the year."

SECOND-QUARTER BUSINESS OVERVIEW

Comparable sales growth:

Management believes that measuring sales growth on a comparable basis is an appropriate way for investors to best understand the underlying performance of the business. Comparable sales growth includes the prior and current year sales of Exact Sciences, a cancer diagnostics company that Abbott acquired on March 23, 2026. Comparable sales growth excludes the impact of foreign exchange and revenue in both the prior and current year related to compensation payments that Abbott's Structural Heart business received as part of a multi-year agreement with a competitor. The final payment under this agreement was recognized in the first quarter of 2026.

Note: In order to compute results excluding the impact of exchange rates, current year U.S. dollar sales are multiplied or divided, as appropriate, by the current year average foreign exchange rates and then those amounts are multiplied or divided, as appropriate, by the prior year average foreign exchange rates.

Second Quarter 2026 Results (2Q26)



Sales 2Q26 ($ in millions) Total Company

Nutrition

Diagnostics

Established

Pharmaceuticals

Medical Devices U.S. 5,216

871

1,660

-

2,680 International 7,377

1,273

1,432

1,499

3,173 Total reported 12,593

2,144

3,092

1,499

5,853



















% Change vs. 2Q25

















U.S. 22.0

(9.0)

104.8

n/a

7.0 International 7.5

1.4

5.1

8.4

10.7 Total reported 13.0

(3.1)

42.3

8.4

9.0 Total reported excl. foreign exchange impact 12.2

(3.6)

41.3

8.7

7.9 Comparable sales growth 4.8

(3.6)

2.9

8.7

8.4



















U.S. 3.5

(9.0)

4.0

n/a

8.0 International 5.8

0.6

1.6

8.7

8.7

First Half 2026 Results (1H26)





Sales 1H26 ($ in millions) Total Company

Nutrition

Diagnostics

Established

Pharmaceuticals

Medical Devices U.S. 9,490

1,715

2,565

-

5,203 International 14,267

2,446

2,707

2,925

6,189 Total reported 23,757

4,161

5,272

2,925

11,392



















% Change vs. 1H25

















U.S. 12.4

(10.3)

52.5

n/a

7.4 International 9.3

-

6.4

10.7

14.2 Total reported 10.5

(4.5)

24.7

10.7

11.0 Total reported excl. foreign exchange impact 8.2

(5.6)

22.4

8.9

8.0 Comparable sales growth 4.3

(5.6)

2.4

8.9

8.4



















U.S. 3.0

(10.3)

3.0

n/a

8.3 International 5.3

(1.9)

1.6

8.9

8.5

Refer to table titled "Non-GAAP Revenue Reconciliation" for a reconciliation of comparable sales growth.

Nutrition

Second Quarter 2026 Results (2Q26)

Sales 2Q26 ($ in millions) Total

Pediatric

Adult U.S. 871

525

346 International 1,273

500

773 Total reported 2,144

1,025

1,119











% Change vs. 2Q25









U.S. (9.0)

(10.7)

(6.4) International 1.4

7.3

(2.0) Total reported (3.1)

(2.7)

(3.4) Total reported excl. foreign exchange impact (3.6)

(3.1)

(4.0) Comparable sales growth (3.6)

(3.1)

(4.0)











U.S. (9.0)

(10.7)

(6.4) International 0.6

6.4

(2.8)

Worldwide Nutrition sales decreased 3.1 percent on a reported basis and 3.6 percent on a comparable basis in the second quarter.

Results in the quarter reflect the impact of lower sales volumes compared to the prior year and the effect of strategic pricing actions implemented in the fourth quarter of 2025. These pricing actions, together with the launch of new products, are contributing to improving performance. Nutrition sales increased $127 million on a sequential basis compared to the first quarter of 2026.

First Half 2026 Results (1H26)

Sales 1H26 ($ in millions) Total

Pediatric

Adult U.S. 1,715

1,036

679 International 2,446

942

1,504 Total reported 4,161

1,978

2,183











% Change vs. 1H25









U.S. (10.3)

(11.9)

(7.8) International -

2.4

(1.5) Total reported (4.5)

(5.6)

(3.5) Total reported excl. foreign exchange impact (5.6)

(6.4)

(4.9) Comparable sales growth (5.6)

(6.4)

(4.9)











U.S. (10.3)

(11.9)

(7.8) International (1.9)

0.7

(3.5)

Diagnostics*

Second Quarter 2026 Results (2Q26)

