Leading Technology Company Essence Group Embeds AI Across the Entire Organization, With R&D Leading the Way

AI now spans every department and every employee - building on years of intelligent, adaptive products

HERZLIYA, Israel, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Essence Group, a global tech leader in IoT-based security and healthcare solutions, today announced that artificial intelligence has been adopted throughout the organization at every level and in every department, transforming how the company designs, builds, tests, and delivers its products and services.

At the heart of the transformation is Essence's R&D organization, which has moved to an AI-first operating model. Rather than treating AI as a one-time initiative, Essence has made it a standing program embedded across the full development lifecycle, from ideation and architecture through development, testing, validation, and release.

The R&D program spans AI-assisted engineering, a multi-LLM strategy with agentic AI workflows, GenAI-driven quality assurance, and AI-powered automation and decision-making - all built on a foundation of human expertise plus AI acceleration: people and AI working together, not AI replacing people.

The move builds on a long track record of intelligent products. Essence has been developing solutions with AI-like functionality for many years, including the Care@Home Pro solution, an adaptive system that learns seniors' behavioral patterns to deliver a high level of senior monitoring, and the MDsense fall detector, which combines radar technology with advanced algorithms that learn fall patterns to provide extremely accurate fall detection while eliminating false alerts.

"AI is not a project at Essence, it is how we operate," said Dr. Haim Amir, Founder and CEO of Essence Group. "We have embedded AI into every layer of the organization because we believe it makes our people stronger, our products better, and our response to customer needs faster. This is a competitive advantage we are building for our partners and for the people who rely on our solutions every day."

Beyond R&D, the transformation reaches every business function - sales, marketing, operations, and in particular customer support, where AI is helping teams respond faster and resolve issues more effectively. Essence is actively encouraging and assisting every single employee to use AI to improve and streamline their work, from departmental processes down to individual daily tasks, supported by training, tooling, and a continuous innovation program.

As part of the transformation, Essence has also opened a new department tasked with developing AI-based services designed to improve people's lives, extending the company's decades of experience in protecting and caring for people into a new generation of intelligent offerings. Details will be announced later this year.

"Just as important as the technology itself is how we adopt it," said Dr. Amir. "We run our business with transparency and governance to the highest standards, and continuity is a top priority, it reflects the depth of our commitment to our long-term partners. They can embrace this transformation with full confidence."

About Essence Group

Essence Group is a global technology leader with a mission to develop and deploy innovative, AI-Driven, cloud-based, end-to-end security and healthcare solutions, underpinned by supporting services, that provide peace of mind to users. For over 30 years, Essence has challenged convention by making care and safety both accessible and affordable. With over 85 million connected devices deployed worldwide, Essence helps people to live safer and more independent lives.

For more information: https://www.essence-grp.com/

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Media Contact:

Rafi Zauer

Essence Group, Head of Marketing

rafiza@essence-grp.com

+972 (0)73 2447777

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