Sales 2Q26 ($ in millions) Total

Core Laboratory

Cancer Diagnostics

Rapid/Molecular

Diagnostics U.S. 1,660

377

890

393 International 1,432

1,041

29

362 Total reported 3,092

1,418

919

755















% Change vs. 2Q25













U.S. 104.8

7.5

n/a

(14.5) International 5.1

3.4

n/a

2.0 Total reported 42.3

4.4

n/a

(7.3) Total reported excl. foreign exchange impact 41.3

3.2

n/a

(8.0) Comparable sales growth 2.9

3.2

13.3

(8.0)















U.S. 4.0

7.5

13.3

(14.5) International 1.6

1.7

13.8

0.5

Worldwide Diagnostics sales increased 42.3 percent on a reported basis and 2.9 percent on a comparable basis in the second quarter.

Worldwide Core Laboratory Diagnostics results were driven by strong growth in the U.S. and Latin America.

Rapid and Molecular Diagnostics results reflect lower sales of respiratory virus tests compared to the prior year.

Cancer Diagnostics results were driven by mid-teens growth of Cologuard, which is benefiting from a growing base of both new and repeat users. Results in the quarter also reflect contributions to growth from the precision oncology and international businesses.

First Half 2026 Results (1H26)

Sales 1H26 ($ in millions) Total

Core Laboratory

Cancer Diagnostics

Rapid/Molecular

Diagnostics U.S. 2,565

724

983

858 International 2,707

1,966

32

709 Total reported 5,272

2,690

1,015

1,567















% Change vs. 1H25













U.S. 52.5

6.0

n/a

(14.1) International 6.4

6.1

n/a

2.4 Total reported 24.7

6.1

n/a

(7.4) Total reported excl. foreign exchange impact 22.4

3.2

n/a

(8.8) Comparable sales growth 2.4

3.2

13.3

(8.8)















U.S. 3.0

6.0

13.2

(14.1) International 1.6

2.2

16.5

(1.1)

*Beginning in 2026, Abbott aggregated its previously reported Rapid Diagnostics, Molecular Diagnostics, and Point of Care businesses into the Rapid and Molecular Diagnostics business. On March 23, 2026, Abbott completed the acquisition of Exact Sciences. Following the acquisition, the sales of Exact Sciences are presented as Abbott's Cancer Diagnostics business.

Refer to table titled "Non-GAAP Revenue Reconciliation" for a reconciliation of comparable sales growth.

Established Pharmaceuticals

Second Quarter 2026 Results (2Q26)

Sales 2Q26 ($ in millions) Total

Key Emerging

Markets

Other U.S. -

-

- International 1,499

1,164

335 Total reported 1,499

1,164

335











% Change vs. 2Q25









U.S. n/a

n/a

n/a International 8.4

9.8

3.7 Total reported 8.4

9.8

3.7 Total reported excl. foreign exchange impact 8.7

10.7

2.1 Comparable sales growth 8.7

10.7

2.1











U.S. n/a

n/a

n/a International 8.7

10.7

2.1

Established Pharmaceuticals sales increased 8.4 percent on a reported basis and 8.7 percent on a comparable basis in the second quarter.

Key Emerging Markets include several emerging countries that represent the most attractive long-term growth opportunities for Abbott's branded generics product portfolio. Sales in these geographies increased 9.8 percent on a reported basis and 10.7 percent on a comparable basis, led by double-digit growth in several countries across the Latin America and Asia Pacific regions.

First Half 2026 Results (1H26)

Sales 1H26 ($ in millions) Total

Key Emerging

Markets

Other U.S. -

-

- International 2,925

2,253

672 Total reported 2,925

2,253

672











% Change vs. 1H25









U.S. n/a

n/a

n/a International 10.7

11.3

8.6 Total reported 10.7

11.3

8.6 Total reported excl. foreign exchange impact 8.9

10.1

4.9 Comparable sales growth 8.9

10.1

4.9











U.S. n/a

n/a

n/a International 8.9

10.1

4.9

Medical Devices

Second Quarter 2026 Results (2Q26)

Sales 2Q26 ($ in millions) Total

Rhythm

Management

Electro-

physiology*

Heart

Failure

Vascular

Structural

Heart*

Neuro-

modulation

Diabetes

Care U.S. 2,680

377

420

313

294

225

189

862 International 3,173

366

441

88

509

372

71

1,326 Total reported 5,853

743

861

401

803

597

260

2,188































% Change vs. 2Q25





























U.S. 7.0

10.7

15.9

10.9

3.9

(9.8)

(2.1)

8.6 International 10.7

10.0

12.3

3.0

7.5

12.1

14.7

11.7 Total reported 9.0

10.4

14.0

9.0

6.1

2.7

2.0

10.5 Total reported excl. foreign exchange impact 7.9

9.5

13.4

8.7

5.1

1.7

1.2

9.0 Comparable sales growth 8.4

9.5

13.4

8.7

5.1

5.7

1.2

9.0































U.S. 8.0

10.7

15.9

10.9

3.9

(0.9)

(2.1)

8.6 International 8.7

8.3

11.1

1.3

5.8

10.2

11.3

9.2

Worldwide Medical Devices sales increased 9.0 percent on a reported basis and 8.4 percent on a comparable basis in the second quarter.

Sales growth in the quarter was led by low-teens growth in Electrophysiology and high-single-digit growth in Rhythm Management, Diabetes Care, and Heart Failure.

In Diabetes Care, sales of continuous glucose monitors grew 11.0 percent on a reported basis and 9.5 percent on a comparable basis.

First Half 2026 Results (1H26)

Sales 1H26 ($ in millions) Total

Rhythm

Management

Electro-

physiology*

Heart

Failure

Vascular

Structural

Heart*

Neuro-

modulation

Diabetes

Care U.S. 5,203

716

798

605

585

449

366

1,684 International 6,189

711

851

185

995

726

137

2,584 Total reported 11,392

1,427

1,649

790

1,580

1,175

503

4,268































% Change vs. 1H25





























U.S. 7.4

11.1

14.8

11.1

6.2

(9.6)

(0.7)

9.2 International 14.2

15.9

15.7

13.5

8.7

18.1

20.4

14.0 Total reported 11.0

13.4

15.3

11.7

7.7

5.7

4.3

12.1 Total reported excl. foreign exchange impact 8.0

10.9

13.0

10.4

5.0

2.6

2.6

8.2 Comparable sales growth 8.4

10.9

13.0

10.4

5.0

6.2

2.6

8.2































U.S. 8.3

11.1

14.8

11.1

6.2

(2.2)

(0.7)

9.2 International 8.5

10.7

11.2

7.8

4.3

12.4

13.2

7.5

*Abbott's Amplatzer Amulet Left Atrial Appendage Occluder device and related accessories were transferred from Structural Heart to Electrophysiology on January 1, 2026. As a result, $55 million of sales in the second quarter of 2025 and $101 million of sales in the first half of 2025 were moved from Structural Heart to Electrophysiology.

Refer to table titled "Non-GAAP Revenue Reconciliation" for a reconciliation of comparable sales growth.

Abbott's Financial Guidance

Abbott projects full-year 2026 comparable sales growth of 6.5% to 7.5%1.

Abbott projects full-year 2026 adjusted diluted earnings per share of $5.45 to $5.60.

Abbott projects third-quarter 2026 adjusted diluted earnings per share of $1.38 to $1.46.

Abbott has not provided the related GAAP financial measures on a forward-looking basis for these forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures because the company is unable to predict with reasonable certainty and without unreasonable effort the timing and impact of certain items such as restructuring and cost reduction initiatives, charges for intangible asset impairments, acquisition-related expenses, and foreign exchange, which could significantly impact Abbott's results in accordance with GAAP.

Abbott Declares 410th Consecutive Quarterly Dividend

On June 12, 2026, the board of directors of Abbott declared the company's quarterly dividend of $0.63 per share. Abbott's cash dividend is payable Aug. 17, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 15, 2026.

Abbott has increased its dividend payout for 54 consecutive years and is a member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Index, which tracks companies that have annually increased their dividend for at least 25 consecutive years.

About Abbott:

Abbott is a global healthcare leader that helps people live more fully at all stages of life. Our portfolio of life-changing technologies spans the spectrum of healthcare, with leading businesses and products in diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and branded generic medicines. Our 122,000 colleagues serve people in more than 160 countries.

Connect with us at www.abbott.com and on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, X and YouTube.

Abbott will live-webcast its second-quarter earnings conference call through its Investor Relations website at www.abbottinvestor.com at 8 a.m. Central time today. An archived edition of the webcast will be available later in the day.

- Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 -

A Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

Some statements in this news release may be forward-looking statements for purposes of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Abbott cautions that these forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Economic, competitive, governmental, technological and other factors that may affect Abbott's operations are discussed in Item 1A, "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2025, and are incorporated herein by reference. Abbott undertakes no obligation to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking statements as a result of subsequent events or developments, except as required by law.

In 2025, total worldwide sales were $44.328 billion, which included U.S. sales of $17.126 billion and international sales of $27.202 billion, and Abbott's Structural Heart business received $89 million of compensation payments as part of a multi-year agreement with a competitor. Also in 2025, total worldwide sales for Exact Sciences were $3.247 billion, which included U.S. sales of $3.145 billion and international sales of $102 million.

Abbott Laboratories and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statement of Earnings Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2026 and 2025 (in millions, except per share data) (unaudited)







2Q26

2Q25

% Change

Net Sales $12,593

$11,142

13.0















Cost of products sold, excluding amortization expense 5,325

4,854

9.7

Amortization of intangible assets 658

420

56.8

Research and development 892

725

22.9

Selling, general, and administrative 4,025

3,091

30.3

Total Operating Cost and Expenses 10,900

9,090

19.9















Operating Earnings 1,693

2,052

(17.5)















Interest expense, net 299

50

n/m

Net foreign exchange (gain) loss 4

(11)

n/m

Other (income) expense, net (134)

(137)

(2.5)

Earnings before taxes 1,524

2,150

(29.1)

Taxes on Earnings 596

371

60.8 1)













Net Earnings $928

$1,779

(47.8)















Net Earnings excluding Specified Items, as described below $2,290

$2,213

3.5 2)













Diluted Earnings per Common Share $0.53

$1.01

n/m















Diluted Earnings per Common Share, excluding Specified Items, as described below $1.31

$1.26

4.0 2)













Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding Plus Dilutive Common Stock Options 1,743

1,751







NOTES:

See table titled "Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Financial Information" for an explanation of certain non-GAAP financial information.

n/m = Percent change is not meaningful.

See footnotes on the following section.





1) 2026 Taxes on Earnings includes the recognition of approximately $110 million of net tax expense primarily as a result of the resolution of various tax positions related to prior years. 2026 Taxes on Earnings also includes approximately $240 million in adjustments related to prior recognition of a significant non-cash deferred tax benefit.









2025 Taxes on Earnings includes the recognition of approximately $90 million of net tax benefit as a result of the resolution of various tax positions related to prior years. 2025 Taxes on Earnings also includes approximately $100 million in adjustments related to prior recognition of a significant non-cash deferred tax benefit.







2) 2026 Net Earnings and Diluted Earnings per Common Share, excluding Specified Items, excludes net after-tax charges of $1.362 billion, or $0.78 per share, for intangible amortization, charges related to acquisitions, legal reserves, investment impairments, and other net expenses.









2025 Net Earnings and Diluted Earnings per Common Share, excluding Specified Items, excludes net after-tax charges of $434 million, or $0.25 per share, for intangible amortization, charges related to restructuring and cost reduction initiatives, and other net expenses.



Abbott Laboratories and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statement of Earnings First Half Ended June 30, 2026 and 2025 (in millions, except per share data) (unaudited)







1H26

1H25

% Change

Net Sales $23,757

$21,500

10.5















Cost of products sold, excluding amortization expense 10,215

9,322

9.6

Amortization of intangible assets 1,080

840

28.5

Research and development 1,659

1,441

15.1

Selling, general, and administrative 7,765

6,152

26.2

Total Operating Cost and Expenses 20,719

17,755

16.7















Operating Earnings 3,038

3,745

(18.9)















Interest expense, net 367

99

n/m

Net foreign exchange (gain) loss (9)

(18)

n/m

Other (income) expense, net (293)

(264)

10.6

Earnings before taxes 2,973

3,928

(24.3)

Taxes on earnings 968

824

17.5 1)













Net Earnings $2,005

$3,104

n/m















Net Earnings excluding Specified Items, as described below $4,312

$4,132

4.4 2)













Diluted Earnings per Common Share $1.14

$1.77

n/m















Diluted Earnings per Common Share, excluding Specified Items, as described below $2.46

$2.35

4.7 2)













Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding Plus Dilutive Common Stock Options 1,745

1,749







NOTES: See table titled "Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Financial Information" for an explanation of certain non-GAAP financial information. n/m = Percent change is not meaningful. See footnotes on the following section.



1) 2026 Taxes on Earnings includes the recognition of approximately $60 million of net tax expense primarily as a result of the resolution of various tax positions related to prior years. 2026 Taxes on Earnings also includes approximately $440 million in adjustments related to prior recognition of a significant non-cash deferred tax benefit.





2025 Taxes on Earnings includes the recognition of approximately $90 million of net tax benefit as a result of the resolution of various tax positions related to prior years. 2025 Taxes on Earnings also includes approximately $300 million in adjustments related to prior recognition of a significant non-cash deferred tax benefit.



2) 2026 Net Earnings and Diluted Earnings per Common Share, excluding Specified Items, excludes net after-tax charges of $2.307 billion, or $1.32 per share, for intangible amortization, charges related to acquisitions, legal reserves, investment impairments, restructuring, and other net expenses.





2025 Net Earnings and Diluted Earnings per Common Share, excluding Specified Items, excludes net after-tax charges of $1.028 billion, or $0.58 per share, for intangible amortization, charges related to investment impairments, charges related to restructuring and cost reduction initiatives, expenses associated with acquisitions, and other net expenses.

Abbott Laboratories and Subsidiaries Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Financial Information Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2026 and 2025 (in millions, except per share data) (unaudited)



2Q26

As

Reported

(GAAP)

Specified

Items

As

Adjusted











Intangible Amortization $ 658

$ (658)

$ - Gross Margin 6,610

697

7,307 R&D 892

(25)

867 SG&A 4,025

(428)

3,597 Other (income) expense, net (134)

(27)

(161) Earnings before taxes 1,524

1,177

2,701 Taxes on Earnings 596

(185)

411 Net Earnings 928

1,362

2,290 Diluted Earnings per Share $ 0.53

$ 0.78

$ 1.31

Specified items reflect intangible amortization expense of $658 million and other net expenses of $519 million associated with acquisitions, legal reserves, investment impairments, and other net expenses. See table titled "Details of Specified Items" for additional details regarding specified items.



2Q25

As

Reported

(GAAP)

Specified

Items

As

Adjusted











Intangible Amortization $ 420

$ (420)

$ - Gross Margin 5,868

478

6,346 R&D 725

(20)

705 SG&A 3,091

(1)

3,090 Other (income) expense, net (137)

(1)

(138) Earnings before taxes 2,150

500

2,650 Taxes on Earnings 371

66

437 Net Earnings 1,779

434

2,213 Diluted Earnings per Share $ 1.01

$ 0.25

$ 1.26

Specified items reflect intangible amortization expense of $420 million and other net expenses of $80 million associated with restructuring actions, costs associated with acquisitions, and other net expenses. See table titled "Details of Specified Items" for additional details regarding specified items.

Abbott Laboratories and Subsidiaries Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Financial Information First Half Ended June 30, 2026 and 2025 (in millions, except per share data) (unaudited)



1H26

As Reported

(GAAP)

Specified

Items

As Adjusted











Intangible Amortization $ 1,080

$ (1,080)

$ - Gross Margin 12,462

1,129

13,591 R&D 1,659

(49)

1,610 SG&A 7,765

(901)

6,864 Other (income) expense, net (293)

(34)

(327) Earnings before taxes 2,973

2,113

5,086 Taxes on Earnings 968

(194)

774 Net Earnings 2,005

2,307

4,312 Diluted Earnings per Share $ 1.14

$ 1.32

$ 2.46

Specified items reflect intangible amortization expense of $1.080 billion and other net expenses of $1.033 billion associated with restructuring actions, acquisitions, legal reserves, investment impairments, and other net expenses. See table titled "Details of Specified Items" for additional details regarding specified items.



1H25

As Reported

(GAAP)

Specified

Items

As Adjusted











Intangible Amortization $ 840

$ (840)

$ - Gross Margin 11,338

926

12,264 R&D 1,441

(47)

1,394 SG&A 6,152

(11)

6,141 Other (income) expense, net (264)

(36)

(300) Earnings before taxes 3,928

1,020

4,948 Taxes on Earnings 824

(8)

816 Net Earnings 3,104

1,028

4,132 Diluted Earnings per Share $ 1.77

$ 0.58

$ 2.35

Specified items reflect intangible amortization expense of $840 million and other net expenses of $180 million associated with restructuring actions, acquisitions, investment impairment charges, and other net expenses. See table titled "Details of Specified Items" for additional details regarding specified items.

A reconciliation of the second-quarter tax rates for 2026 and 2025 is shown below:



2Q26

($ in millions) Pre-Tax Income

Taxes on Earnings

Tax Rate

As reported (GAAP) $ 1,524

$ 596

39.1 % 1) Specified items 1,177

(185)





Excluding specified items $ 2,701

$ 411

15.2 %

















2Q25

($ in millions) Pre-Tax Income

Taxes on Earnings

Tax Rate

As reported (GAAP) $ 2,150

$ 371

17.3 % 2) Specified items 500

66





Excluding specified items $ 2,650

$ 437

16.5 %



1) 2026 Taxes on Earnings includes the recognition of approximately $110 million of net tax expense primarily as a result of the resolution of various tax positions related to prior years. 2026 Taxes on Earnings also includes approximately $240 million in adjustments related to prior recognition of a significant non-cash deferred tax benefit.



2) 2025 Taxes on Earnings includes the recognition of approximately $90 million of net tax benefit as a result of the resolution of various tax positions related to prior years. 2025 Taxes on Earnings also includes approximately $100 million in adjustments related to prior recognition of a significant non-cash deferred tax benefit.

A reconciliation of the year-to-date tax rates for 2026 and 2025 is shown below:



1H26

($ in millions) Pre-Tax Income

Taxes on Earnings

Tax Rate

As reported (GAAP) $ 2,973

$ 968

32.5 % 3) Specified items 2,113

(194)





Excluding specified items $ 5,086

$ 774

15.2 %

















1H25

($ in millions) Pre-Tax Income

Taxes on Earnings

Tax Rate

As reported (GAAP) $ 3,928

$ 824

21.0 % 4) Specified items 1,020

(8)





Excluding specified items $ 4,948

$ 816

16.5 %



3) 2026 Taxes on Earnings includes the recognition of approximately $60 million of net tax expense primarily as a result of the resolution of various tax positions related to prior years. 2026 Taxes on Earnings also includes approximately $440 million in adjustments related to prior recognition of a significant non-cash deferred tax benefit.



4) 2025 Taxes on Earnings includes the recognition of approximately $90 million of net tax benefit as a result of the resolution of various tax positions related to prior years. 2025 Taxes on Earnings also includes approximately $300 million in adjustments related to prior recognition of a significant non-cash deferred tax benefit.

Abbott Laboratories and Subsidiaries Non-GAAP Revenue Reconciliation Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2026 and 2025 ($ in millions) (unaudited)



2Q26

2Q25

% Change vs. 2Q25





















Non-GAAP

Abbott

Reported Foreign

exchange Comparable

Revenue

Abbott

Reported Impact of

acquisition (a) Impact of multi-year

agreement (b) Comparable

Revenue

Reported Comparable Total Company 12,593 (86) 12,507

11,142 811 (22) 11,931

13.0 4.8 U.S. 5,216 - 5,216

4,276 786 (22) 5,040

22.0 3.5 Intl 7,377 (86) 7,291

6,866 25 - 6,891

7.5 5.8























Total Diagnostics 3,092 (22) 3,070

2,173 811 - 2,984

42.3 2.9 U.S. 1,660 - 1,660

811 786 - 1,597

104.8 4.0 Intl 1,432 (22) 1,410

1,362 25 - 1,387

5.1 1.6























Total Cancer Diagnostics 919 - 919

- 811 - 811

n/a 13.3 U.S. 890 - 890

- 786 - 786

n/a 13.3 Intl 29 - 29

- 25 - 25

n/a 13.8























Total Medical Devices 5,853 (57) 5,796

5,369 - (22) 5,347

9.0 8.4 U.S. 2,680 - 2,680

2,503 - (22) 2,481

7.0 8.0 Intl 3,173 (57) 3,116

2,866 - - 2,866

10.7 8.7























Total Structural Heart* 597 (6) 591

581 - (22) 559

2.7 5.7 U.S. 225 - 225

249 - (22) 227

(9.8) (0.9) Intl 372 (6) 366

332 - - 332

12.1 10.2

* Abbott's Amplatzer Amulet Left Atrial Appendage Occluder device and related accessories were transferred from Structural Heart to Electrophysiology on January 1, 2026. As a result, $55 million of sales in the second quarter of 2025 were moved from Structural Heart to Electrophysiology. a) The adjustment includes historical sales for Exact Sciences prior to the acquisition date. Exact Sciences was acquired by Abbott on March 23, 2026. b) Reflects the impact of compensation payments that Abbott's Structural Heart business received as part of a multi-year agreement with a competitor. The final payment under this agreement was recognized in the first quarter of 2026.

Abbott Laboratories and Subsidiaries Non-GAAP Revenue Reconciliation First Half Ended June 30, 2026 and 2025 ($ in millions) (unaudited)



1H26

1H25

% Change vs. 1H25

























Non-GAAP

Abbott

Reported Impact of

acquisition (a) Impact of multi-year

agreement (b) Foreign

exchange Comparable

Revenue

Abbott

Reported Impact of

acquisition (a) Impact of multi-year

agreement (b) Comparable

Revenue

Reported Comparable Total Company 23,757 706 (8) (500) 23,955

21,500 1,518 (46) 22,972

10.5 4.3 U.S. 9,490 681 (8) - 10,163

8,444 1,470 (46) 9,868

12.4 3.0 Intl 14,267 25 - (500) 13,792

13,056 48 - 13,104

9.3 5.3



























Total Diagnostics 5,272 706 - (98) 5,880

4,227 1,518 - 5,745

24.7 2.4 U.S. 2,565 681 - - 3,246

1,682 1,470 - 3,152

52.5 3.0 Intl 2,707 25 - (98) 2,634

2,545 48 - 2,593

6.4 1.6



























Total Cancer Diagnostics 1,015 706 - (1) 1,720

- 1,518 - 1,518

n/a 13.3 U.S. 983 681 - - 1,664

- 1,470 - 1,470

n/a 13.2 Intl 32 25 - (1) 56

- 48 - 48

n/a 16.5



























Total Medical Devices 11,392 - (8) (306) 11,078

10,264 - (46) 10,218

11.0 8.4 U.S. 5,203 - (8) - 5,195

4,842 - (46) 4,796

7.4 8.3 Intl 6,189 - - (306) 5,883

5,422 - - 5,422

14.2 8.5



























Total Structural Heart* 1,175 - (8) (35) 1,132

1,112 - (46) 1,066

5.7 6.2 U.S. 449 - (8) - 441

497 - (46) 451

(9.6) (2.2) Intl 726 - - (35) 691

615 - - 615

18.1 12.4

* Abbott's Amplatzer Amulet Left Atrial Appendage Occluder device and related accessories were transferred from Structural Heart to Electrophysiology on January 1, 2026. As a result, $101 million of sales in the first half of 2025 were moved from Structural Heart to Electrophysiology. a) The adjustment includes historical sales for Exact Sciences prior to the acquisition date. Exact Sciences was acquired by Abbott on March 23, 2026. b) Reflects the impact of compensation payments that Abbott's Structural Heart business received as part of a multi-year agreement with a competitor. The final payment under this agreement was recognized in the first quarter of 2026.

Abbott Laboratories and Subsidiaries Details of Specified Items Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2026 (in millions, except per share data) (unaudited)



Acquisition or

Divestiture-

related (a)

Restructuring

and Cost

Reduction

Initiatives (b)

Intangible

Amortization

Other (c)

Total

Specifieds Gross Margin $ 32

$ 4

$ 658

$ 3

$ 697 R&D (10)

-

-

(15)

(25) SG&A (42)

(1)

-

(385)

(428) Other (income) expense, net 1

(1)

-

(27)

(27) Earnings before taxes $ 83

$ 6

$ 658

$ 430

1,177 Taxes on Earnings (d)















(185) Net Earnings















$ 1,362 Diluted Earnings per Share















$ 0.78

The table above provides additional details regarding the specified items described on table titled "Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Financial Information."



a) Acquisition-related expenses include integration costs that represent incremental costs directly related to integrating acquired businesses, as well as other costs related to business acquisitions, including inventory step-up amortization.



b) Restructuring and cost reduction initiative expenses include severance, outplacement, and other direct costs associated with specific restructuring plans.



c) Other includes $385 million for legal reserves related to an agreed-in-principle settlement, subject to satisfaction of certain contingencies, as well as charges related to investment impairments and incremental costs to comply with the European Union's Medical Device Regulations (MDR) and In Vitro Diagnostics Medical Device Regulations (IVDR) requirements for previously approved products.



d) Reflects the net tax benefit associated with the specified items and recognition of a tax expense as a result of the resolution of various tax positions related to prior years. Taxes on Earnings includes approximately $240 million in adjustments related to prior recognition of a significant non-cash deferred tax benefit.

Abbott Laboratories and Subsidiaries Details of Specified Items Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2025 (in millions, except per share data) (unaudited)



Acquisition or

Divestiture-

related (a)

Restructuring

and Cost

Reduction

Initiatives (b)

Intangible

Amortization

Other (c)

Total

Specifieds Gross Margin $ 1

$ 55

$ 420

$ 2

$ 478 R&D -

(7)

-

(13)

(20) SG&A (3)

1

-

1

(1) Other (income) expense, net (1)

-

-

-

(1) Earnings before taxes $ 5

$ 61

$ 420

$ 14

500 Taxes on Earnings (d)















66 Net Earnings















$ 434 Diluted Earnings per Share















$ 0.25

The table above provides additional details regarding the specified items described on table titled "Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Financial Information."



a) Acquisition-related expenses include integration costs, which represent incremental costs directly related to integrating acquired businesses.



b) Restructuring and cost reduction initiative expenses include severance, outplacement, and other direct costs associated with specific restructuring plans and cost reduction initiatives.



c) Other includes incremental costs to comply with the European Union's Medical Device Regulations (MDR) and In Vitro Diagnostics Medical Device Regulations (IVDR) requirements for previously approved products.



d) Reflects the net tax benefit associated with the specified items and the recognition of a tax benefit as a result of the resolution of various tax positions related to prior years. 2025 Taxes on Earnings includes approximately $100 million in adjustments related to prior recognition of a significant non-cash deferred tax benefit.

Abbott Laboratories and Subsidiaries Details of Specified Items First Half Ended June 30, 2026 (in millions, except per share data) (unaudited)



Acquisition or

Divestiture-

related (a)

Restructuring

and Cost

Reduction

Initiatives (b)

Intangible

Amortization

Other (c)

Total

Specifieds Gross Margin $ 34

$ 11

$ 1,080

$ 4

$ 1,129 R&D (11)

(10)

-

(28)

(49) SG&A (486)

(34)

-

(381)

(901) Other (income) expense, net (1)

(3)

-

(30)

(34) Earnings before taxes $ 532

$ 58

$ 1,080

$ 443

2,113 Taxes on Earnings (d)















(194) Net Earnings















$ 2,307 Diluted Earnings per Share















$ 1.32

The table above provides additional details regarding the specified items described on table titled "Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Financial Information."



a) Acquisition-related expenses include stock-based compensation recognized as expense from equity awards accelerated in connection with the Exact Sciences acquisition, integration costs that represent incremental costs directly related to integrating acquired businesses, as well as other costs related to business acquisitions, including inventory step-up amortization.



b) Restructuring and cost reduction initiative expenses include severance, outplacement and other direct costs associated with specific restructuring plans.



c) Other includes $385 million for legal reserves related to an agreed-in-principle settlement, subject to satisfaction of certain contingencies, as well as charges related to investment impairments and incremental costs to comply with the European Union's Medical Device Regulations (MDR) and In Vitro Diagnostics Medical Device Regulations (IVDR) requirements for previously approved products.



d) Reflects the net tax benefit associated with the specified items and recognition of a tax expense as a result of the resolution of various tax positions related to prior years. Taxes on Earnings includes approximately $440 million in adjustments related to prior recognition of a significant non-cash deferred tax benefit.

Abbott Laboratories and Subsidiaries Details of Specified Items First Half Ended June 30, 2025 (in millions, except per share data) (unaudited)



Acquisition or

Divestiture-

related (a)

Restructuring

and Cost

Reduction

Initiatives (b)

Intangible

Amortization

Other (c)

Total

Specifieds Gross Margin $ 1

$ 81

$ 840

$ 4

$ 926 R&D (1)

(23)

-

(23)

(47) SG&A (6)

(6)

-

1

(11) Other (income) expense, net (25)

-

-

(11)

(36) Earnings before taxes $ 33

$ 110

$ 840

$ 37

1,020 Taxes on Earnings (d)















(8) Net Earnings















$ 1,028 Diluted Earnings per Share















$ 0.58

The table above provides additional details regarding the specified items described on table titled "Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Financial Information."



a) Acquisition-related expenses include integration costs, which represent incremental costs directly related to integrating acquired businesses, as well as other costs related to business acquisitions.



b) Restructuring and cost reduction initiative expenses include severance, outplacement, and other direct costs associated with specific restructuring plans and cost reduction initiatives.



c) Other includes incremental costs to comply with the MDR and IVDR regulations for previously approved products and charges for investment impairments.



d) Reflects the net tax benefit associated with the specified items and recognition of a tax benefit as a result of the resolution of various tax positions related to prior years. 2025 Taxes on Earnings includes approximately $300 million in adjustments related to prior recognition of a significant non-cash deferred tax benefit.

SOURCE Abbott